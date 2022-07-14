Denver, CO

Sushi Place in Denver With an Extensive Happy Hour Menu

Finding a restaurant with a happy hour that has a generous menu at reasonable times can be a daunting task. I have narrowed down some options and have found one of my favorites. Blue Sushi Sake Grill is located in Downtown Denver and has happy hour with a nice menu. Their happy hour is all day every Sunday and from 2:00-5:30 pm Monday - Saturday.

Sushi varietyMorgan LaDuke

The food offered on their menu is extensive and good quality. To start off your meal I'd highly recommend their lettuce wraps to share. The crunch of the lettuce along with some tasty fillings creates a perfect dish to get your tastebuds excited. If you have a large table or a big appetite, another delicious starter is their Tuna Tower or their River Rock Beef. The beef dish is the most entertaining menu item. It comes out piping hot; each piece of beef is sitting on a sizzling rock and cooks right in front of you! It is fun and tasty.

River rock beefMorgan LaDuke

With so many sushi options available, I recommend ordering a few different kinds to share with the table! I highly recommend the Crunchy LA, which tastes like a glorified California Roll topped with sweet chili sauce. The Spicy Gringo is another great option if you like some spice. Additionally, there's an abundant selection of vegan sushi (which are delicious even if you aren't vegan!) My favorite vegan roll is the Thai Hippie. It's basically like a spring roll in sushi form.

Tuna towerMorgan LaDuke

There is a separate menu for their Happy Hour. Even though the menu is smaller than the regular one, it still has plenty of variety. The discounts on both food and drinks makes visiting this restaurant during happy hour well worth it.

Lettuce wrapsMorgan LaDuke

As for drinks, I love to order their Kirin Ichiban Sake Bomb which is only $4 during happy hour (and is super fun to drink!) They also have a lot of cocktail options that are unique yet delicious. If you do decide that you want something from their regular menu, you are free to order that during happy hour as well.

Coconut Breezy and Blue MuleMorgan LaDuke

Whether you visit Blue Sushi during Happy Hour or not, add this restaurant to your list!

