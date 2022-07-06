Market-Fresh Dining in Denver

Nestled on a side street in Denver's Capitol Hill you'll find a notable restaurant worth the stop.

Potager is a restaurant and wine bar that serves up market-fresh food; their ingredients always come from local Colorado farmers' markets. They have a rotating menu to serve up what ingredients are in season, making it a menu that never gets old.

Chicken dish Morgan LaDuke

The restaurant has both outdoor and indoor seating available. With exposed brick, white tablecloths, and eclectic decor, the restaurant's indoor section provides a rustic yet classy vibe. However, if you get the chance to dine outdoors, I highly encourage you to. Their outdoor seating is gorgeous and feels like being transported to a mythical forest. String lights, plants, and fun tablecloths make their outdoor seating fun and unique.

Outdoor seating Morgan LaDuke

Upon being seated, your waiter will greet you with house-made rolls accompanied by some flavored butter and an additional spread made from in-season ingredients. Once you check out their menu, you'll notice its simplicity. It is broken down into the following sections: "little things," "small plates," "large plates," and "desserts." The "little things" section is a nice touch. The dish is smaller than a typical appetizer, making it an excellent way to try a bite of something without being too full for the main dish. They also have a special every night on the menu. (My personal favorite is Tuesday's special: a burger and a beer for $18.)

Burger & beer night Morgan LaDuke

One of the coolest things about Potager is its rotating menu. The menu changes approximately every 5 weeks to reflect what local ingredients are in season. The staff visits various markets every week to hand-select most of their ingredients, which becomes clear once you enjoy their fresh, wholesome meals.

Potager's spin on a cobb salad Morgan LaDuke

As for the food itself, the dishes have been carefully thought out and are created with high-quality ingredients. Unexpected combinations are common at Potager, and its' creative spin on classic dishes creates a perfect balance of flavor. There is something for everyone on their menu - whether that's pasta, chicken, or fish; just be prepared to take your tastebuds on a journey.

Gargouillou Morgan LaDuke

I also want to note that Potager doesn't overload their dishes with grease. I never feel greasy after my meal yet I'm always left feeling satisfied. Instead of relying on cheap oil and loads of butter, Potager uses local sunflower oil and other quality seasonings to satisfy your palate.

Indoor seating & some wine Morgan LaDuke

If you're looking for an upscale dinner, this place is a great option. Taking into account the quality of food being served, the prices on the menu are extremely reasonable (and perhaps even cheaper than expected!) While there are many upscale restaurants in Denver, not many of them can compare to the balance of quality, care, and flavor that Potager always brings to the table.