A Breathtaking Place to Watch the Sunset on Martha's Vineyard

Morgan LaDuke

Martha's Vineyard is a nice place to visit in the summer. There are many spots on the Vineyard to enjoy a sunset, but one place, in particular, stands out to me.

MenemshaMorgan LaDuke

Menemsha is a small village located in the town of Chilmark. This village is the perfect place to take a break from the busy traffic and many shops that fill up other towns on the island. In the village, you will find Menemsha Beach. This is where one of the most beautiful sunsets on Martha's Vineyard can be enjoyed.

Sunset over the waterMorgan LaDuke

Upon arrival, stop at either Menemsha Fish Market or Larsen's Fish Market to grab dinner for the beach. My personal favorite is the Sunset Lobster Combo at Menemsha Fish Market. This combo comes with a whole cooked lobster, 1 cup of chowder or bisque, 1 hot stuffed clam, 1 4oz side of coleslaw, butter, and lemon. You can choose how much lobster you want by weight, making this combo a nice option for seafood lovers with varying appetites. Another one of my favorites is a classic, yet delicious, option: a lobster roll.

Lobster roll on the beachMorgan LaDuke

Another fun alternative is to bring your own food for a sunset picnic. If you enjoy cheese boards, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy one while watching the sunset on the beach.

Make sure to get to the beach an hour before sunset so you have time to order food, choose a spot on the beach, and settle down. The beach is always calm and beautiful, so waiting for the sunset is almost just as enjoyable as the sunset itself.

Menemsha sunsetMorgan LaDuke

That's it! Now it's time to just enjoy the views. The sunset is stunning and the experience is sure to be memorable. This is an activity you'll want to check off your list during your stay at Martha's Vineyard. Who knows, maybe you'll find yourself wanting to enjoy one every night!

I wish I could grab the sunset and bottle it upMorgan LaDuke

