Fancy Toast? Visit this Denver Eatery to Try it Out!

Morgan LaDuke

When I'm out and about, sometimes I want a quick meal that doesn't include french fries or grease. At the same time, grabbing a salad at the store doesn't sound pleasant and I'm left stumped. That is until I stumbled upon a Denver eatery called The Green Collective.

The Green Collective is an eatery that makes high-quality, healthy, satisfying meals. If you check out their website, you'll be instantly hit with an array of colorful foods and I can confirm that their foods actually do look this good in person. They offer BYO salads that aren't lame and don't break the bank. It's $10.50 for 5 toppings and you can go up in price from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzkgf_0g8Men4X00
Roasted red pepper chicken toastMorgan LaDuke

Now on to the best part: their toast. I know - toast doesn't sound that exciting. But it's not about the toast itself, it's about what goes on top. All of the toppings they use are high-quality ingredients. Ingredients that I, personally, don't just have laying around the house. That's what makes their menu unique.

There are different toast size options available on the menu: a half order (one slice for about $10,) a full order (two slices for about $16,) or even a toast flight (3 half-pieces for about $15.) For me, I can easily fill up with a half order - especially at lunchtime. Looks are deceiving - their toast is loaded with ingredients that will keep you full and satisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12M5OQ_0g8Men4X00
Toast flightMorgan LaDuke

There are many varieties of toast toppings; some savory and some sweet. My two favorites are their avocado toast (avocado, poached egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, chili flakes) and their colorado lox (herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, hemp seeds.) They even have dessert toast! It's a bread-lovers dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ovXg_0g8Men4X00
Avocado toastMorgan LaDuke

Check out their smoothie bowls or smoothies if you're not looking for carbs and want something on the fruity side. There are many options to choose from with additional add-ins available. I like to order their pink smoothie bowl and add peanut butter on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268znD_0g8Men4X00
"Pink" smoothie bowlMorgan LaDuke

And lastly, on your way out, grab a cup of coffee, or some tea, or treat yourself to a slice of cake to-go!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cedgp_0g8Men4X00
Chocolate cakeMorgan LaDuke

