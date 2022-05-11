Treat Your Sweet Tooth with this Fun Activity in Denver

If you have an hour to spare and are craving something sweet then check out The Inventing Room Dessert Shop in Denver. The room sits on a pleasant street next to some restaurants and breweries. This is perfect if you want to grab a bite before dessert!

The Inventing Room Dessert Shop is inspired by Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory; I can easily agree with that statement! Upon walking in, you're greeted by quirky decor, jars of candy, and the smell of sweet treats. The shop uses different molecular techniques to make interesting desserts.

Inside the Inventing Room Morgan LaDuke

During the hour-long demo, the chef explains various sugar cooking processes as you get to sample a variety of desserts. There are 5 samples total and you never know what you're going to get. (There is even some liquid nitrogen involved - which was my favorite part.) Toward the end of the demo, you get to choose from 3 different ice cream samples to try. In addition to that, there is a glow-in-the-dark room with glowing cotton candy and more quirky decor.

The Glow Room with glowing cotton candy Morgan LaDuke

After the demonstration, you have a few minutes to purchase various candies they have for sale. My personal favorite was the Never-Ending Lollipop - based on the Everlasting Gobstopper. They have a ton of other candies to choose from (including an entire jar filled with goodies) which is sure to satisfy any palate.

This experience is unique and fun for all ages. It's a fun idea for family, friends, or even a date night. It is reasonably priced and tasty too! They only allow 15 attendees per 1-hour session so make sure you book far in advance in-person; tickets sell out fast.