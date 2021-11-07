The Story Behind the Iconic ‘Kiss of Life’ Photo

"The Kiss of Life" by Rocco Morabito

In July 1967 in Jacksonville, FL, photographer Rocco Morabito was driving along West 26th Street, headed to an assignment. He passed a couple of linemen with the Jacksonville Electric Authority completing routine maintenance on a utility pole.

On his way back from his assignment, it crossed his mind to stop and try to get some photos of the workers. As he pulled up where the men were working, he heard screams. Something terrible had happened.

Randall G. Champion was the lineman at the top of the pole. While completing the maintenance, he somehow brushed one of the lines at the top of the utility pole. He was immediately knocked unconscious as the electricity rushed through his body.

Luckily, his safety harness prevented his fall, but he was still dangling close to death if someone didn’t act quickly.

That someone was Champion’s partner, J.D. Thompson, who ran from another pole about 400 feet away. Thompson was able to reach Champion within seconds, but there was no way that he could perform CPR with Champion dangling upside down. He also realized that he didn’t have time to loosen Champion from his harness and get him to the ground to perform the life-saving process.

Thompson decided that the only choice at that moment was to try to get air back into the breathless lungs of Champion. He grabbed Champion’s head, formed a seal with his lips, and blew air into the mouth of his lifeless co-worker. He struck his chest with his fist until he felt a faint pulse.

Just at that moment, Morabito stopped and called for an ambulance from his two-way radio in his car. As he looked at the two men, high atop the pole, he realized the significance of the moment happening right in front of him. He snapped a picture of Thompson giving Champion the “kiss of life”, which is how the photo has been known ever since.

After performing the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, Thompson knew that it was time to get his partner down so that he could receive medical attention. He unbuckled Champion’s harness, placed him across his shoulders, and made his way down the pole.

On the ground, Thompson and another co-worker performed CPR until the paramedics arrived. Champion had a stronger pulse, was breathing, and was semi-conscious by the time the medical crew made it to them.

Morabito with his Pulitzer Prize-winning photo

The raw, powerful photo won the 1968 Pulitzer Prize and received worldwide recognition. Thompson, Champion, and Morabito became instant celebrities. Thompson was called a hero more times than he cared for.

Thanks to the quick actions of J.D. Thompson, Randall G. Champion was able to live a full and normal life. Champion lived 35 more years, passing away in 2002 at the age of 64. Rocco Morabito died while in hospice care in April 2009. As of the writing of this story, J.D. Thompson was still alive and well.

