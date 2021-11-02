How Mike Tyson's Promoter Ripped Him Off

Sportscasting

The $100 Million Lawsuit

In March of 1998, Mike Tyson filed a $100 million dollar lawsuit against Don King. How exactly did this happen?

Iron Mike claimed Don King had stolen roughly one hundred million dollars from him over a period of ten years!. Mike’s lawyer alleged that Don King charged Tyson hundreds of thousands of dollars in consultant’s fees to his wife and two sons for every fight!

Lawsuits were certainly nothing new to Don King. He’d previously been accused of stealing money from numerous other prizefighters, including Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes. But let’s first get into who Don King is as a person.

Don King’s Early Life

Don King is probably one of the most famous name in the boxing world — for anyone that’s not actually a boxer that is. He was the promoter who had been behind a lot of champion fighters such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

In his reign in boxing, he’s organized and promoted over FIVE hundred fights that brought him not only fame but also millions and millions of dollars.

Boxing Career

Before he ventured into promoting boxers, Don actually had ambitions to get in the ring himself. He had a short stint in boxing where he competed in Golden Gloves tournaments such as “The Kid.” But he was knocked cold in a few early fights.

Don King wisely decided that boxing wasn’t the way to go for him. At least not inside the ring.

Unscrupulous Businesses

Before he got into promoting, Don King had to sharpen his business skills first, He realized that he didn’t need to stop throwing punches. To him, having good enough punching skills on the streets was way better than if he were in the ring.

So he teamed up with a few of his friends to run an extortion ring in Cleveland. This sounds really crazy now, but it actually brought in some money for King and his partners. But the problem for them was their money-making was at the expense of small business owners in the area.

Scamming was already a thing for a young Don King! Although Don was doing crime, he certainly wasn’t stupid. His extortion racket was bringing him income, but he was skeptical about how long he could keep going.

So what did he do next?

He got into the gambling business, another illegal venture. The cash he had gotten from the extortion ring coupled with his highly aggressive nature suited him well in this new line of business.

Don King was extremely confrontational at that time. He’s actually responsible for let’s call it, the endings of two men!

The first incident happened in 1954 when Don King shot a person in the back because that guy had just robbed one of his gambling houses. This was ruled as justifiable self-defense back then.

Thirteen years later, one of his employees owed him around 600 dollars. So Don took things into his own hands again. For the second guy, he was sentenced to just a little under four years in prison.

Street Fights

Then Don King got into another unorthodox way of making a living. Organizing street fights! This venture proved to be simple enough.

All he had to do was look for guys willing to fight for some money. It was something he had no problem accomplishing. But this venture didn’t last long either.

But what it did do was teach him some of the business skills necessary to get into promoting boxing.

In the 1960s before going to prison, he met Cassius Clay, better known as Muhammad Ali. When they met, Ali was already an Olympic champion and fighting across the country.

Don made sure to attend each of his bouts and grew close to Ali.

Boxing Promotions

In 1972, he decided to organize a charity event for Forest City Hospital in Cleveland. He asked Ali to fight in a ten-round exhibition, something that Ali agreed to.

This didn’t only ensure a successful fundraiser. It also opened King’s eyes to what it meant to get involved in boxing. With the event raising over $80,000 dollars, it wasn’t hard for King to realize how much money he could make being a boxing promoter and manager.

He and Ali both quickly became a couple of the biggest names in the boxing world in the 70s. But the big break for Don came in 1974.

This is the year he organized the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” fight between Ali and George Foreman. He followed this fight one year later with yet another big fight known as the “Thrilla in Manila.”

With those two hugely successful fights, Don King became one of the top boxing promoters at that time. He was able to land many other big-time boxers that further cemented his promotion legacy on top of making him a ton of money.

Mike Tyson wasn’t yet one of Don King’s fighters, but Don knew that he wanted in on Tyson’s action!

D’amato’s Objection

During, Iron Mike’s early boxing career, he was being coached by Cus D’Amato. He was the person who completely changed Tyson’s life. D’Amato played a central role in making Tyson the youngest heavyweight champion in history.

Cus D’amato was introduced to Mike Tyson after Mike ended up at a juvenile detention center. Under Cus’s direction, Mike won gold in the junior Olympic Games in 1981 and 1982. With such a huge amount of potential, it was hard for Mike not to be noticed by boxing’s biggest promoter at the time.

Naturally, Don tried to win Mike over to his camp but he couldn’t get past Cus D’amato. Cus had reservations about Don, and that was only natural considering Don King’s past. So he made sure to shield Mike from any cooperation with Don King as much as possible. And he succeeded.

For a while anyway. But then tragedy struck. Unfortunately, Cus passed away as a result of pneumonia. That was something that was good only for Don King because that meant he could finally get what he wanted from a young Mike Tyson, which was a piece of his earning potential.

With a contract in place, the two set out to conquer the world of boxing. And they did just that.

Big Checks

Under Don King’s promotion, Mike became one of the richest boxers ever. From 1987 to 1990, he remained the undisputed world heavyweight champion. To this day, he remains the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years of age.

Don King was a great promoter. Mike Tyson routinely made millions of dollars in his fights. For example, in July 1988 when he went up against the then-undefeated Michael Spinks, he walked away with a $20 million dollar check.

That’s 44 million dollars for one fight in 2021 dollars.

It’s estimated that Mike made at least $400 million in his career. But he blew a good amount of his money on a lot of random things. However, a good chunk of Tyson’s money also found its way to Don King.

Iron Mike Prison Time

Trouble for Tyson began in 1990. That’s when he lost in his legendary fight

with Buster Douglas. He also ended up being sentenced to prison.

With Iron Mike going to prison, that really shined the light on the dire situation of his cash flow, basically, the cash outflow. Tyson began to look at where all his money went.

According to Iron Mike, the trail ended up at Don King’s door. He said that Don King essentially had been stealing his money.

Iron Mike Lawsuit

So in 1998, Tyson sued King for $100 million dollars. According to Tyson, this was the amount that King had stolen from him for over 10 years.

Court records showed that Don King had contracts that not only made him Tyson’s promoter but also gave him 30% of his earnings. And that’s technically against Nevada law.

Mike’s lawyers claimed King made millions more from foreign broadcast rights and even selling Mike’s image. When the WWE wanted Tyson’s picture for its Wrestlemania ads, the rights were credited to Don King Productions.

Don would also put members of his own family on Tyson’s payroll. He charged $100,000 dollar-per-fight as “consultant’s fee” for his wife, Henrietta King, and $50,000 dollar-per-fight fees for his two sons, Carl and Eric King.

Tyson was also paying the president of the Mike Tyson Fan Club $1,000 dollars a week, a salary set by Don King. And guess who was getting the money. Don’s daughter, Debbie King Lee.

Although Iron Mike signed the checks for Mike Tyson Productions, his financial records were handled in Don King’s office by an accountant

Don selected.

The Settlement

Mike Tyson’s lawsuit wasn’t the first rodeo for Don King. He seems to have always been shady in his deals over the years with many of the boxers he represented. One prominent example was Muhammad Ali. In 1982 Don was sued by Ali for underpaying him $1.1 million dollars for fighting Larry Holmes.

So what did Don King do?

He got the help of one of Ali’s old friends. He had him give Ali $50,000 in cash along with a letter that would have ended Ali’s lawsuit against King if Ali signed it.

Here’s the thing.

Ali was in the hospital at the time, and most likely medicated. He ended up signing the letter, which ended the lawsuit. The letter even gave King the right to promote any future Ali fights. These were the tactics Don King resorted to.

Other boxers who had problems with Don were Terry Norris, Larry Holmes, and Tim Witherspoon. Just like all of these other lawsuits, Mike’s case was settled out of court for way less. Out of the $100 million dollars that Mike was demanding, Don King was able to convince him to accept just $14 million dollars.

This followed by a bad blood between the two leading to a confrontation between them. In 2018 he threw water at Don for touching his shoulder at the Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in New York.

In 2020, they seemed to have reconciled. Mike Tyson apologized for what he did in 2018. And Don King seems lovey-dovey about Iron Mike.

Sources:

Sportscasting.com

talksport.com

Cheatsheet.com