10 Humorous Last Words Said By Executed Criminals

While most people go about their daily life trying to live an honest life, some turn to a life of crime. And we are not just talking about petty crimes, we are talking about murder and robbery.

Some of this criminals have been caught and brought to face the law which led to either a life sentence in jail or execution.

Today, we will be looking at 10 immortal last words given by criminals before their execution.

Here they are:

Thomas Grasso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRvz2_0cTobUCT00
Thomas Grasso

In 1990, 32 year old Thomas Grasso murdered 87 year old Hilda Johnson by strangling her with her Christmas tree lights in her Tulsa home. Six months later, he moved to New York and murdered an 81 year old man called Leslie Holtz.

Grasso was arrested by police, pleaded guilty in court and sentenced to death by lethal injection in 1992. Before his execution, he requested his last meal but seems like his request wasn't fully met. His last words were;

"I did not get my Spaghetti-O's, I got spaghetti. I want the press to know this."

Carl Panzram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyxWB_0cTobUCT00
Wikipedia

Executed in September 1930, Carl Panzram was onw of the coldest serial killers in American history. He committed a series of murders, rapes and robberies which he later recounted by writing about it while in prison. In his own words, Panzram wrote;

"In my lifetime I have murdered 21 human beings, I have committed thousands of burglaries, robberies, larcenies, arsons and, last but not least, I have committed sodomy on more than 1,000 male human beings. For all these things I am not in the least bit sorry."

When asked for any last words, he responded;

"Hurry it up, you Hoosier bastard. I could kill ten men while you're screwing around"

James French

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VWiS_0cTobUCT00
Wikipedia

James French was a criminal who kidnapped a motorist who had given him a lift while hitchhiking and killed him in Stroud, Oklahoma. When he was given life sentence and thrown in jail, he also killed his cellmate to compel the state to execute him.

He was charged on two counts of first-degree murder and executed on the electric chair. His last words were:

"How about this for a headline for tomorrow's paper? French fries."

Babara Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v56XU_0cTobUCT00
Wikipedia

Born Barbara Elaine Wood in 1905, she grew up in poverty in California. In 1939, she married and had a child but got divorced in 1941. To make a living, Barbara worked as a prostitute during World War 2. She soon became involved in drugs and gambling and served 5 years in jail for perjury. After prison, she returned to prostitution where she met and married a bartender called Henry Graham.

Henry Graham was a hardened criminals and through him, she became friends with Jack Santo and Emmett Perkins. In March 1953, Barbara joined Perkins and Santo, as well as John True and Baxter Shorter to rob a 64 year old lady called Mabel Monahan at her home. When they couldn't get anything from Monahan, they killed her and fled.

They were later arrested and Graham, Santo, and Perkins were all sentenced to death for the robbery and murder.

Barbara's last words were:

"Good people are always so sure they're right."

John Spenkelink

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXEx3_0cTobUCT00
Wikipedia

John Spenkelink was a twice convicted felon and an escapee from a California correctional camp. In February 1973, he picked up picked up Joseph J. Szymankiewicz, a hitchhiker, while traveling in the Midwest.

They checked into a hotel room in Tallahassee. After Spenkelink left to wash the car, he returned and shot Szymankiewicz while he slept in bed, once in the head just behind the left ear and a second time in the back before leaving the hotel.

He was arrested 5 days later and in his defense in court, Spenkelink claimed that he shot Szymankiewicz in self-defense in that he forced sexual relations on him earlier, and forced him to play "Russian roulette."

Spenkelink was later sentenced to death and his last words were:

"Capital punishment -- Them without the capital get the punishment."

John Wayne Gacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mrxlj_0cTobUCT00
Wikipedia

John Wayne Gacy was a successful contractor living in a quiet middle class surburb in Illinois. He was very active in his community, donating to charitable causes and often appeared at children's performances dressed as a clown. But the friendly clown had another life - he was a prolific and notorious serial killer.

On December 11, 1978, a 15 year old boy disappeared. His mother recalled that he had gone to seek for a job at Gacy's construction company. The police started investigating Gacy and discovered the remains of 27 corpses underneath his house, plus 2 more under the garage and driveway. Eventually Gacy told police he had thrown 4 other corpses into the Des Plaines River.

Gacy was sentenced to death in March 1980 and executed on May 10th 1994. His last words were:

"Kiss my ass"

Gary Gilmore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ESDV_0cTobUCT00
Garry Gilmore

Gary Gilmore pulled up at the self-service gas station in Orem, Utah on July 19, 1976. While there, he spotted the attendant and quickly saw that no one else was around. He walked up to Max Jensen (the attendant) and pulled out a .22 Browning Automatic. Then he instructed Jensen to empty his pockets which he did. Gary instructed Jensen to go lie in the bathroom which Jensen did and Gary shot him in the head.

From there, Gary drove to a motel in Provo, Utah and confronted the attendant, Ben Bushnell. Gilmore told Ben to give him the cash box and get down on the floor. Then he shot Bushnell in the head and fled.

He was arrested and sentenced to death by firing squad. In January 1977, he was executed but before that, his last words were:

"Let's do it."

Johnny Frank Garrett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0wZ1_0cTobUCT00
Johnny Frank Garrett

In October 1981, a 76 year old nun called Tadea Benz was raped, strangled and murdered. Investigations carried out by police recovered 17 year old Johnny Frank Garrett's fingerprints at the convent.

He was arrested and brought before the law where he admitted to having raped the nun. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection and executed on February 11, 1992. The state of Texas has come under heavy criticism for allowing both a juvenile and mentally handicapped individual to be executed. His last words were:

"I'd like to thank my family for loving me and taking care of me. And the rest of the world can kiss my ass."

Robert Alton Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRpjj_0cTobUCT00
Wikimedia Commons

On the morning of July 5, 1978, Robert Alton Harris and his brother Daniel Marcus Harris went to a fast food restaurant in San Diego. Once at the restaurant, the two men abducted two 16-years-old boys, John Mayeski and Michael Baker. Then they took them at gun point to a deserted located located where Robert Shot both boys and killed them.

Later that day, they went and robbed a bank, taking $2000 in cash. A witness who saw them informed the police and both of them were arrested the same day. Robert Harris was found guilty of murder and robbery and sentenced to death. His brother Daniel was found guilty of kidnapping and robbery and sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Robert was executed on April 21, 1992 and his last words were;

"You can be a king or a street sweeper, but everyone dances with the Grim Reaper."

G.W Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbIsE_0cTobUCT00
Muderpedia

In November 1976, Green and two accomplices broke into the home of a juvenile probation officer called John Denson in the hopes of stealing his gun collection. When Denson tried to wrestle with them, Green accomplice, Joe Starvaggi shot him and killed him.

They were all arrested and sentenced to death. Starvaggi was executed in 1987 and Green in 1991. Green's last words were:

"Let's do it, man. Lock and load. Ain't life a b*tch?""

References: Murdepedia.org, Grunge.com, Police1.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

