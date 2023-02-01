Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.

Photo by Nicolas COMTE on Unsplash

Take to the skies above San Diego in the comfort of a helicopter provided by Corporate Helicopters for a tour that is sure to wow.

As you soar above the city, take in everything that San Diego has to offer; as you fly by Ocean Beach Pier and get up close to attractions like SeaWorld and the Del Mar Racetrack, you can marvel at the breathtaking skyline that the city has to offer.

You have the option of taking a trip that is thirty minutes long to view the highlights of San Diego, or you can take a journey that is one hour long and see more, including Fairbanks Ranch, Lake Hodges, and Miramar Air Station.

This trip provides a variety of packages that may help you organize a romantic date in the clouds or even a serious proposal in the air, depending on your needs. As part of the Romance in the Air tour, you and your significant other will have the opportunity to raise a glass of champagne to one another.

Why not continue your journey by taking a flight to Temecula Valley, where you can have a wine tasting and lunch? The round-trip excursion lasts around four hours and includes a tour of the shore on the way back.