Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.

Photo by Lily Banse on Unsplash

Spend some time in San Diego's most historic neighborhood, Old Town, and get a taste of the south while you're there.

Visit Old Town Mexican Cafe for genuine food, including tortillas cooked by hand, and sample some of their other traditional specialties.

The Mexican food in San Diego is nothing short of exquisite, and this holds true regardless of whether you prefer hard or soft shells on your tacos.

Are you a real foodie? The Mexican food in San Diego is nothing short of exquisite, and this holds true regardless of whether you prefer hard or soft shells on your tacos.

Spend some time in San Diego's most historic neighborhood, Old Town, and get a taste of the south while you're there. As part of a captivating walking tour of Old Town, guests will have the opportunity to try a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as a wide range of tequilas.

Visit Old Town Mexican Cafe for genuine food, including tortillas cooked by hand, and sample some of their other traditional specialties. Since it first opened its doors in the 1970s, this restaurant has been serving street tacos with a variety of filling options, including carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas, and adobada. Carnitas and guacamole are the restaurant's original house specialties, and both are prepared fresh every day.

Soft tacos with fajitas and grilled vegetables are served on a sizzling platter at Casa Guadalajara, which boasts a colorful facade and is located in the charming Old Town of the city. Get ready to be entertained by the Mariachi band that plays there while you sip on one of their specialty margaritas.

When we're talking about margaritas, why don't you try drinking tequila on its own? To get to know this agave plant spirit named after a small town in Mexico, head to Cafe Coyote, an icon of San Diego’s Old Town, which has been open since 1989.

You can sample all types of tequila here, including Blanco (also known as silver or white), gold, reposado (also known as rested), and anejo (aged).