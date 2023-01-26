U.S. intelligence services have received over 360 UFO reports since March 2021.

Photo by Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash

On Tuesday, the Pentagon presented fresh unidentified flying object (UFO) footage to members of Congress at the first open hearing on unusual aerial phenomena (UAP) to be held in the House of Representatives of the United States of America Intelligence Committee in more than 50 years.

In addition, the congressman reminded the audience that the United States military has received more than 400 reports of unidentified flying objects.

However, he also attempted to debunk the concept that the unidentified objects may be "aliens" and highlighted that the military had not detected anything that could be considered "non-terrestrial in origin.

According to testimony provided by Scott Bray, the US Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) are "common" and have been steadily increasing.

A military pilot may be seen in a shaky video seeming to be passed by what appears to be a little object. Triangles that are lit up may be seen shining in the night sky in both a video clip and a photograph that seem pretty similar but were shot at different times.

It is important to note that the hearing on Tuesday comes after the publication of a study on UFOs under the responsibility of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over a year ago. That report revealed that more than 140 sightings since 2004 had not been adequately explained.

According to the findings of the investigation, there was insufficient evidence to determine that the sightings were of alien or extraterrestrial technology, yet the sightings were, in many instances, of solid objects.