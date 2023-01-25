Fly through San Diego in a series of loops, rolls, and zips

Photo by Artur Voznenko on Unsplash

An air combat adventure aboard a biplane with genuine military pilots is a premium tour that will leave an impression you will never forget in San Diego.

Additionally, the service provides pick-up from any area of your choosing.

Just for a moment, try to picture yourself living through the war and serving as one of the pilots who is attempting to shoot down another aircraft.

Aerobatic flights are available at San Diego Sky Tours for pilots of all experience levels, from those who have never been in an airplane before to those who have flown thousands of hours. No matter what your level of flying expertise is, you can rest assured that this will be an exhilarating experience unlike any other.

In addition to the series of barrel rolls and loop-the-loops, the view from the top of the ride of San Diego's world-famous coast is unbeatable.

When you reach this point, the swiveling, spinning at 360 degrees, and floating upside down becomes much more genuine and very exhilarating.