Experience the exhilaration of tearing across San Diego Bay in a high-speed jet boat.

Are you looking to get your blood pumping? Get away from the throng and take a jet boat trip around San Diego Bay; you'll have lots of opportunities for excitement, and the scenery will be fantastic! The USS Midway Museum and Coronado Island are two of the city's most well-known attractions that may be seen from the calm seas around the city.

The Patriot Jet Boat is San Diego's only jet boat ride, and because of its strong engines, it can do spins that run all the way around the boat and reach top speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.

This open-air jet boat is driven by a skilled skipper who knows how to meet the needs of thrill-seekers.

A Thrilling Ride on a Patriot Jet Boat

one of the most popular tourist destinations in San Diego! The Patriot, a jet boat with 2,800 horsepower and a hull covered in stars and stripes, is our way of paying homage to San Diego's rich military history.

Toast your independence as you race across the harbor, whizzing past picturesque sights and diving under the Coronado Bridge. While the music is blasting, your captain will carve twists, turns, and 360-degree spins, punctuating these maneuvers with precise pauses for quick picture opportunities. Ponchos will be given to you, but you should prepare to get wet. However, the invigorating spray of the water, the heart-pounding thrill, and the breathtaking panoramas will leave you begging for more.