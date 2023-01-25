Sunset is the perfect time to over the stunning San Diego Bay.

Photo by Karla Car on Unsplash

If you've already walked about San Diego and seen the sights, consider taking a sailboat out on the water for the evening to get a different (and, in my opinion, more amazing) view of the city.

Sparks are sure to fly as you cruise down the waters of San Diego Bay and take in the sunset over one of the most beautiful towns in the state of California at the same time.

The tours often last for three hours and include delectable food and beverages. During that time, you may just watch the sunset and have the most memorable experience that San Diego has to offer. A number of cruises, in addition to delivering an exceptional supper, also include sampling locally crafted craft beer.

While you are sailing away from the natural harbor, take a stroll on the deck and take in the scenery as seen from the water's point of view. The North Island Naval Air Station, the Point Loma Submarine Base, and the Coronado Bridge are all within easy driving distance from one another.

As you cruise, you might get a view of a small portion of the marine fauna that lives in the area, such as dolphins or sea lions. Inquire with your captain or the rest of the crew about these sociable critters and become acquainted with their environments. All of these things may undoubtedly help to ensure that your sailing excursion was worth it!