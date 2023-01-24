See whales up close like never before in San Diego.

Photo by Todd Cravens on Unsplash

Do you want to get a sense of how little you are in comparison to the biggest animal that has ever been documented to have lived on our planet? Take advantage of the beautiful weather in San Diego by going on a whale-watching boat excursion while you're there. You won't regret it.

There is a constant influx of thousands of whales along the coast of San Diego throughout the whole year. This is especially true during the months of winter and spring when the whales are reproducing, as well as during the months of summer and autumn when they are eating.

On a boat excursion with an experienced crew that follows migratory patterns, you will have the greatest opportunities to see wildlife and will get the finest sights. With the help of your knowledgeable guide, you'll learn about the interesting sea creatures and the places where they live.

Getting a glimpse of these gentle giants off the stunning coast of California, not to mention the pods of elegant dolphins that will likely be swimming close by, is sure to be an experience that is not going to be forgotten anytime soon.

During the tour, in addition to other forms of marine life, such as dolphins and sea lions, you may take pleasure in the beautiful surroundings and feel the soothing wind from the water.