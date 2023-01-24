Spend a day exploring the award-winning National Wildlife Refuge.

Photo by David Cashbaugh on Unsplash

There are more plant and animal species in San Diego County than anywhere else in the 48 contiguous states because of the variety of habitats found there, from mountains to deserts to the open ocean and salt marshes. Visit the rare Shaw's agave and endangered sea turtles at National Wildlife Refuge.

Experiencing and rays

Plunge into the ocean's depths and discover the amazing world of sharks and rays! Feel the smooth rays' backs as they float by your fingers in the touch pool. Don't leave without greeting Sapphire, the star of our Shark & Ray Encounter, and a loggerhead sea turtle.

Aquarium

Learn about the fauna that lives in the watersheds around San Diego. From the trout and amphibians that may be found in mountain streams to the lobsters and seahorses that can be found in San Diego Bay to the octopuses and jellyfish that can be found off the coast, After that, investigate environments that are drier and are home to local reptiles such as iguanas and snakes, as well as invertebrates like tarantulas and scorpions.

Eagle Mesa

At Eagle Mesa, you will get the opportunity to come face to face with the magnificent bald and golden eagles that are the national emblems of both the United States and Mexico. Discover how these enormous birds fly, how they capture their prey, and how their remarkable vision helps them locate their prey. Make it a point to visit the zoo at feeding time for an unforgettable experience.

Eagle Plateau

