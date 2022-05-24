Montgomery County Welcomes Robert Trapp As Presiding Judge Over Second Administrative Judicial Region

The Honorable Robert Trapp is finishing out his position as District Attorney in San Jacinto County Montgomery County Commissioners Court Livefeed

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court took time to recognize the honorable Robert Trapp as the new Presiding Judge of the Second Administrative Judicial Region, effective May 21, 2022.

Trapp was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to take over the region following the retiring of long time presiding Administrative Judge Olen Underwood.

Robert Trapp of Coldspring is the current San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney and will serve in that position until June 30th upon his retirement. He has served as the District Attorney since July 2014, and was originally appointed to the position in January 1990 before being appointed to the 411th District Court for Polk, Trinity and San Jacinto Counties, where he served from November 1995 until December 2012.

Additionally, he served as the San Jacinto County Attorney from January 1984 until December 1989. He is a member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and the State Bar of Texas, and a former member of its Judicial Section. Additionally, he is president of United Methodist Men and a former volunteer for Care/Share Missions, Inc. Trapp received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

The Second Administrative Judicial Office is typically set up in the county the Presiding Judge resides in. However, Trapp told the court he and his wife are relocating to Montgomery County from San Jacinto in order to keep the office headquartered in Conroe.

“I look forward to being a productive resident here in Montgomery County and I look forward to working in this office, and I am truly blessed that the Governor appointed me,” stated Trapp.

The Second Administrative Judicial Region spans throughout Angelina, Bastrop, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Grimes, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Lee, Liberty, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller and Washington counties.