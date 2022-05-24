Montgomery County Tax Office Recognized For Exemplary Service

(From Left to Right): Vehicle Titles & Registration Division Director Roland Luna, Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae, andMontgomery County Commissioners Court Livefeed

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Director Daniel Avitia and Vehicle Titles & Registration Division Director Roland Luna attended Commissioners’ Court Tuesday to personally award Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae

“We are pleased this morning to recognize Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae and her staff for providing exemplary motor vehicle and registration services to the citizens of [Montgomery] County in 2021,” said Executive Director Avitia.

For the second year in a row, the Montgomery County Tax Office has earned a gold level award as part of the TxDMV’s performance quality recognition program. According to the requirements, a gold level award is achieved after providing “superior title and registration services, and meet or exceed criteria in the areas of business process, fraud prevention, customer service, and training.”

This is the first time a county has achieved back to back gold performance awards according to Director Avitia, stating, “We are making a little bit of history here today because of that, and so we are very proud of Mrs. McRae and her staff.”

The Montgomery County Tax Office received the award for their work in 2021. However, McRae expressed a very deep gratitude to her staff who work with her in order to achieve this award.

“This really is an honor,” said Tax Assessor-Collector McRae. “It’s a lot of hard work to achieve this award…and to be able to achieve gold two years in a row, that’s not only me, that’s my entire staff. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do for the citizens of Montgomery County.”

