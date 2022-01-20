Montgomery Co. Reports 40% Mail-In Ballot Application Rejection Rate

Montgomery County Gazette

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE – If you’re hoping to vote by mail this election, then you need to pay special attention to several new details on the ballot application; or you may end up part of the 40% of rejected applications so far this cycle.

To comply with the passage of Senate Bill 1, Texas Election officials are rejecting applications that do not contain one of the listed identification numbers or doesn’t meet one of the eligible conditions. In Montgomery County, the rejection rate for mail-in ballot applications is currently standing at 40% according to Election Administrator Suzie Harvey.

A new section on the mail-in ballot applications requires one of the following:

Texas Driver’s License number

Texas Personal Identification Number

Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (This is NOT the number on your voter registration card.)

As a last resort, the last four digits of your Social Security Number if you do not have a Texas Driver’s License or Texas ID card.

To be eligible to request a mail-in ballot, the applicant must also meet one of the following conditions:

65 Years of Age or Older on Election Day;

Disability, as defined in Texas Election Code Section 82.002(a);

Confinement for Childbirth (expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day);

Expected Absence from the County (on Election Day and during the hours of early voting by personal appearance or the remainder of the early voting period after you submit your application); or

Confined in Jail or Involuntary Civil Commitment under Chapter 841 of the Health and Safety Code, but otherwise eligible. (NOTE: Convicted inmates are not eligible to vote until they complete the terms of their sentence. However, inmates awaiting trial are still eligible to vote.)

The application also requires an original signature. Electronic signatures are not allowed and will cause the application to be rejected.

The instructions allow the mail-in voting application to be submitted by mail, in-person, by common or contract carrier, by fax, and by email. However, the instructions also require the original hardcopy to be received by the election clerk. Therefore, even if an applicant faxes or emails the application to the election clerk, they MUST still mail in the original form with their original signature.

Unfortunately, Senate Bill 1 does not provide instructions to the county election clerks on how to remedy the rejected applications. The law expands the definition of a witness to include anyone who mails, emails, or faxes the mail-in ballot application to another person. If the election clerks notify the applicant as to why their application was rejected, it could cause the election clerk to violate their oath of office and potentially classify them as a witness instead of an election administrator.

According to Montgomery County Election Administrator Suzie Harvey, they do send a written notice to individuals that their application to vote by mail was rejected, however, the individual must then turn in a completely new mail-in ballot application to be reviewed.

Qualified voters need to submit mail-in ballot applications by February 18, 2022, just four days after the start of in-person early voting. Election Day is March 1st.