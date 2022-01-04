Food Truck Ordinances In Montgomery Update

A copy of the mobile food vendor permit obtained by Texas Twist & Shakes Montgomery County Gazette

MONTGOMERY, TX – After months of discussion and drawn-out city council meetings, the City of Montgomery voted against amending their food truck ordinances on November 9, 2021.

Two food truck companies located inside the city’s historic district were at the center of the debate, and had been active in the discussions.

In 2021, Wilderlove Coffee obtained a Mobile Food Vendor Permit from the City of Montgomery, which is six-month permit with an expiration date of December 18, 2021. On November 26, 2021, Wilderlove Coffee moved to a new location at the Meadow to Market boutique and continues to operate there today. Since Wilderlove Coffee’s new location is outside the city limits of the City of Montgomery, they no longer need a permit from the city.

Also in 2021, Texas Twist and Shakes obtained a Mobile Food Vendor Permit from the City of Montgomery. Their six-month permit expires on January 16, 2022 and as of the date of this article, the Texas Twist and Shakes has not submitted a renewal application to the City of Montgomery.

According to City Administrator Richard Tramm, Texas Twist and Shakes should “submit an application with the City Secretary to replace the permits that are expiring, if they intend to continue their business operations in the City past the expiration date of their current permits.”

When reaching out to Texas Twist & Shakes regarding the upcoming permit expiration, and if they plan to apply for a renewal, they would not answer the question, and only responded with a smiling emoji.