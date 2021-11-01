Election Day On November 2nd: Here's What You Need To Know

A map of voting locations in Montgomery County, Texas Montgomery County Election Central

By: Jessica Shorten

Early voting has ended and Election Day is tomorrow, which means it is the last chance to make your voice heard in the November, 2021 election.

So far there have been 20,655 ballots cast during early voting in Montgomery County, with over half of those ballots in The Woodlands area. However, Tuesday, November 2, will be the last day to vote in this year’s election.

On Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and unlike during early voting, you will only be able to cast your ballot at your designated voting precinct location. If you do not know what your voting precinct is, or which location you must arrive at; you can quickly find out using the Election Center voter information portal here.

By entering your first and last name along with your date of birth, you will be able to view your voting precinct and location as well as a sample ballot which will show what items you can vote on when you get to the ballot box on Tuesday.

This year’s November election will cover several local city and school district elections. Please keep in mind all voters will not see all of these items on their ballots based on the voting district they reside in.

New Caney ISD

All three positions up for election this year are being challenged.

Board Position 3 – Wendy Rae Allen Sharp (incumbent), Oscar Ramirez Jr.

Board Position 4 – Ricky Warwick (incumbent), Angela Hoffart Tompkins

Board Position 5 – Chad Turner (incumbent), Dennis Alters

Patton Village:

Mayor – Scott Anderson (unopposed)

Council Position 1 – David Young (incumbent), Gary Longmire

Council Position 5 – William C. Reeves (incumbent), Stephanie Alcaraz

Splendora City Council

Mayor – Dorothy Welch (unopposed)

Council Position 1 – Willie Ramey (incumbent), Alton DuLaney

Council Position 2 – Evelyn Myers (unopposed)

Splendora ISD

None of the two positions up for election this year at Splendora ISD were challenged. Meaning incumbents Jason Sessum and Allen Wells will retain their seats for another term and will not be on the ballot this year.

Board Position 4 – Jason Sessum (incumbent)

Board Position 5 – Allen Wells (incumbent)

Roman Forest:

The City of Roman Forest was put in a unique situation this year. While no one signed up to run against an incumbent for City Council, the position 2 Councilwoman Jill Carlson also did not intend to run for another term, leaving her position unfilled and open. According to the city, Carlson has agreed to stay in the seat until a new councilmember can be appointed by City Council to fill the seat. However, there will be no items on the ballot this year for Roman Forest.

Mayor – Chris Parr

Council Position 2 – Open

Council Position 4 – Greg Partin

Council Position 5 – James Brooks

Woodbranch Village

Mayor - Mike Tyson (unopposed)

Council Position 1 - Scottie Pouncey (Unopposed)

Council Position 3 - Nancy Mulhern (incumbent), Mark Kroll

Council Position 4 - Annette Dobson (Unopposed)

Council Position 5 - Carey Porter (incumbent), Julie Lobue

The Woodlands Township

Only one Director on the Woodlands Township Board is being challenged during this election by two opponents. However, a much bigger issue awaits Woodlands residents on the ballot this year. In a 5-2 vote, the Board of Directors voted to place the issue of incorporation on the ballot for voters to decide. The issue will be split into two propositions, one which authorizes the incorporation and tax rate for The Woodlands, and one which creates and authorizes the employees and council.

Director Position 5 – Shelley Sekula-Gibbs (unopposed)

Director Position 6 – Ann Snyder (unopposed)

Director Position 7 – Zipporah Bonita Singleton, Bob Milner (incumbent), Louis Granados

Also on the ballot this year are eight constitutional amendments, which voters will be able to decide as well.