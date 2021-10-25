New Caney ISD Seeking Input On New School Start And Release Times

New Caney ISD

By: Jessica Shorten

NEW CANEY, TX – The New Caney Independent School District is looking for feedback from parents regarding a potential change in school schedules for the new school year.

New Caney ISD has proposed a new set of start and release times for all students within their district, and are now seeking public feedback before discussing the matter at the November 15, 2021 school board meeting. If approved, these new changes would not go into effect until the 2022-23 school year.

Proposed Start and Release Times

Elementary Schools | 8:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Middle Schools | 7:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

High Schools | 7:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

The new release schedule shifts elementary to a slightly later time slot than high and middle schoolers. According to New Caney ISD, the reasoning behind the shift lies in making bus stops safer for younger students, while opening up schedules for older students involved in extracurricular activities.

“Older (secondary) siblings can be at home to meet their younger (elementary) siblings when the bus drops them off at the end of the day,” read the release from New Caney ISD. “Younger (elementary) students will not be waiting for the bus as early in the morning.”

Their reasoning continued, “Secondary campuses will have fewer classes to cover later in the day due to staff leaving to travel with students involved in extracurricular events.”

The move will also give all students 455 instructional minutes in a school day, which according to New Caney ISD, will provide three extra “cushion days” in the event of unforeseen closures. Without affecting the overall school year calendar.

The issue will be discussed during the November 15, 2021 meeting of the Board or Trustees; but parents are asked to submit their feedback ahead of time so it may be considered at the meeting. In order to submit your comments, follow this link to the District’s page and fill out the online comment form at the bottom of the page. There is no word limit on the comment section.

The move comes after zoning changes which were implemented this school year at the District to accommodate the new Keefer Crossing Middle school. The plan also took into account a third high school being built by New Caney ISD and scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year with a freshman class only. New 6th grade students to New Caney Middle School have also been rezoned to attend Porter High School when they reach the freshman grade level.