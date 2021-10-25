New Caney, TX

New Caney ISD Seeking Input On New School Start And Release Times

Montgomery County Gazette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN20c_0cc1TKY800
New Caney ISD

By: Jessica Shorten

NEW CANEY, TX – The New Caney Independent School District is looking for feedback from parents regarding a potential change in school schedules for the new school year.

New Caney ISD has proposed a new set of start and release times for all students within their district, and are now seeking public feedback before discussing the matter at the November 15, 2021 school board meeting. If approved, these new changes would not go into effect until the 2022-23 school year.

Proposed Start and Release Times

  • Elementary Schools | 8:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Middle Schools | 7:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
  • High Schools | 7:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

The new release schedule shifts elementary to a slightly later time slot than high and middle schoolers. According to New Caney ISD, the reasoning behind the shift lies in making bus stops safer for younger students, while opening up schedules for older students involved in extracurricular activities.

“Older (secondary) siblings can be at home to meet their younger (elementary) siblings when the bus drops them off at the end of the day,” read the release from New Caney ISD. “Younger (elementary) students will not be waiting for the bus as early in the morning.”

Their reasoning continued, “Secondary campuses will have fewer classes to cover later in the day due to staff leaving to travel with students involved in extracurricular events.”

The move will also give all students 455 instructional minutes in a school day, which according to New Caney ISD, will provide three extra “cushion days” in the event of unforeseen closures. Without affecting the overall school year calendar.

The issue will be discussed during the November 15, 2021 meeting of the Board or Trustees; but parents are asked to submit their feedback ahead of time so it may be considered at the meeting. In order to submit your comments, follow this link to the District’s page and fill out the online comment form at the bottom of the page. There is no word limit on the comment section.

The move comes after zoning changes which were implemented this school year at the District to accommodate the new Keefer Crossing Middle school. The plan also took into account a third high school being built by New Caney ISD and scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year with a freshman class only. New 6th grade students to New Caney Middle School have also been rezoned to attend Porter High School when they reach the freshman grade level.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Montgomery County Gazette is an online newspaper serving the needs of the citizens of Montgomery County, Texas. While we cover news on the national and state level, we primarily focus on providing accurate and up-to-date local news and events. The Montgomery County Gazette aims to restore journalistic integrity to the media by not interpreting the news, but reporting the news. This is an added benefit to the residents of Montgomery County in delivering them news that is accurate, informative, and unbiased. Founded in 2015, the Montgomery County Gazette has grown exponentially from a simple Facebook page to this website. We are dedicated to the community because not only do we cover Montgomery County, we live here too.

Splendora, TX
5795 followers

More from Montgomery County Gazette

Montgomery County, TX

Election Day On November 2nd: Here's What You Need To Know

A map of voting locations in Montgomery County, TexasMontgomery County Election Central. Early voting has ended and Election Day is tomorrow, which means it is the last chance to make your voice heard in the November, 2021 election.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

TX-249 Named 'Project Of The Year' By American Public Works Association

CONROE, TX – Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley accepted an award on behalf of Montgomery County for the TX 249 tollway project named “Project of the Year - Transportation Greater Than $75 Million” by the American Public Works Association, Texas Chapter on October 21, 2021, a massive milestone for a project which became the focal point of the 2018 election cycle and was very nearly scrapped altogether.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Scary Good Fun: Halloween Events This Week

Spooky season is upon us, and with Halloween less than a week away, there is a frighteningly large number of ways you can celebrate starting this week. Here are just some of the many Halloween-themed events taking place this weekend.

Read full story
New Caney, TX

2nd Annual EMC Blanket Drive Kicking Off October 26th

NEW CANEY, TX – After a successful first year, Great Things EMC and The Living Word Ministry are teaming up once again this year for their 2nd Annual Blanket Drive to spread warmth and kindness to the homeless population and rescued animals in the upcoming winter months.

Read full story
New Caney, TX

5th Annual Sharing Is Caring Food Drive Collecting For Those In Need

NEW CANEY, TX – On October 30, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with all first responder agencies in East Montgomery County, will be coming together for the fifth year in a row to host the Sharing Is Caring Food Drive benefiting Mission Northeast.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Constitutional Amendments: Proposition 2 Takes Voters Out Of Road Projects

AUSTIN – Early voting is already well underway, but Proposition 2 is getting some special attention by allowing counties to issue debt for infrastructure and road projects. Marked as only to be used in “unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted” areas in a County, Proposition 2 of the Texas Constitutional Amendments section of your ballot aims to change up how counties can fund infrastructure and road projects by allowing the financing of such projects without voter approval. Cities in Texas have been allowed to finance infrastructure projects, but the new proposition would extend that right to blighted areas of Texas counties.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Preparing Adult Sexual Assault Response Team

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is preparing a special response team to handle adult sexual assault and rape cases after the passage of SB-476 during the regular legislative session earlier this year.

Read full story
The Woodlands, TX

Woodlands Township Releases Informational Videos Ahead Of Early Voting

THE WOODLANDS, TX – With less than a week to go before early voting starts in the November general election, The Woodlands Township has published their own series of videos explaining incorporation after weeks of a hard-hitting anti-incorporation media campaign by local developers and some PACs.

Read full story
Conroe, TX

Last Day To Register To Vote For November 2nd Election

CONROE, TX – Ready or not, it’s election season once again! November is just around the corner and with that comes the need to get out the vote. Early voting starts October 18, but the deadline to get registered is today.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Expresses Concerns About Redistricting

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court approved a resolution asking the Texas Legislature not to divide the county into multiple representative and senatorial districts after the release of a first draft of proposed district lines caused a massive stir.

Read full story
5 comments
The Woodlands, TX

Woodlands Incorporation: Board Directors, Howard Hughes Debate Franchise Fees

THE WOODLANDS, TX - As the vote to incorporate The Woodlands Township draws near, the Howard Hughes Corporation and members of the Board of Directors for the Township are sparring regarding any future incorporation impact on residents.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Hurricane Nicholas Returns To Tropical Storm Going Into Louisiana

NEW CANEY, TX – After a last minute upgrade to a Category 1 Hurricane, Nicholas made landfall along Matagorda Bay and traveled along the Texas coast, dumping heavy rains. But as Nicholas makes its way out of Montgomery County, many are breathing a sigh of relief.

Read full story
1 comments
Conroe, TX

Tropical Storm Nicholas Nearing Landfall

CONROE, TX – As models for Tropical Storm Nicholas become more clear, forecasters are predicted heavy rainfall which will affect Montgomery County. Despite only being a Tropical Storm, Nicholas is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge along the coast from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass. Further inland, heavy rainfall is expected to impact a large swath of Southeast Texas with anywhere from 6-10 inches of rain, with as much as 15 inches in some locations closer to the coast.

Read full story
San Jacinto County, TX

TCEQ Hosting Public Hearing On Proposed Landfill In San Jacinto Co.

COLDSPRINGS, TX – A proposition for a new landfill in San Jacinto County near the Sam Houston National Forest has residents concerned and angry about the consequences such a development could have on the land for years to come.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Active COVID Cases Continue Record Rise

CONROE, TX – While the positivity rate for Montgomery County declines slowly, new cases and hospitalizations continue rising at alarming levels. According to the Montgomery County Public Health District, there are now 13,756 active cases of COVID-19. An increase of 2,903 cases since last Friday. Even with the removal of 1,397 “inactive” cases from the Public Health District’s active count, the case load continues to break new records.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Entities Set Property Tax Rates For 2021-22

As the current fiscal year draws to a close, a number of Montgomery County governmental entities are setting, or have already set, their tax rates for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Tax rates are applied for every $100 of home valuation, with the exception of any homestead, agricultural, or other exemptions which may be on a property.

Read full story
1 comments
The Woodlands, TX

PACs, Groups Begin Organizing In Woodlands Township Election

THE WOODLANDS, TX – With the issue of incorporation on the ballot this November for The Woodlands residents, many may feel confused or concerned while seeking information to make a decision at the ballot box.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

TxDOT Takes Steps To Fix Broken TxTag Billing System

AUSTIN - TxTag users continue to experience problems with the online portal. In September 2020, TxTag announced an upgrade to their website to improve the customer experience. The planned website outage lasted for nearly two months without any payments drafted from customer accounts.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

New Home Rentals in a Master-Planned Community

NEW CANEY – Master-planned communities don’t normally include apartments or Section 8 housing, but when did Tavola decide to rent brand new houses?. The Friendswood Development Company built a master-planned community in an unincorporated part of Montgomery County near the unincorporated community of New Caney. The Tavola community boasts its own amenities, such as a recreation center, pool, clubhouse, an onsite elementary school, pocket parks, lakes, and wooded greenbelt trails throughout the community.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy