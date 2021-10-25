Scary Good Fun: Halloween Events This Week

By: Jessica Shorten

Spooky season is upon us, and with Halloween less than a week away, there is a frighteningly large number of ways you can celebrate starting this week. Here are just some of the many Halloween-themed events taking place this weekend.

There are plenty of family friendly events for the kids to enjoy this week and some even benefit greater causes, like Meals on Wheels. However, there will also be plenty of time for adults to get their fright night on.

Tuesday, October 26:

EMCID Tricks & Treats Drive Thru – Randall Reed Stadium (7:00-10:00 p.m.)
21360 Valley Ranch Parkway, New Caney, TX 77357

Halloween Howl – The Clubs of Kingwood (5:30-8:30 p.m.)
1700 Lake Kingwood Tr., Houston, TX

Wednesday, October 27:

Trunk or Treat Fall Festival (5:30-7:00p.m.)
24161 Briar Berry Ln, Porter, TX 77365

Thursday, October 28:

All Treats Halloween Bash (9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.)
2510 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304

Friday, October 29:

Trunk or Treat (6:00-7:00 p.m.)
16415 FM-3083, Conroe, TX 77302-5147, United States

The Great Pumpkin Shoot – Blackwood Gun Club (8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)
11400 FM 2854 Rd, Conroe, TX

Saturday, October 30:

Trunk or Treat - VFW Post 4709 (12:00-3:00 p.m.)
1303 W Semands St, Conroe, TX 77301-1625, United States

City of Splendora Fall Festival (5:30-8:00 p.m.)
26090 FM 2090, Splendora, TX 77372

Trunk or Treat at Bull Sallas Park – Taylor’s Organization (6:00-10:00 p.m.)
21675 McCleskey Rd., New Caney, TX 77357

Trunk or Treat Family Fun Night – Time to Spare (4:00-7:00 p.m.)
13027 Hwy 105 East, Conroe, TX

Halloween Party & Costume Contest - VFW Post 4709 (7:00 p.m.)
1303 W Semands St, Conroe, TX 77301-1625, United States

4th Annual Into the Woods Halloween Party & Fundraiser – The Woodlands Charities (6:30 p.m.)
1601 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

The Woodlands Church Fall Festival (October 30 and 31st)
1 Fellowship Dr., Conroe, TX 77384

Halloween Party – Food Truck Park N’ Bar (All Day)
24900 Hill and Dale Ave., Splendora, TX 77372

Kingwood BOOFest – Town Center Park (4:00-9:00 p.m.)
8 N Main St., Houston, TX

Trick or Treat Historic Montgomery (1:00-4:00 p.m.)
14420 Liberty St., Montgomery, TX 77356

Margaritaville Halloween Party (9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)
600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, TX 77356

Sunday, October 31:

Trunk or Treat – Bears Etc. (12:00-6:00 p.m.)
6019 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304

Pine Market Trunk or Treat (3:00-5:00 p.m.)
795 Fish Creek Thoroughfare, Montgomery, TX 77316

Be sure to have a thrilling Halloween celebration, and stay safe!

