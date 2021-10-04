Conroe, TX

Last Day To Register To Vote For November 2nd Election

Montgomery County Gazette

Montgomery County Gazette

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – Ready or not, it’s election season once again! November is just around the corner and with that comes the need to get out the vote. Early voting starts October 18, but the deadline to get registered is today.

If you are not registered to vote, don’t panic, there is still time! It only takes a few minutes to get registered, and you can complete the majority of the process online here: https://webservices.sos.state.tx.us/vrapp/index.asp

However, upon completing the process, YOU MUST PRINT OUT YOUR FORM AND EITHER MAIL IT TO OR DROP IT OFF AT THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY ELECTION CENTRAL.

Election Central is located at: 9159 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303

It is critically important that you fulfill your civil duty by voting in every election. This year, there will be eight early voting locations, two of which are newly appointed locations.

North Montgomery County Community Center
600 Gerald Street
Willis, TX 77378
Meador Room

Lone Star Community Center
2500 Lone Star Parkway
Montgomery, TX 77356
Cissy Boulware Room

Magnolia Event Center
11659 FM 1488
Magnolia, TX 77354
LGI 2

East Montgomery County Fair Association Building
21675A McCleskey Rd.
New Caney, TX 77357
Main Room

South County Community Center
2235 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Room 102

West Montgomery County Community Development Center
31355 Friendship Dr.
Magnolia, TX 77355

Central Library
104 I-45 North
Conroe, TX 77301

Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center
1300 Riley Fuzzel Rd.,
Spring, TX 77386

Remember, voting is important, no matter what election it is, so be sure to not only get yourself registered, but make sure your friends are registered too!

This year’s November election will cover several local city and school district elections. Here’s what you will be voting on this year.

New Caney ISD

All three positions up for election this year are being challenged.

  • Board Position 3 – Wendy Rae Allen Sharp (incumbent), Oscar Ramirez Jr.
  • Board Position 4 – Ricky Warwick (incumbent), Angela Hoffart Tompkins
  • Board Position 5 – Chad Turner (incumbent), Dennis Alters

Patton Village:

  • Mayor – Scott Anderson (unopposed)
  • Council Position 1 – David Young (incumbent), Gary Longmire
  • Council Position 5 – William C. Reeves (incumbent), Stephanie Alcaraz

Splendora City Council

  • Mayor – Dorothy Welch (unopposed)
  • Council Position 1 – Willie Ramey (incumbent), Alton DuLaney
  • Council Position 2 – Evelyn Myers (unopposed)

Splendora ISD

None of the two positions up for election this year at Splendora ISD were challenged. Meaning incumbents Jason Sessum and Allen Wells will retain their seats for another term and will not be on the ballot this year.

  • Board Position 4 – Jason Sessum (incumbent)
  • Board Position 5 – Allen Wells (incumbent)

Roman Forest:

The City of Roman Forest was put in a unique situation this year. While no one signed up to run against an incumbent for City Council, the position 2 Councilwoman Jill Carlson also did not intend to run for another term, leaving her position unfilled and open. According to the city, Carlson has agreed to stay in the seat until a new councilmember can be appointed by City Council to fill the seat. However, there will be no items on the ballot this year for Roman Forest.

  • Mayor – Chris Parr
  • Council Position 2 – Open
  • Council Position 4 – Greg Partin
  • Council Position 5 – James Brooks

Woodbranch Village

  • Mayor - Mike Tyson (unopposed)
  • Council Position 1 - Scottie Pouncey (Unopposed)
  • Council Position 3 - Nancy Mulhern (incumbent), Mark Kroll
  • Council Position 4 - Annette Dobson (Unopposed)
  • Council Position 5 - Carey Porter (incumbent), Julie Lobue

The Woodlands Township

Only one Director on the Woodlands Township Board is being challenged during this election by two opponents. However, a much bigger issue awaits Woodlands residents on the ballot this year. In a 5-2 vote, the Board of Directors voted to place the issue of incorporation on the ballot for voters to decide. The issue will be split into two propositions, one which authorizes the incorporation and tax rate for The Woodlands, and one which creates and authorizes the employees and council.

  • Director Position 5 – Shelley Sekula-Gibbs (unopposed)
  • Director Position 6 – Ann Snyder (unopposed)
  • Director Position 7 – Zipporah Bonita Singleton, Bob Milner (incumbent), Louis Granados

Also on the ballot this year are eight constitutional amendments, which voters will be able to decide as well.

