Hurricane Nicholas Returns To Tropical Storm Going Into Louisiana

By: Jessica Shorten

NEW CANEY, TX – After a last minute upgrade to a Category 1 Hurricane, Nicholas made landfall along Matagorda Bay and traveled along the Texas coast, dumping heavy rains. But as Nicholas makes its way out of Montgomery County, many are breathing a sigh of relief.

Clashing with the Texas Coast on the anniversary of Hurricane Ike and striking fears of being another Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda, many prepared for the arrival of Nicholas. But as the sun rose Tuesday morning, Montgomery County appeared relatively unscathed through the storm.

With minimal to nonexistent flooding, Montgomery County was not has hard hit as many had feared, but police and first responders were prepared nonetheless.

“Our equipment was prepped and our team was ready to dive in in case Hurricane Nicholas gave us more than the area could handle,” said Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. “We are always here and ready to serve Pct. 4 and the surrounding areas.”

Many feared Nicholas could bring some of the same devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought in 2017, or follow in the steps of Tropical Storm Imelda which dumped nearly 60 inches of rain in some parts of East Montgomery County. But unlike Harvey and Imelda, Nicholas has kept a steady pace. Instead stalling over the coastline, Nicholas is expected to be all but faded by Thursday morning in northern Louisiana and parts of Mississippi.

All school districts in Montgomery County closed for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 just in case Hurricane Nicholas brought severe flooding rains to the area. However, given the minimal effects of the storm in the area, school districts are expected to resume classes on Wednesday, September 15th.

While Montgomery County faired well, many areas along the coastline suffered the worst effects of the storm. According to poweroutage.us, a website which tracks all reported power outages, there are 475,880 residents in Southeast Texas without power as a result of Hurricane Nicholas. Only 23,904 of those outages are in Montgomery County customers.

According to the National Hurricane Center of NOAA, Nicholas’s will next continue along the coast into Louisiana and into Mississippi. It will cross over many parts which were devastated by four hurricanes in the 2020 season, including the catastrophic Hurricane Laura. As well as strike parts still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Ida which made landfall just a little over a week before Nicholas. As Nicholas dissipates, the remnants should travel into Mississippi with little damage to any person or property in its path.

