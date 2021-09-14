New Caney, TX

Hurricane Nicholas Returns To Tropical Storm Going Into Louisiana

Montgomery County Gazette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPHEk_0bvmKfNS00
National Hurricane Center

By: Jessica Shorten

NEW CANEY, TX – After a last minute upgrade to a Category 1 Hurricane, Nicholas made landfall along Matagorda Bay and traveled along the Texas coast, dumping heavy rains. But as Nicholas makes its way out of Montgomery County, many are breathing a sigh of relief.

Clashing with the Texas Coast on the anniversary of Hurricane Ike and striking fears of being another Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda, many prepared for the arrival of Nicholas. But as the sun rose Tuesday morning, Montgomery County appeared relatively unscathed through the storm.

With minimal to nonexistent flooding, Montgomery County was not has hard hit as many had feared, but police and first responders were prepared nonetheless.

“Our equipment was prepped and our team was ready to dive in in case Hurricane Nicholas gave us more than the area could handle,” said Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. “We are always here and ready to serve Pct. 4 and the surrounding areas.”

Many feared Nicholas could bring some of the same devastation Hurricane Harvey wrought in 2017, or follow in the steps of Tropical Storm Imelda which dumped nearly 60 inches of rain in some parts of East Montgomery County. But unlike Harvey and Imelda, Nicholas has kept a steady pace. Instead stalling over the coastline, Nicholas is expected to be all but faded by Thursday morning in northern Louisiana and parts of Mississippi.

All school districts in Montgomery County closed for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 just in case Hurricane Nicholas brought severe flooding rains to the area. However, given the minimal effects of the storm in the area, school districts are expected to resume classes on Wednesday, September 15th.

While Montgomery County faired well, many areas along the coastline suffered the worst effects of the storm. According to poweroutage.us, a website which tracks all reported power outages, there are 475,880 residents in Southeast Texas without power as a result of Hurricane Nicholas. Only 23,904 of those outages are in Montgomery County customers.

According to the National Hurricane Center of NOAA, Nicholas’s will next continue along the coast into Louisiana and into Mississippi. It will cross over many parts which were devastated by four hurricanes in the 2020 season, including the catastrophic Hurricane Laura. As well as strike parts still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Ida which made landfall just a little over a week before Nicholas. As Nicholas dissipates, the remnants should travel into Mississippi with little damage to any person or property in its path.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Montgomery County Gazette is an online newspaper serving the needs of the citizens of Montgomery County, Texas. While we cover news on the national and state level, we primarily focus on providing accurate and up-to-date local news and events. The Montgomery County Gazette aims to restore journalistic integrity to the media by not interpreting the news, but reporting the news. This is an added benefit to the residents of Montgomery County in delivering them news that is accurate, informative, and unbiased. Founded in 2015, the Montgomery County Gazette has grown exponentially from a simple Facebook page to this website. We are dedicated to the community because not only do we cover Montgomery County, we live here too.

Splendora, TX
5686 followers

More from Montgomery County Gazette

The Woodlands, TX

Woodlands Incorporation: Board Directors, Howard Hughes Debate Franchise Fees

THE WOODLANDS, TX - As the vote to incorporate The Woodlands Township draws near, the Howard Hughes Corporation and members of the Board of Directors for the Township are sparring regarding any future incorporation impact on residents.

Read full story
Conroe, TX

Tropical Storm Nicholas Nearing Landfall

CONROE, TX – As models for Tropical Storm Nicholas become more clear, forecasters are predicted heavy rainfall which will affect Montgomery County. Despite only being a Tropical Storm, Nicholas is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge along the coast from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass. Further inland, heavy rainfall is expected to impact a large swath of Southeast Texas with anywhere from 6-10 inches of rain, with as much as 15 inches in some locations closer to the coast.

Read full story
San Jacinto County, TX

TCEQ Hosting Public Hearing On Proposed Landfill In San Jacinto Co.

COLDSPRINGS, TX – A proposition for a new landfill in San Jacinto County near the Sam Houston National Forest has residents concerned and angry about the consequences such a development could have on the land for years to come.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Active COVID Cases Continue Record Rise

CONROE, TX – While the positivity rate for Montgomery County declines slowly, new cases and hospitalizations continue rising at alarming levels. According to the Montgomery County Public Health District, there are now 13,756 active cases of COVID-19. An increase of 2,903 cases since last Friday. Even with the removal of 1,397 “inactive” cases from the Public Health District’s active count, the case load continues to break new records.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Entities Set Property Tax Rates For 2021-22

As the current fiscal year draws to a close, a number of Montgomery County governmental entities are setting, or have already set, their tax rates for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Tax rates are applied for every $100 of home valuation, with the exception of any homestead, agricultural, or other exemptions which may be on a property.

Read full story
1 comments
The Woodlands, TX

PACs, Groups Begin Organizing In Woodlands Township Election

THE WOODLANDS, TX – With the issue of incorporation on the ballot this November for The Woodlands residents, many may feel confused or concerned while seeking information to make a decision at the ballot box.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

TxDOT Takes Steps To Fix Broken TxTag Billing System

AUSTIN - TxTag users continue to experience problems with the online portal. In September 2020, TxTag announced an upgrade to their website to improve the customer experience. The planned website outage lasted for nearly two months without any payments drafted from customer accounts.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

New Home Rentals in a Master-Planned Community

NEW CANEY – Master-planned communities don’t normally include apartments or Section 8 housing, but when did Tavola decide to rent brand new houses?. The Friendswood Development Company built a master-planned community in an unincorporated part of Montgomery County near the unincorporated community of New Caney. The Tavola community boasts its own amenities, such as a recreation center, pool, clubhouse, an onsite elementary school, pocket parks, lakes, and wooded greenbelt trails throughout the community.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Precinct 4 Constable's Office Work "Saturation Saturday" To Stop Drunk Drivers

NEW CANEY, TX – As part of a nationwide effort to prevent drunk and drugged driving, the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office took part in “Saturation Saturday” this past weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. COVID Cases Continue Climbing In Children

CONROE, TX – Montgomery County closed out the week with 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, putting the active case count closer than ever to breaking the local record as the number of young children testing positive for the virus continues climbing.

Read full story

Stay Prepared: Hurricane Center Watching Disturbance Expected To Enter Gulf

The Atlantic Outlook shows a 40% of development in the Gulf.National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure closely this week for a chance of development which could impact the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Approves 2021 Thoroughfare Plan

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved an update to the countywide thoroughfare plan Tuesday morning. However, one roadway is still causing discourse between Precinct 2 and The Woodlands.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 840 New Cases As Infection In Children Rises

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, putting the active case count at 9,199 as a record share of cases are in children.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

November 2021 Election: What's On Your Ballot?

With the window to file for a place on the November 2, 2021 ballot officially closed, here are the candidates who will be on your ballot this November. All three positions up for election this year are being challenged.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Grading Public Officials: Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough

CONROE – Our readers asked if the FY 2022 budget really includes all the extra help for law enforcement and mental health. So, the Montgomery County Gazette took a closer look at claims made during the last meeting of the Commissioners’ Court.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Sets Record For Child Cases Of COVID

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District reported 796 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as Montgomery County set a dismaying new record in child infections.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Commissioner Noack States FY 2022 Budget Not Actual Expenditures

CONROE – After a heated discussion, the Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court adopted their fiscal year 2022 budget in a 3-2 vote Tuesday morning. Discourse broke out amongst members of the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning over the inclusion of $24 million in pass through funds for the Joe Corley Detention Center. In a previous year, the cost associated with the Joe Corley Detention Center has not been included in the overall budget due to the fact the county is 100% reimbursed for those expenditures. However, during an audit report from external auditing agency Weaver and Tidwell it was recommended the county begin including those funds in the county budget.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Considering New Mass Vaccine Site For Boosters As Delta Surges

CONROE, TX – With COVID-19 ramping up across the County and the expected approval of booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Montgomery County is not only trying to ramp up new vaccinations, but also planning for possible future mass vaccine events.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 1,523 New Cases In Two Days

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District is heavily encouraging all residents to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continue to surge. The active case count rose to 8,922 with the addition of 1,523 new COVID cases over the past two days. A sharp increasing putting Montgomery County closer to the record previously set during the Winter surge. With the positivity rate rising back to 23%, the current COVID surge shows no sign of relenting anytime soon.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy