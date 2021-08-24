Conroe, TX

Montgomery Co. Approves 2021 Thoroughfare Plan

Montgomery County Gazette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BZsr_0bbZdpic00
The Woodtrace Blvd extension from 249 to Mansions Way as presented on the 2021 update Major Thoroughfare Plan for Montgomery County.HGAC

By: Jessica Shorten

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved an update to the countywide thoroughfare plan Tuesday morning. However, one roadway is still causing discourse between Precinct 2 and The Woodlands.

The 2021 Major Thoroughfare Plan accepted Tuesday removed a number of controversial roadways from its plan including the Woodlands Parkway, Gosling Road, and Branch Crossing extensions. Unfortunately, the Woodtrace Boulevard construction connecting SH-249 to Conroe Huffsmith Rd. is generating its own stir.

Based on the map of the 2021 Thoroughfare Plan, Woodtrace Blvd. is set to tie into Mansion Way on the other side of Conroe Huffsmith. The connection sits one quarter mile away from the intersection of Woodlands Parkway and has led to members of the public questioning the placement of the road as a workaround of the Woodlands Parkway Extension despite adamant promises from elected officials that such a project would not be constructed.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley was adamant during Court that the Woodtrace Blvd. construction had nothing to do with the Woodlands Parkway Extension.

“Matter of fact, the right-of-way that was right across the street from Woodlands Parkway has been platted as a commercial development for the Woodlands. Some of the property that was owned by one individual has been sold back to him,” stated Commissioner Riley. “This road has absolutely nothing to do with the Township or The Woodlands. It’s coming from 249 to an intersection at Mansions Way.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack encouraged Riley to get with The Woodlands Township Board to clarify that the road does not fall within their boundaries and could not be taken over by The Woodlands if they were to incorporate, “There seems to be some confusion by even elected officials for the Township Board that believe that even the new alignment could be controlled by them if they were to become a city.”

While incorporation would give The Woodlands Township a place on the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) to discuss future plans for the region, it would not change Montgomery County’s position on the thoroughfare plan.

During the 2018 election cycle, many candidates for office, including current County Judge Mark Keough, confused Woodtrace Blvd. with the Woodlands Parkway Extension. Often insinuating the two projects were one and the same before the Woodlands Parkway Extension was formally removed off the H-GAC Major Thoroughfare Plan in 2020. It would seem the issue is being brought back this election cycle with The Woodlands Township seeking incorporation and a challenger to Riley’s seat as Commissioner.

Jennifer Eckhart, a challenger for the Precinct 2 Commissioner’s office, issued a press release against the Woodtrace Boulevard extension, citing a lack of noise impact studies and proper flood mitigation.

Eckhart stated, “Commissioner Charlie Riley made a video promising, in May of 2018, that a Thoroughfare in the name of an extension from FM 2978 to Hwy 249 was not going to be built. This promise was in response, according to Riley, to the citizens voting this project down in 2015. Despite this promise on his Facebook page, Charlie Riley is planning a thoroughfare called the Woodtrace Boulevard Extension, which will run along the backside of the Woodlane Forest neighborhood, among others.”

Woodtrace Boulevard is not the same as the Woodlands Parkway Extension, and it never has been. At no point will Woodtrace Blvd. directly connect to the Woodlands Parkway. However, Woodtrace Boulevard and Woodlands Parkway will exist on opposite sides of FM 2978, about a quarter mile from one another.

The Montgomery County Major Thoroughfare Plan was adopted by Commissioners Court. Click here for the complete map.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Montgomery County Gazette is an online newspaper serving the needs of the citizens of Montgomery County, Texas. While we cover news on the national and state level, we primarily focus on providing accurate and up-to-date local news and events. The Montgomery County Gazette aims to restore journalistic integrity to the media by not interpreting the news, but reporting the news. This is an added benefit to the residents of Montgomery County in delivering them news that is accurate, informative, and unbiased. Founded in 2015, the Montgomery County Gazette has grown exponentially from a simple Facebook page to this website. We are dedicated to the community because not only do we cover Montgomery County, we live here too.

Splendora, TX
5610 followers

More from Montgomery County Gazette

The Woodlands, TX

PACs, Groups Begin Organizing In Woodlands Township Election

THE WOODLANDS, TX – With the issue of incorporation on the ballot this November for The Woodlands residents, many may feel confused or concerned while seeking information to make a decision at the ballot box.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

TxDOT Takes Steps To Fix Broken TxTag Billing System

AUSTIN - TxTag users continue to experience problems with the online portal. In September 2020, TxTag announced an upgrade to their website to improve the customer experience. The planned website outage lasted for nearly two months without any payments drafted from customer accounts.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

New Home Rentals in a Master-Planned Community

NEW CANEY – Master-planned communities don’t normally include apartments or Section 8 housing, but when did Tavola decide to rent brand new houses?. The Friendswood Development Company built a master-planned community in an unincorporated part of Montgomery County near the unincorporated community of New Caney. The Tavola community boasts its own amenities, such as a recreation center, pool, clubhouse, an onsite elementary school, pocket parks, lakes, and wooded greenbelt trails throughout the community.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Precinct 4 Constable's Office Work "Saturation Saturday" To Stop Drunk Drivers

NEW CANEY, TX – As part of a nationwide effort to prevent drunk and drugged driving, the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office took part in “Saturation Saturday” this past weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. COVID Cases Continue Climbing In Children

CONROE, TX – Montgomery County closed out the week with 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, putting the active case count closer than ever to breaking the local record as the number of young children testing positive for the virus continues climbing.

Read full story

Stay Prepared: Hurricane Center Watching Disturbance Expected To Enter Gulf

The Atlantic Outlook shows a 40% of development in the Gulf.National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure closely this week for a chance of development which could impact the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 840 New Cases As Infection In Children Rises

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, putting the active case count at 9,199 as a record share of cases are in children.

Read full story
1 comments
Montgomery County, TX

November 2021 Election: What's On Your Ballot?

With the window to file for a place on the November 2, 2021 ballot officially closed, here are the candidates who will be on your ballot this November. All three positions up for election this year are being challenged.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Grading Public Officials: Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough

CONROE – Our readers asked if the FY 2022 budget really includes all the extra help for law enforcement and mental health. So, the Montgomery County Gazette took a closer look at claims made during the last meeting of the Commissioners’ Court.

Read full story
4 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Sets Record For Child Cases Of COVID

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District reported 796 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as Montgomery County set a dismaying new record in child infections.

Read full story
7 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Commissioner Noack States FY 2022 Budget Not Actual Expenditures

CONROE – After a heated discussion, the Montgomery County Commissioners’ Court adopted their fiscal year 2022 budget in a 3-2 vote Tuesday morning. Discourse broke out amongst members of the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning over the inclusion of $24 million in pass through funds for the Joe Corley Detention Center. In a previous year, the cost associated with the Joe Corley Detention Center has not been included in the overall budget due to the fact the county is 100% reimbursed for those expenditures. However, during an audit report from external auditing agency Weaver and Tidwell it was recommended the county begin including those funds in the county budget.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Considering New Mass Vaccine Site For Boosters As Delta Surges

CONROE, TX – With COVID-19 ramping up across the County and the expected approval of booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Montgomery County is not only trying to ramp up new vaccinations, but also planning for possible future mass vaccine events.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 1,523 New Cases In Two Days

CONROE, TX – The Montgomery County Public Health District is heavily encouraging all residents to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continue to surge. The active case count rose to 8,922 with the addition of 1,523 new COVID cases over the past two days. A sharp increasing putting Montgomery County closer to the record previously set during the Winter surge. With the positivity rate rising back to 23%, the current COVID surge shows no sign of relenting anytime soon.

Read full story
14 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County FY 2022 Proposed Budget Lacks Transparency

CONROE – The Montgomery County Budget Office published the FY 2022 Proposed Budget and a Public Hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Citizens are welcome to comment during the Public Hearing and unlike normal comment periods, the Public Hearing will allow citizens to ask questions and receive answers from Commissioners Court.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Records 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

CONROE, TX – For the first time in over a month, the positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped slightly, but the active case count continued to climb upwards. With 1,033 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, the active case count rose to 7,639. Total cases for Montgomery County crossed the 65,000 mark as well this weekend, fueled by the Delta variant spreading rampantly across the region. The positivity rate dropped slightly this week to 22%, down from 23% this past Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
The Woodlands, TX

Woodlands Township Board Puts Incorporation On November Ballot

THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a lengthy presentation and executive session, The Woodlands Township finally decided on Friday afternoon to put the issue of incorporation before the voters.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. COVID-19 Case Rise As Hospitals Strained

CONROE, TX – Rises in new COVID-19 cases have remained undeterred as Montgomery County records 792 new cases in the past two days. Efforts to get more people vaccinated have escalated as the active case count rose to 7,031. The positivity rate stayed at 23% this week, a record high in Montgomery County.

Read full story
3 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Co. Holding Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics This Month

CONROE, TX – In an effort to ramp up vaccination rates in Montgomery County, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is sponsoring pop-up vaccination clinics in three parts of the county over the next two weeks.

Read full story
Montgomery County, TX

Filing Deadline For November 2, 2021 Election Approaching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX - Several cities and two school districts in Montgomery County will have positions up for re-election on the ballot this November. However, Monday, August 16, 2021 is the final day to sign up to run for office in these local elections scheduled for November 2, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy