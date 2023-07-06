Castle Rock Park's New Playground: A Fun and Memorable Morning

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Castle Rock Park's new playground was a fun and memorable morning. Council and Community Members were thanked for their presence.

Various activities were held, including games, crafts, and treats from Rec2U, the Billings Public Library Bookmobile, Altana Federal Credit Union ice cream van, and Proof Donuts & Coffee.

The playground is now open and features a nature-play design with integrated landscaping. It is the tallest play structure in Billings Parks, standing at 33 feet tall. Additionally, there is a designated play structure for young children ages 2-5, swings, a 90-foot zipline, and rope and rock climbing elements.