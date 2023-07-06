Billings, MT

Castle Rock Park's New Playground: A Fun and Memorable Morning

Montana Updates
The ribbon cutting ceremony for Castle Rock Park's new playground was a fun and memorable morning. Council and Community Members were thanked for their presence.

Various activities were held, including games, crafts, and treats from Rec2U, the Billings Public Library Bookmobile, Altana Federal Credit Union ice cream van, and Proof Donuts & Coffee.

The playground is now open and features a nature-play design with integrated landscaping. It is the tallest play structure in Billings Parks, standing at 33 feet tall. Additionally, there is a designated play structure for young children ages 2-5, swings, a 90-foot zipline, and rope and rock climbing elements.

Missoula County, MT

Deputy Elections Administrator: Ensuring Efficiency, Transparency, and Accessibility in Missoula County Elections

As the deputy elections administrator, the speaker's role includes overseeing all aspects of the electoral process within the county. This involves providing accurate and up-to-date information to voters, candidates, and local government bodies. The speaker stays informed about changes in statutory requirements, administrative rules and guidance to ensure the smooth running of elections.

Musselshell County, MT

Commissioner Meeting Discusses Fire Department Progress, Hospital Budget and Upcoming Challenges, and DES Reports

The recent meeting convened by Commissioner Turley with Commissioners Pancratz and Goffena in attendance started as scheduled. The agenda was approved and the Pledge of Allegiance recited. Commissioner Goffena reported on his attendance at the Fire Council Meeting where all six fire districts were represented. The Roundup Fire Department and Musselshell County Fire Department are both progressing well with their inventory, while Melstone is dealing with acquiring water storage tanks. The council also approved their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Musselshell County, MT

Commissioners' Meeting Summary: Department Updates, Safety Measures, and Grant Approvals on June 30, 2023

The meeting on June 30, 2023, chaired by Commissioner Turley, was attended by Commissioners Pancratz and Goffena. The agenda was approved after a motion by Commissioner Goffena, which was seconded by Commissioner Pancratz. An update was given on various departmental proceedings. The Road Department is assessing and prioritizing road maintenance. For the Refuse Department, a meeting was scheduled as the current contract had expired. Commissioner Goffena attended the Weed Department Meeting where it was highlighted that the Weed Supervisor had applied for a grant for spraying for Russian Olives and Salt Cedar along the Musselshell River.

Missoula, MT

City of Missoula Launches 'City Chats in the Parks' Initiative for Community Engagement

The City of Missoula is inviting residents to participate in a new community engagement initiative, City Chats in the Parks. This innovative series allows residents to interact with City staff, ask questions, and share ideas in a relaxed environment. City staff will be available to answer questions and discuss their work.

Musselshell County, MT

June 16, 2023 Commissioner Meeting Highlights: Aging Council Decisions, Road Inspections, and Budget Discussions

The meeting, chaired by Commissioner Turley and attended by Commissioners Pancratz and Goffena, began with the approval of the agenda and the minutes from the previous meeting. Commissioner Goffena reported on the Area II Council on Aging Executive Meeting where it was decided to table the issue of hiring a Director until the year-end reports and finances were available. Road inspections were conducted by Commissioner Turley following a flood, and he and Commissioner Pancratz also attended the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting where issues related to the parades and the upkeep of trees at the fairgrounds were discussed. Concerns over the loss of revenue from the Signal Peak Mine EIS were raised during a visit to Senator Testers Office.

Bozeman, MT

Bozeman City Commission Proposes Increase in Parking Permit Fees, Schedules Public Hearing for Resolution 5495

The notice pertains to the adoption of Commission Resolution 5495 that proposes to increase permit fees in the University Residential Parking Permit District and the Bozeman High School Residential Parking Permit District. The said Resolution is filed in the office of the City Clerk of the City and is open for inspection for all interested parties. A public hearing was already conducted on this matter earlier, but due to an administrative oversight, the hearing was not published according to legal requirements. As a result, the City is conducting another public hearing on the Resolution.

Musselshell County, MT

Musselell County Commissioners Meeting: Discussions on Telephone Systems, Thimble Expansion, Grants, and More

During the July 14th, 2023 Musselell County Commissioner's meeting, various topics were discussed and actions were taken. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the agenda and minutes. Commissioner Board information was also shared.

Lincoln Park, MI

Street Closures and Parking Restrictions in Effect for Asphalt Maintenance Work near Lincoln Park - July 12-14

Multiple streets surrounding Lincoln Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for asphalt maintenance work. The affected streets are Sanders St., N. Cooke St., Roberts St., Aspen St., Poplar St., Chestnut St., and Walnut St.

Helena, MT

City of Helena Commission Considers Re-establishing Urban Forest District

The City of Helena Commission in Montana has approved a resolution of intention to re-establish the Urban Forest District. This decision marks the first step in a public process to evaluate the district and determine whether it will be recreated.

Helena, MT

City of Helena Commission Considers Re-establishing Urban Forest District

The City of Helena Commission has approved a resolution of intention to re-establish the City's Urban Forest District. The decision will be evaluated through a public process before the Commission considers its re-creation on August 24, 2023.

Missoula County, MT

Updates on Bonner Development, Community Safety Survey, and River Recreation in Missoula County Weekly

Missoula County Weekly is a newsletter that provides updates and information about public meetings, county projects, and more. Readers can sign up to receive e-notifications on the Missoula County website.

Missoula, MT

Detour on Lower Miller Creek Road for Water Main Installation in Riverfront Trails Subdivision

A detour on Lower Miller Creek Road will allow for the installation of a water main to serve the Riverfront Trails subdivision. The water main is being funded, designed, and installed by the developer, and will eventually connect to existing water mains in Christian Drive.

Billings, MT

Successful Multi-Agency Water Rescue Operation in Yellowstone River Utilizing Drone Technology

Emergency response teams in Billings, Montana, successfully conducted a water rescue operation, saving four individuals who were in distress in the Yellowstone River near South West Billings.

Montana State

Understanding Montana's Property Reappraisal Notices: A Guide to Valuation Process and Tax Estimates

Property owners in Montana should have received their 2023 appraisal notices from the Department of Revenue. A public meeting will be held in Missoula on July 12 to help residents understand the valuation process.

Missoula, MT

City Launches "Chats in the Parks" Community Engagement Initiative at Maloney Ranch Park, July 11

The City of Missoula is launching a community engagement initiative called City Chats in the Parks. This series allows residents to ask questions, share ideas, and connect with City staff in an informal setting. Various city departments will be present to answer questions and discuss their work.

Billings, MT

BPD and RiverStone Health Join Forces to Promote Gun Safety: Offering Free Gun Locks

The Billings Police Department (BPD) and RiverStone Health are teaming up to provide free gun locks at the Strawberry Festival in downtown Billings on July 8. These locks promote firearm safety by preventing access to guns during moments of suicidal thoughts or by curious children.

Bozeman, MT

Open House Announcement: Sensitive Lands Protection Plan in Bozeman

The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan Team is inviting the public to attend an open house on July 20, 2023, at Willson School Library in Bozeman. The meeting will include a presentation on the process, sensitive lands maps, and protection tools, followed by an open house for participants to provide feedback.

Billings, MT

Billings PD Switches from Twitter to Facebook for Real-Time Incident Updates

The Billings Police Department has announced that it will no longer post incident information on its Twitter account due to recent changes on the platform. Instead, the department will use Facebook as its primary method of sharing real-time information with the community.

