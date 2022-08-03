Top Five Family-Friendly Summer Activities in Missoula

Missoula, Montana Photo by Varju Luceno on Unsplash

Missoula may be small, but it has a lot to offer visitors. Whether you're a day tripper, weekend warrior, or seasonal resident, there are many ways that families can have a great time. Montana has everything you could ask for in a summer vacation. Outdoor adventures, festivals, breweries, and distilleries. What are the top 5 family-friendly summer activities in Missoula? Let's go on an adventure.

Hike to the 'M'

Missoula's most recognizable landmark, Mount Sentinel, sits prominently above the city. An easy hike to the top offers outstanding views of the Missoula Valley and Rattlesnake Mountain. Flat in some spots and steep in others, this is an activity that all ages can enjoy.

Visit the World's Best Library

The Missoula Public Library sets the standard for innovative, sustainable library design. The library's unique and forward-thinking approach has won international recognition for excellence in library service. The building highlights Missoula's local landscape and community. It is a truly innovative library experience reflecting the City of Missoula, Montana—setting a new standard for Western arts and culture.

Play in the Water

Whether fishing, paddling, or just exploring, families can find many places to stay cool on a hot summer day. You'll find plenty of safe places for swimming and tubing in the Clark Fork River or head to Splash Montana water park. Splash offers swimming lessons, lap lanes, a private party room, snacks, and more. You can relax on the lazy river, have a blast on the giant slides, and splash around the kids' play area.

Ride the Carousel

A Carousel for Missoula is located in the heart of the downtown area. It was created by Chuck Kaparich and John Thompson, who hand carved the beautiful ponies for residents and visitors to enjoy. Be sure to visit the Dragon Hollow playground located right next door as well.

Go Camping

There are fantastic campsites in the Bitterroot and Sapphire area where you can get away from it all and enjoy nature at its finest. If you need a place with hookups for your RV, then stop by the Missoula KOA Holiday site or Jim & Mary's RV Park. If you want to rough it in tents, then try Salmon Lake State Park or the Square Dance Center. And if you are looking for an all-around great time, then consider Lolo Hot Springs Campground, which offers an indoor naturally heated pool and horseback riding.