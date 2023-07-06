Jessica Simpson defends 100-lb weight loss and hits back at Ozempic claims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfTD1_0nIKucDw00

Jessica Simpson is the latest celebrity to be accused of using Ozempic to shed pounds, but the singer and businesswoman says that’s not the case.

Jessica has been sporting a thinner figure — losing a whopping 100 pounds — since welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae, in March 2019.

And ever since, her critics have been speculating that she had some help in the form of the wildly popular type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic.

But now, the blonde beauty is throwing those accusations out the window.

During a recent interview with Bustle, the 42-year-old mom of three explained how she dropped the weight, and it’s not as drastic as some may think.

Jessica says that good old-fashioned willpower is to thank for her slender figure.

Jessica Simpson shoots down rumors that she used Ozempic to lose weight

“Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not,” Jessica told the publication of the Ozempic claims, adding that cutting alcohol out of her life and not being pregnant was also part of her weight-loss equation.

“It’s willpower,” the I Wanna Love You Forever singer added. “I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or [do] they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

Not only did Jessica deny using Ozempic, but she also admitted that the imputations against her are hurtful. But that doesn’t mean that she’s going to let the hearsay consume her.

Jessica told Bustle that she’s “too old” to let her naysayers “derail” her, but added, “It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt.”

The wife to NFL retiree Eric Johnson cited several reasons for her weight fluctuations over the years, including hormonal shifts, alcohol abuse, pregnancy, and side effects from psychiatric medications.

But to Jessica, having experienced being every size on the spectrum is a bonus, especially when it comes to business.

“I am fortunate to have been every size,” she said. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

Jessica debuted her weight loss journey in 2019 following the birth of her daughter, Birdie Mae

In an Instagram post dated September 2019, six months after welcoming Birdie, Jessica admitted that she had lost 100 pounds in just six months’ time.

The bombshell debuted her thinner frame in a waist-cinching black dress and matching sunglasses and boots, shocking her fans and followers. Admittedly, Jessica “tipped the scales” at 240 pounds at her heaviest weight.

Jessica applauded her trainer, Harley Pasternak — whose celebrity clientele includes such famous faces as Khloe Kardashian, Halle Berry, and Gwen Stefani — for helping her get back into shape.

While the rest of the world stays focused on how Jessica dropped the weight, she’s staying focused on what matters most to her. Aside from raising her three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, with her husband, Eric, the former MTV star has a thriving, eponymously-named brand which she often promotes on her personal Instagram page.

Jessica has some exciting news involving her music career and reality TV

And for Jessica’s fans who fell in love with the multi-talented superstar for her musical abilities, there’s good news: she’s got a docuseries in the works.

Jessica has been in contact with executives from the same team that produced her reality TV show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which she starred in while still married to fellow musician Nick Lachey.

The series will document her return to her music career. It’s still in the early stages, but keep an eye out for Jessica on the small screen once again. As Jessica says of the endeavor, “We’re about to start shopping it around.”

