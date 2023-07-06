Salma Hayek sizzles in busty bikini for National Bikini Day

Monsters and Critics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv6JI_0nI5NVCk00

Salma Hayek rang in National Bikini Day in the best way: in one of her hottest bikinis.

The actress and businesswoman took to Instagram to share her love for the holiday and made sure to let fans know that this picture was not a throwback.

Salma is a fan of the bikini, as she often sports them when she’s out on the water, and she shared a little tidbit of information about the bikini as well.

She told followers, “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”

We don’t know that much about the history of bikinis, though it does appear that they first became a thing on July 5, 1946, and became more popular in the United States in the 1960s.

Regardless of the bikini’s past or future, one thing is certain: Salma Hayek certainly knows how to rock one.

Salma Hayek used family history to create her own beauty line

Salma’s youthful appearance is undeniable, and there may be something more than just great genes that contributes to her amazing looks.

She cares so much about her skincare that she began her own beauty line, Nuance, which is available at most CVS locations.

Rather than focusing on just the makeup aspect though, Salma revealed to Glamour that she really enjoyed working on the different creams in the lab.

She revealed that she’s “very proud” of the AM/PM Anti-Aging Super Cream, which was made with ingredients that she learned about from her grandmother more than anything.

Many of the ingredients are native to Mexico, and she grew up with her grandmother learning the benefits and uses of these ingredients.

The primary ingredient in her cream line that “nobody else has” is tepezcohuite, which is used on burn victims in Mexico.

Another great go-to product is the Nourish & Renew Glow Facial Oil, which she considers one of the best products for either daytime or nighttime use.

Salma Hayek ’embraces’ the benefits of a sauna

At the end of last month, Salma enjoyed a bit of sauna time for World Wellbeing Week.

She told her followers, “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼.”

So what are the benefits of the sauna and does it really have healing powers?

According to Women’s Health, there are actually quite a few benefits to steaming out in the sauna, and they can promote health.

One big benefit to steaming in the sauna is that it can improve circulation since the sauna raises your body temperature. With a raised body temperature, your heart rate increases, which will then increase circulation.

A similar benefit is that spending time in the sauna can lower blood pressure, but it’s important that you have a controlled blood pressure before going into the sauna.

Additional benefits include stress relief, glowing skin, a better mood, reduced joint stiffness and muscle soreness, and even a stronger immune system.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Entertainment news website.

New York, NY
19K followers

More from Monsters and Critics

RHOC viewers slam Gina Kirschenheiter for getting triggered over newbie Jennifer’s cheating scandal

Gina Kirschenheiter is not winning anyone over this season because she’s a little too involved with Jennifer Pedranti’s life. The newbie has been the focus of conversation since the season began, and Gina is majorly triggered by the fact that Jennifer cheated on her husband.

Read full story

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani’s missing, Marlena truth bomb, and Kristen and Brady face-off

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that things in Salem are more chaotic than ever. It’s July sweeps, and Days is barreling right along with the twists and turns.

Read full story

Jamie Otis pays tribute to her ‘angel baby’ Johnathan on his ‘heavenly birthday’

It’s been an emotional week for Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, as they honored their angel baby Jonathan who passed away seven years ago. The Married at First Sight couple has vowed to keep his memory alive, and each year on his birthday, they’ve done just that.

Read full story

The Challenge rumors: Season 40 could be last for flagship show on MTV

The Challenge rumor mill is swirling as Season 39 is currently filming episode footage for the next installment of MTV’s longtime competition series. It will be the follow-up season to The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which featured 21 episodes and finished airing on MTV with a two-episode reunion this past March.

Read full story

Mackenzie Edwards claims she’s single despite reports she’s dating Josh Panter

Despite reports that Mackenzie Edwards has moved on from her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, with a new man, the Teen Mom alum claims she’s single. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February 2023.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis arrest drama, Victor plots, and Billy’s tested

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease big things are happening in Genoa City. July sweeps are half over, and Y&R plans to bring the drama until it ends.

Read full story

LPBW star Matt Roloff says he and fiancee Caryn Chandler want to ‘elope’

While many Little People, Big World fans are hoping to see Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler tie the knot in a grand ceremony next season, they may have to settle for something much smaller.

Read full story

Bad news for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans revealed

NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 could get pushed back even further. For the first time since 1960, the Writers Guild and the Screen Actors Guild are on strike simultaneously.

Read full story

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata ‘ready to move in’ with boyfriend amid estranged marriage to Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata’s marriage to Asuelu Pulaa has reportedly been on the rocks for months, and now it looks like the 90 Day Fiance star is ready to move on with someone else. 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Kalani and Asuelu during Season 6, and they continued to document their overseas love story during Season 6 of Happily Ever After? and Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries.

Read full story

Jeopardy!’s Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings pitted against each other at Emmys — Who will win best host?

It’s the battle of the game show hosts as Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are both nominated for the same Emmy award. Since legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020, Ken and Mayim have been serving as hosts and were officially named as his permanent replacements in 2022, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Read full story

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope chooses Thomas and Sheila’s trial

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more Hope (Annika Noelle) drama is coming. She has turned into the bad girl, and with her mom discovering her romp with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), she has more to answer for.

Read full story

General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sasha spirals, Portia has questions, and Sam mediates

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that the drama is far from over when it comes to the Metro Court shooting. As Port Charles continues to reel over what happened to Curtis (Donnell Turner), the search remains for the shooter and who they were after. It could have been Sonny (Maurice Benard) or Anna (Finola Hughes).

Read full story

The Challenge’s Theo Campbell and Ashley Mitchell react to USA 2’s heated Amanda vs. Tori feud

The Challenge stars Theo Campbell and Ashley Mitchell are joining several cast members weighing in on the recent online battle involving rivals Amanda Garcia and Tori Deal. Amanda and Tori will appear as castmates on CBS’ upcoming The Challenge: USA 2, but it’s clear they probably won’t be allies when the episodes air.

Read full story

Mama June confirms Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s cancer is terminal

Mama June Shannon is dealing with a lot right now. The Mama June: Family Crisis star has been working to repair the relationships with her daughters while filming the current season.

Read full story
1 comments

Vanna White negotiating for more money as Wheel of Fortune hostess ‘deserves’ a pay raise

Veteran tile-turner Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune contract is set to expire soon, and the game show hostess is demanding that Sony pay up. Vanna has been bringing her dazzling smile, clapping for Wheel of Fortune contestants, and serving as host Pat Sajak’s loyal sidekick for an impressive 41 years on Wheel of Fortune.

Read full story

Are Emily Simpson’s workout videos making women feel ‘terrible about themselves?’

Emily Simpson is still getting backlash after she shocked viewers with her newly snatched body a few weeks ago. People are angry at The Real Housewives of Orange Country star after she admitted to using Ozempic and going under the knife.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed six months after Elvis’ daughter passed away at 54

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54 and now we know why. Prior to learning her official cause of death, it was reported that Elvis Presley’s daughter passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest, but now we know that wasn’t the case.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith arrested on strangulation charge

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance Nathan Griffith has found himself in trouble with the law once again — with the 35-year-old charged with battery by strangulation. According to Clark County inmate records obtained by Monsters and Critics, Nathan was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and booked by police at the Clark County Detention Center.

Read full story

Sister Wives returns next month for Season 18 with more drama than ever — Here’s everything you need to know

Sister Wives fans, you can stop holding your breath now because the news we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Season 18 returns next month!. Following months of speculation about the future of the long-running reality TV series, TLC has confirmed that Sister Wives will return to the network for its 18th season.

Read full story

Margaret Josephs denies claim that she won’t film RHONJ with Luis Ruelas because she doesn’t feel safe

Luis Ruelas and Margaret Josephs had an intense faceoff at the Season 13 reunion, but is she now refusing to film with Teresa Giudice’s beau?. That’s what the streets have been saying for a few days now, and by “streets,” I mean a source close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey production who claimed Margaret felt unsafe around Luis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy