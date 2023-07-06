Salma Hayek sizzles in busty bikini for National Bikini Day

Salma Hayek rang in National Bikini Day in the best way: in one of her hottest bikinis.

The actress and businesswoman took to Instagram to share her love for the holiday and made sure to let fans know that this picture was not a throwback.

Salma is a fan of the bikini, as she often sports them when she’s out on the water, and she shared a little tidbit of information about the bikini as well.

She told followers, “Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”

We don’t know that much about the history of bikinis, though it does appear that they first became a thing on July 5, 1946, and became more popular in the United States in the 1960s.

Regardless of the bikini’s past or future, one thing is certain: Salma Hayek certainly knows how to rock one.

Salma Hayek used family history to create her own beauty line

Salma’s youthful appearance is undeniable, and there may be something more than just great genes that contributes to her amazing looks.

She cares so much about her skincare that she began her own beauty line, Nuance, which is available at most CVS locations.

Rather than focusing on just the makeup aspect though, Salma revealed to Glamour that she really enjoyed working on the different creams in the lab.

She revealed that she’s “very proud” of the AM/PM Anti-Aging Super Cream, which was made with ingredients that she learned about from her grandmother more than anything.

Many of the ingredients are native to Mexico, and she grew up with her grandmother learning the benefits and uses of these ingredients.

The primary ingredient in her cream line that “nobody else has” is tepezcohuite, which is used on burn victims in Mexico.

Another great go-to product is the Nourish & Renew Glow Facial Oil, which she considers one of the best products for either daytime or nighttime use.

Salma Hayek ’embraces’ the benefits of a sauna

At the end of last month, Salma enjoyed a bit of sauna time for World Wellbeing Week.

She told her followers, “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼.”

So what are the benefits of the sauna and does it really have healing powers?

According to Women’s Health, there are actually quite a few benefits to steaming out in the sauna, and they can promote health.

One big benefit to steaming in the sauna is that it can improve circulation since the sauna raises your body temperature. With a raised body temperature, your heart rate increases, which will then increase circulation.

A similar benefit is that spending time in the sauna can lower blood pressure, but it’s important that you have a controlled blood pressure before going into the sauna.

Additional benefits include stress relief, glowing skin, a better mood, reduced joint stiffness and muscle soreness, and even a stronger immune system.