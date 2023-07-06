American Pickers’ Danielle Colby stuns topless for artsy ‘Gold Dust Woman’ shot

The Queen of Rust is at it again!

Danielle Colby has never been shy about showing off her body, so it’s no surprise that she’s now sharing a topless photo of herself.

The American Pickers star spends her free time studying and dancing burlesque, and it looks like that may be what she’s doing in the gorgeous photo.

Taken in darkness, there’s an artistic quality to the pic where Danielle can be seen without a shirt and holding her arms straight out. The image is cropped to perfectly tease but not expose anything NSFW.

Danielle’s face is expertly painted in glowing makeup for the shot, with dark brows and lips contrasting against light eyeliner and lots of highlighter.

Her hair is even more ornate with flowers, beads, and metallic adornments. She captioned the memorable snap with lyrics from Fleetwood Mac’s Gold Dust Woman.

Danielle Colby kicked off the warm weather in an animal print bikini

Danielle Colby is no stranger to showing some skin, and as the weather got warmer, her outfits got skimpier than normal — which is saying a lot.

Back in May, we got to see Danielle enjoying the sand and surf while romping in the ocean while wearing a tiny animal print bikini.

She raised a glass, or rather, a cup, for the gorgeous snap where she wore the pink and black two-piece as the foamy surf danced around her feet and ankles.

In the caption, she wrote, “Here’s to a beautiful week! I hope you get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and kick Monday right in the teeth. Cheers!🥂”

American Pickers is back for Season 25

Danielle Colby had a lot to celebrate this week, and we’re not just talking about Independence Day.

The show that made her famous, American Pickers, is back for Season 25. Just a few days ago, she shared a rare photo from the set of the show as the cast, and fans get ready for the premiere, which aired last night.

The snap featured the American Pickers crew, and while that was appreciated by fans, they were pretty vocal about missing Frank Fritz.

Frank had to step away from the show to recover from a stroke, and any time the show is brought up or the cast comes together, viewers remember Frank and talk about how much they wish he would return to the show.

American Pickers airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on HISTORY.