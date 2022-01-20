Swoon Worthy Valentines Day Gift's For Any Art Lover

If you are like me then you purchase valentines day gifts for almost everyone that you love. Friends and family members alike. This season i found myself surrounded by more art lovers than one should normally have on hand within their friend group. If you are shopping this valentines day for an art lover and, like most simply cant afford a Basquiat in a red bow, then you are going to have to get creative. Pun intended. From a cat house emboldened with Starry Night, to Kieth Haring baby play mats, here are a few beauty valentines day gifts for the friendly resident art lovers in your life that won't break the bank.



MADE WITH YOUR ART™

This past year in lockdown, everyone has been keeping the little ones busy at home with art projects. Some of us adults also thrived with our newest creations as our downtime hit the canvas or sketchbook. The result: our cupboards and corners are now chock full of artwork! Made With Your Art is an adorable concept where you simply upload a photo of your Child's or your artwork. They then capture these treasured moments and transform them into earrings, keychains, cufflinks, bracelets, and more. Prices range from $25 to $90. The result? Adorably creative keepsakes that's what! A necklace for mom is a good gift. A necklace made with her child's art is a great valentines day gift! Love all around.

THE UBARRE BY EQUIPT

As a fitness junkie, I can not get enough of this one. If you are shopping for someone fitness crazed or a gym rat who Is also an art lover then this should be your go-to. The Ubarre is a fitness tool that doubles as a sculpture. Coming in colors of Gold, Charcoal, Alpine White, Midnight, and Burnt Brass these modern design sculpture weights add a true wow to any living room decor. No need to hide your pesky dumbbells as these bad boys are available in weights: 4lb, 8lb, 12lb, and 16lbs and are priced between $149.00 and $179.00. They also offer a free one-month workout subscription with signup. This is a well-rounded and thoughtful gift that's sure to impress the art lover in your life.

ETTA LOVES

I promise you that you are not ready for this cuteness level. Etta Loves specializes in sensory baby products that are designed by experts to support babies' cognitive and visual development. You are never too young to develop a keen eye for great taste! The baby geniuses at Etta Loves developed a breathtaking Keith Haring Collection, featuring his famous prints of stunning patterns that ensure babies are mesmerized. Keith Haring's designs on Etta Loves' products give babies their first art gallery experience and mothers a moment of calm. From tethers to sensory strips, blankets, and playmats these products range in price from $25 to $99. All of their lovely products in the collection make the perfect gift for those with a new baby in the family.

CATBOX CLASSICS

Now, these are way too amazing not to gift the art lover in your life who owns one or two cats. Furry Masterpieces cardboard cat houses are not only integrated scratchers, they are covered in art. They are the only cat houses around that allow cats to become iconic classical artworks! A user's cat's face can (hilariously) become a part of The Mona Lisa, the Scream, The Creation of David, American Gothic, and Starry Night. Cat owners are loving it and sharing pictures online of their cats as classical artworks! Priced from $24.99 to 29.99 these are certainly a fun holiday gift for any art lover. I give it five meows!

NAYTRA COUTURE

The eyes are the window to the soul and every fashion lover knows this! Naytra Couture is a unique brand that sells 100% handcrafted mulberry silk tunics, blouses, and scarves featuring Madhubani art. The prints on their pieces are based on the original paintings and artwork created exclusively for Naytra, by female folk artists in India. However, it doesn't stop there. Each piece purchased provides the gift of eyesight or sight restoration as the brand donates a hefty portion of all proceeds to the Seva Foundation. A global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world to preserve and restore eyesight. Priced from $375 to $450, one Naytra item gifts one person eyesight or eyesight restoration. Naytra means "eyes" in both Hindi and Sanskrit. How beautiful is that? You not only support local artisans but also champion a sustainable product that can be passed down from generation to generation. A swoon-worthy Valentines Day gift win for the art-loving fashionista in your life.

BUTTERFLY ZEBRAWOOD BOWTIE

This is not your classic tie for dad, it's an art lover's dream! Art should be found everywhere, even in the smallest of details and this bow tie is truly show-stopping wearable art. Tailor Toki knocked it out of the park with this stunning natural zebrawood that injects style and freshness into any gentleman's attire. With a full selection of unique wooden bowties found on Trendhim.com, your gift is sure to be the conversation piece of the day. Tartan cloth center and carved patterned wings contrast magnificently. The adjustable elastic neckband clips on and off super easy. A perfect accessory for weddings or special occasions, whether you're looking to impress your beau or just for something out of the ordinary. Priced at $49.00, each piece of natural zebra wood has a unique pattern.

POTTERY WITH A PURPOSE

Wanna cook dinner and then go full romance scene from the movie Ghost? Pottery with a purpose is your. goto gift for Valentines day to make something you will both remember. These sustainably packaged and designed "do-it-yourself" kits contains everything necessary for at-home clay play. The deluxe clay kit comes in 2 sizes. One for 1-2 people for $76.00 and one for 3-4 people for $130. Kits come with everything you need to design, sculpt + decorate a hanging planter, footed pot, functional mug, or versatile decor piece. Then enhance your ceramic clay piece with beautiful designs in saturated underglaze colors that stand out. The kit comes with step-by-step instructions, carving tools, ceramic clay, vegan paint brush with bamboo handle, 3 underglazes of your choice + plantable wildflower seed coaster included. This thoughtfully curated line of eco-conscious DIY clay sculpting kits invite creativity and mindfulness anytime, anywhere - all while giving back to mental health initiatives. This is all-around amazing art-loving fun.

TOPOGATO TRUFFLES

You can't ever go wrong with chocolate. Art and tasty treats? Where do I sign up? Their artistically curated assortment of dark chocolate truffles in vivid flavors from comforting and creamy ganaches, to rich umami fillings and delightful floral crunches. This is a mouth-melting gourmet chocolate box that is also a dessert for the eyes. Bring to a Galentine's day dinner party for show-stopping dessert, gift, and art-loving foodie, or send as a generous Valentines Day gift to your new beau. Their Dark Chocolate Truffles gift 24 pieces box is priced at $56 and is the perfect sweet treat for the art lover in your life.