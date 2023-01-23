Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Why is name recognition so appealing to voters?

Congress Photo by Quick PS on Unsplash

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

We dodged a huge bullet with Mr. Herschel Walker, a U.S. Senate candidate with serious mental health issues who was prone to lying and domestic violence and admitted to reporters that “ I’m not that smart .”

But he barely lost his race . How on Earth did he appeal to so many people when he was so completely unqualified for the position for which he was applying? A major question is whether they voted FOR Herschel Walker, or whether they voted AGAINST Raphael Warnock. Did they simply vote for Herschel because of the deep division in this country that makes Republicans hate Democrats and vice versa?

Republicans continue to prop up terrible candidates and their base continues to accept it. They have primaries. Not all of their primary candidates are terrible people. So, how do we continue to have people like George Santos in Congress and Donald Trump in the White House?

Donald Trump came down the escalator in 2015 to announce his entrance into the Republican Presidential Primary and immediately began saying horrible things like, Mexicans are “ rapists .” But he had an enormous amount of political success lying and making egregious statements. He won the presidency in 2016.

Are people like Rep. George Santos trying to emulate Trump’s success by copying his strategy of mistruths , never admitting defeat or apologizing for mistakes , and saying outlandish things to the public?

Will Republican voters continue to elect unsavory people, just because they’re famous or worship Donald Trump? We might have a chance to test this idea with the newest addition to the political landscape.

If you’re an 80s/90s kid like me, you will definitely remember the show, “Boy Meets World.” The one and only Ben Savage , who played Corey on the show, has filed paperwork to run as a Republican for Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat in CA-30.

Actor Ben Savage Photo by Getty Images

It has been rumored that Rep. Adam Schiff may be contemplating a run for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat, although Feinstein has not made any announcement about whether she will run again. I truly hope that at 89 years old, she decides to pass the baton onto a younger generation.

Rep. Katie Porter has already announced that she will be running for Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024.

Savage recently ran for, and lost, a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. According to his website , he was focusing on community safety, housing, and homelessness.

He ran a pro-cop platform in an a heavily Democratic area where such an agenda might not be so popular. It didn’t work for former Los Angeles Mayoral candidate, businessman Rick Caruso .

Savage’s political experience is minimal. He studied political science at Stanford while interning for former U.S. Senator Arlen Spector (R-PA) in 2003.

When asked in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone if he was thinking about making a career in politics, he replied, “Acting and politics are almost too similar. I don’t know… You have to be a very specific breed to do that.”

It will be interesting to see what Savage prioritizes in a run for Congress. Will he follow his fellow Republicans and pledge his loyalty to Trump? Will he be another election-denier or conspiracy theorist like some of the new Republicans in Congress? Or will he be a commonsense conservative and put the country over his party?

Will people vote for him purely out of name recognition? Will voters demand someone with more political experience or is the celebrity outsider that appealing to the Republican base?

I look forward to watching the show.