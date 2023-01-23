Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

M. L. French

Why is name recognition so appealing to voters?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Cdla_0kNgOqfO00
CongressPhoto byQuick PSonUnsplash

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

We dodged a huge bullet with Mr. Herschel Walker, a U.S. Senate candidate with serious mental health issues who was prone to lying and domestic violence and admitted to reporters that “I’m not that smart.”

But he barely lost his race. How on Earth did he appeal to so many people when he was so completely unqualified for the position for which he was applying? A major question is whether they voted FOR Herschel Walker, or whether they voted AGAINST Raphael Warnock. Did they simply vote for Herschel because of the deep division in this country that makes Republicans hate Democrats and vice versa?

Republicans continue to prop up terrible candidates and their base continues to accept it. They have primaries. Not all of their primary candidates are terrible people. So, how do we continue to have people like George Santos in Congress and Donald Trump in the White House?

Donald Trump came down the escalator in 2015 to announce his entrance into the Republican Presidential Primary and immediately began saying horrible things like, Mexicans are “rapists.” But he had an enormous amount of political success lying and making egregious statements. He won the presidency in 2016.

Are people like Rep. George Santos trying to emulate Trump’s success by copying his strategy of mistruths, never admitting defeat or apologizing for mistakes, and saying outlandish things to the public?

Will Republican voters continue to elect unsavory people, just because they’re famous or worship Donald Trump? We might have a chance to test this idea with the newest addition to the political landscape.

If you’re an 80s/90s kid like me, you will definitely remember the show, “Boy Meets World.” The one and only Ben Savage, who played Corey on the show, has filed paperwork to run as a Republican for Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat in CA-30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugSjU_0kNgOqfO00
Actor Ben SavagePhoto byGetty Images

It has been rumored that Rep. Adam Schiff may be contemplating a run for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat, although Feinstein has not made any announcement about whether she will run again. I truly hope that at 89 years old, she decides to pass the baton onto a younger generation.

Rep. Katie Porter has already announced that she will be running for Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024.

Savage recently ran for, and lost, a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. According to his website, he was focusing on community safety, housing, and homelessness.

He ran a pro-cop platform in an a heavily Democratic area where such an agenda might not be so popular. It didn’t work for former Los Angeles Mayoral candidate, businessman Rick Caruso.

Savage’s political experience is minimal. He studied political science at Stanford while interning for former U.S. Senator Arlen Spector (R-PA) in 2003.

When asked in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone if he was thinking about making a career in politics, he replied, “Acting and politics are almost too similar. I don’t know… You have to be a very specific breed to do that.”

It will be interesting to see what Savage prioritizes in a run for Congress. Will he follow his fellow Republicans and pledge his loyalty to Trump? Will he be another election-denier or conspiracy theorist like some of the new Republicans in Congress? Or will he be a commonsense conservative and put the country over his party?

Will people vote for him purely out of name recognition? Will voters demand someone with more political experience or is the celebrity outsider that appealing to the Republican base?

I look forward to watching the show.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Elections# Election 2024# Congress# Celebrities

Comments / 1355

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
1K followers

More from M. L. French

Norristown, PA

New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip. A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.

Read full story
51 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Grocery Chain Partners with Instacart for Quick Shopping and Delivery

Shoppers can now rely on Instacart services when they don't feel like going to the grocery store at this chain. People who shop at Weis Markets, Inc. are about to have another convenient option for grocery shopping while they wait conveniently at home. Weis just announced that they will be partnering with the personal shopper and delivery service, Instacart, to provide their customers with more options for accessibility.

Read full story

You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook

Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans

Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space. For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Read full story
17 comments
Berks County, PA

Berks County, PA Schools Are Championing Girls' Wrestling

A number of schools in Berks County are pushing to have girls' wrestling officiated as a PIAA sanctioned sport. Girls and women are constantly breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings. In Berks County, Pennsylvania, school districts are affording their female students the opportunity to do just that by playing a sport that's been exclusive to boys and men since its inception.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Outed as a Convicted Pedophile

Sometimes people project what they’re ashamed of onto other people. I’m always a fan of a good documentary, and if it’s a political documentary, you have my undivided attention. So, when I was scrolling through Instagram today and saw a clip from a new documentary by Andrew Callaghan called “This Place Rules,” I knew I had to watch.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close

This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently. Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child

His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon. What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

Read full story
22 comments
Berks County, PA

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.

Read full story
34 comments

Game Maker Getting Sued Because Kids Show Signs of Addiction: Won't Eat or Shower (Opinion)

Epic Games was compared to a tobacco manufacturer in a Canadian lawsuit. Epic Games' popular game FortnitePhoto byShutterstock. Epic Games, the maker of the 2017 hit game, Fortnite, is being sued by parents in a Canadian court. Ever since its inception, Fortnite has been widely received and loved by kids all around the world. The simple Battle Royale concept places 100 players on an island, and the winner is the last one standing.

Read full story
3 comments

Trump Teases a "Major Announcement": Disappoints Fans & Supporters

Loyal MAGA fans disparaged Trump over his underwhelming surprise. New official Donald Trump Digital Trading CardPhoto byDonald Trump/Truth Social. After a particularly difficult couple of weeks, it appeared that former President Donald Trump was trying to excite his base about the future of his 2024 presidential run, while possibly distracting them from a few polls that made him look like he was losing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race at this point.

Read full story
26 comments
Wyomissing, PA

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Read full story
45 comments

Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Impeach President Biden Again

The newly reelected Georgia Representative should not be trusted with impeachment powers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byRolling Stone. It was long overdue that President Joe Biden took action to free WNBA player, Brittney Griner, from the Russian prison she’s been languishing in for ten months. Griner was imprisoned while in Russia to play basketball in the offseason, as women in the WNBA don’t make anywhere near what their male counterparts do in the NBA. Griner has played the last seven offseasons with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Read full story
92 comments

Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Let Felons VOTE!

They've done their time and paid their dues. Stop disenfranchising American citizens. In August of 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the work of his newest project, the Office of Election Crimes and Security. He announced that the state of Florida was in the process of arresting twenty ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 Election. This will be the first wave of arrests related to voter fraud.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy