New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users.

Syringe Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

The two men, Jonathan M. Heffren, 27 and Michael T. Lavelle, 24 were charged in the May 16, 2022 death of Jessica Martin , 41. A third person, 29-year-old Marrissa Roman is still awaiting court action on the same charges.

Jessica Martin died after overdosing on a concoction of heroin, fentanyl, and xylazine. Xylazine is a non-opioid animal tranquilizer used to sedate larger animals, such as a horse or a cow.

At about 8:26 pm on May 16, 2022, police responded to a call for someone who was suffering from cardiac arrest. Martin was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. She was sent to Phoenixville Hospital where she died three days later.

At the scene of the crime, police found nine wax bags stamped with “ ADIDAS ” which contained a purple-ish substance that was later found to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and xylazine.

Investigators found conversations between Martin and Heffren in Martin’s cellphone. Heffren is a suspected fentanyl dealer in Pottstown, PA. In the conversation from May 16, Martin was told to meet Heffren at America’s Best Value Inn in Pottstown.

Heffren obtained the purple substance from Lavelle and Roman who were registered occupants of a room at the hotel. Police later found more of the deadly purple substance when they arrived at the hotel to arrest all three people involved in the drug deal.

Police found 424 “ADIDAS” bags in their search of the hotel room. Laboratory tests confirmed that the substance in those bags was consistent with the heroin cocktail that killed Jessica Martin.

Drug delivery resulting in death has a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison in Pennsylvania.

“These defendants sold a very potent and deadly mix of fentanyl and xylazine to Ms. Martin, causing her death. Drug users should know that xylazine is even more potent than fentanyl ,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Xylazine is an FDA-approved sedative and pain killer for animals, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl, the drug combination is extremely dangerous and is likely to be resistant to naloxone, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

The symptoms of being exposed to xylazine are similar to that of having a heroin overdose. Xylazine is being mixed with heroin and fentanyl because it intensifies and lengthens the high from the latter two drugs. As with fentanyl, many heroin addicts don’t even know that xylazine is in their drugs.

Aside from causing intense sedation, xylazine is also causing severe skin ulcers when injected . According to Fox29, one woman who used the drug combination said she could see her bone through her ulcers. People who become addicted to xylazine suffer from painful withdrawal symptoms that are not eased by using the typical drugs given for opioid withdrawal.

I went on Reddit to see if I could find information about what they call “t ranq dope ” from actual users. If you go to the subreddit r/opiates, there are many drug users, recovered addicts, and others who care about harm reduction in the addiction community, sharing their stories and experiences about heroin and other opiates.

One user claimed that they have an equestrian in their family, so they were around xylazine years ago, before it became an ingredient in a heroin cocktail. They said that they used to take a q-tip and rub it along the inside of a vile containing xylazine. They would then take the q-tip and rub it on their gums and within 15 minutes, they would pass out.

Another Reddit user who operates a harm reduction organization in the streets of Philadelphia, PA, left tips for heroin users who may come in contact with tranq dope.

She said xylazine changes the appearance of a heroin overdose. The user may be completely unresponsive, but still breathing . If the user is still breathing, they don’t need naloxone.

If someone is given naloxone and they were using tranq dope, they are more likely to require rescue breathing in order to start breathing on their own again.

Xylazine increases the chance of death, especially when paired with fentanyl. They both suppress breathing and the central nervous system, so it is even more important to provide medical attention as soon as possible.

Xylazine causes skin and tissue infections, increasing the occurrence of amputations of the fingers, toes, arms, and legs. These infections can occur whether the xylazine is smoked, snorted, or injected.

Wounds can occur anywhere on the body, regardless of the injection site. Those with lower immunity are more likely to suffer from the wounds. Keeping good hygiene practices will help keep the wounds to a minimum.

Finally, another commenter brought up an interesting point. They stated that there is an antidote for xylazine , called tolazine. Apparently, it can be found on the Internet and purchased for over $100 per dose. It is an injectable drug with its own overdose potential , so it should only be administered by a health professional.

The FDA has never approved tolazine for human use. It is currently only used to bring large animals out of their xylazine-induced sedation . Whether or not this will become a tool in medical professionals’ arsenals to combat death from overdose is yet to be seen.

There are many reasons why dealers may be cutting their drugs with xylazine. Like fentanyl, it’s cheap and easily accessible. Unlike fentanyl, it’s not a controlled substance. Some dealers use it as a selling point, bragging that their dope is stronger than the competition. Fentanyl is much more potent than heroin, as well as being easier to manufacture and transport across the globe.

Philippe Bourgois, a professor at the University of California told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he first heard of mixing xylazine with heroin in 2009 from Puerto Ricans who had moved to Philadelphia. They told stories about using heroin in Puerto Rico that caused intense sedation and grotesque skin infections.

In the mid-2010’s, Philadelphia heroin became inundated with fentanyl. Many people overdosed from the first few batches of the heroin and fentanyl mixture came through, but those that survived grew a tolerance to it.

Fentanyl doesn’t last as long as heroin, so those who were using it would experience withdrawal symptoms more quickly and some Philadelphia health officials believe that xylazine was introduced to increase the length of the high , as well as the intensity.

The Food and Drug Administration does not have anything approved to treat xylazine withdrawal, which could add to addicts’ reluctance about going to treatment. Last fall, Philadelphia’s health department issued a suggested treatment protocol for xylazine withdrawal that includes drugs to treat high blood pressure, pain, and anxiety.

Philadelphia officials announced recently that they will use settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers to expand the city’s wound care capabilities. While caring for open and infected wounds at the injection site has always been part of a harm reduction strategy to treat drug addicts’ needs, groups that serve this population are trying to learn more about how they can prevent these wounds from forming or from getting badly infected.

In conclusion, it is extremely important that people suspected of having a drug overdose be given naloxone, no matter whether there might be xylazine or not in the drug mixture that was ingested. At the very least, the naloxone will work on the heroin and fentanyl, increasing chances for survival.

Until there are some major breakthroughs in dealing with xylazine, heroin and other drug users should assume that every dose they take is tainted with this deadly drug.