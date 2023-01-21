Norristown, PA

New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

M. L. French

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhspQ_0kM5rKUS00
SyringePhoto byDiana PolekhinaonUnsplash

Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

The two men, Jonathan M. Heffren, 27 and Michael T. Lavelle, 24 were charged in the May 16, 2022 death of Jessica Martin, 41. A third person, 29-year-old Marrissa Roman is still awaiting court action on the same charges.

Jessica Martin died after overdosing on a concoction of heroin, fentanyl, and xylazine. Xylazine is a non-opioid animal tranquilizer used to sedate larger animals, such as a horse or a cow.

At about 8:26 pm on May 16, 2022, police responded to a call for someone who was suffering from cardiac arrest. Martin was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene. She was sent to Phoenixville Hospital where she died three days later.

At the scene of the crime, police found nine wax bags stamped with “ADIDAS” which contained a purple-ish substance that was later found to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and xylazine.

Investigators found conversations between Martin and Heffren in Martin’s cellphone. Heffren is a suspected fentanyl dealer in Pottstown, PA. In the conversation from May 16, Martin was told to meet Heffren at America’s Best Value Inn in Pottstown.

Heffren obtained the purple substance from Lavelle and Roman who were registered occupants of a room at the hotel. Police later found more of the deadly purple substance when they arrived at the hotel to arrest all three people involved in the drug deal.

Police found 424 “ADIDAS” bags in their search of the hotel room. Laboratory tests confirmed that the substance in those bags was consistent with the heroin cocktail that killed Jessica Martin.

Drug delivery resulting in death has a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison in Pennsylvania.

“These defendants sold a very potent and deadly mix of fentanyl and xylazine to Ms. Martin, causing her death. Drug users should know that xylazine is even more potent than fentanyl,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Xylazine is an FDA-approved sedative and pain killer for animals, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl, the drug combination is extremely dangerous and is likely to be resistant to naloxone, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

The symptoms of being exposed to xylazine are similar to that of having a heroin overdose. Xylazine is being mixed with heroin and fentanyl because it intensifies and lengthens the high from the latter two drugs. As with fentanyl, many heroin addicts don’t even know that xylazine is in their drugs.

Aside from causing intense sedation, xylazine is also causing severe skin ulcers when injected. According to Fox29, one woman who used the drug combination said she could see her bone through her ulcers. People who become addicted to xylazine suffer from painful withdrawal symptoms that are not eased by using the typical drugs given for opioid withdrawal.

I went on Reddit to see if I could find information about what they call “tranq dope” from actual users. If you go to the subreddit r/opiates, there are many drug users, recovered addicts, and others who care about harm reduction in the addiction community, sharing their stories and experiences about heroin and other opiates.

One user claimed that they have an equestrian in their family, so they were around xylazine years ago, before it became an ingredient in a heroin cocktail. They said that they used to take a q-tip and rub it along the inside of a vile containing xylazine. They would then take the q-tip and rub it on their gums and within 15 minutes, they would pass out.

Another Reddit user who operates a harm reduction organization in the streets of Philadelphia, PA, left tips for heroin users who may come in contact with tranq dope.

She said xylazine changes the appearance of a heroin overdose. The user may be completely unresponsive, but still breathing. If the user is still breathing, they don’t need naloxone.

If someone is given naloxone and they were using tranq dope, they are more likely to require rescue breathing in order to start breathing on their own again.

Xylazine increases the chance of death, especially when paired with fentanyl. They both suppress breathing and the central nervous system, so it is even more important to provide medical attention as soon as possible.

Xylazine causes skin and tissue infections, increasing the occurrence of amputations of the fingers, toes, arms, and legs. These infections can occur whether the xylazine is smoked, snorted, or injected.

Wounds can occur anywhere on the body, regardless of the injection site. Those with lower immunity are more likely to suffer from the wounds. Keeping good hygiene practices will help keep the wounds to a minimum.

Finally, another commenter brought up an interesting point. They stated that there is an antidote for xylazine, called tolazine. Apparently, it can be found on the Internet and purchased for over $100 per dose. It is an injectable drug with its own overdose potential, so it should only be administered by a health professional.

The FDA has never approved tolazine for human use. It is currently only used to bring large animals out of their xylazine-induced sedation. Whether or not this will become a tool in medical professionals’ arsenals to combat death from overdose is yet to be seen.

There are many reasons why dealers may be cutting their drugs with xylazine. Like fentanyl, it’s cheap and easily accessible. Unlike fentanyl, it’s not a controlled substance. Some dealers use it as a selling point, bragging that their dope is stronger than the competition. Fentanyl is much more potent than heroin, as well as being easier to manufacture and transport across the globe.

Philippe Bourgois, a professor at the University of California told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he first heard of mixing xylazine with heroin in 2009 from Puerto Ricans who had moved to Philadelphia. They told stories about using heroin in Puerto Rico that caused intense sedation and grotesque skin infections.

In the mid-2010’s, Philadelphia heroin became inundated with fentanyl. Many people overdosed from the first few batches of the heroin and fentanyl mixture came through, but those that survived grew a tolerance to it.

Fentanyl doesn’t last as long as heroin, so those who were using it would experience withdrawal symptoms more quickly and some Philadelphia health officials believe that xylazine was introduced to increase the length of the high, as well as the intensity.

The Food and Drug Administration does not have anything approved to treat xylazine withdrawal, which could add to addicts’ reluctance about going to treatment. Last fall, Philadelphia’s health department issued a suggested treatment protocol for xylazine withdrawal that includes drugs to treat high blood pressure, pain, and anxiety.

Philadelphia officials announced recently that they will use settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers to expand the city’s wound care capabilities. While caring for open and infected wounds at the injection site has always been part of a harm reduction strategy to treat drug addicts’ needs, groups that serve this population are trying to learn more about how they can prevent these wounds from forming or from getting badly infected.

In conclusion, it is extremely important that people suspected of having a drug overdose be given naloxone, no matter whether there might be xylazine or not in the drug mixture that was ingested. At the very least, the naloxone will work on the heroin and fentanyl, increasing chances for survival.

Until there are some major breakthroughs in dealing with xylazine, heroin and other drug users should assume that every dose they take is tainted with this deadly drug.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Addiction# Public Health# Heroin# Drugs# Drug Treatment

Comments / 26

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
1K followers

More from M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

Read full story
1282 comments

Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip. A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.

Read full story
51 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Grocery Chain Partners with Instacart for Quick Shopping and Delivery

Shoppers can now rely on Instacart services when they don't feel like going to the grocery store at this chain. People who shop at Weis Markets, Inc. are about to have another convenient option for grocery shopping while they wait conveniently at home. Weis just announced that they will be partnering with the personal shopper and delivery service, Instacart, to provide their customers with more options for accessibility.

Read full story

You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook

Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans

Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space. For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Read full story
17 comments
Berks County, PA

Berks County, PA Schools Are Championing Girls' Wrestling

A number of schools in Berks County are pushing to have girls' wrestling officiated as a PIAA sanctioned sport. Girls and women are constantly breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings. In Berks County, Pennsylvania, school districts are affording their female students the opportunity to do just that by playing a sport that's been exclusive to boys and men since its inception.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Outed as a Convicted Pedophile

Sometimes people project what they’re ashamed of onto other people. I’m always a fan of a good documentary, and if it’s a political documentary, you have my undivided attention. So, when I was scrolling through Instagram today and saw a clip from a new documentary by Andrew Callaghan called “This Place Rules,” I knew I had to watch.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close

This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently. Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child

His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon. What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

Read full story
22 comments
Berks County, PA

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.

Read full story
34 comments

Game Maker Getting Sued Because Kids Show Signs of Addiction: Won't Eat or Shower (Opinion)

Epic Games was compared to a tobacco manufacturer in a Canadian lawsuit. Epic Games' popular game FortnitePhoto byShutterstock. Epic Games, the maker of the 2017 hit game, Fortnite, is being sued by parents in a Canadian court. Ever since its inception, Fortnite has been widely received and loved by kids all around the world. The simple Battle Royale concept places 100 players on an island, and the winner is the last one standing.

Read full story
3 comments

Trump Teases a "Major Announcement": Disappoints Fans & Supporters

Loyal MAGA fans disparaged Trump over his underwhelming surprise. New official Donald Trump Digital Trading CardPhoto byDonald Trump/Truth Social. After a particularly difficult couple of weeks, it appeared that former President Donald Trump was trying to excite his base about the future of his 2024 presidential run, while possibly distracting them from a few polls that made him look like he was losing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race at this point.

Read full story
26 comments
Wyomissing, PA

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Read full story
44 comments

Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Impeach President Biden Again

The newly reelected Georgia Representative should not be trusted with impeachment powers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byRolling Stone. It was long overdue that President Joe Biden took action to free WNBA player, Brittney Griner, from the Russian prison she’s been languishing in for ten months. Griner was imprisoned while in Russia to play basketball in the offseason, as women in the WNBA don’t make anywhere near what their male counterparts do in the NBA. Griner has played the last seven offseasons with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Read full story
92 comments

Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Let Felons VOTE!

They've done their time and paid their dues. Stop disenfranchising American citizens. In August of 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the work of his newest project, the Office of Election Crimes and Security. He announced that the state of Florida was in the process of arresting twenty ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 Election. This will be the first wave of arrests related to voter fraud.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy