Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

Monica Leigh French

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVZfR_0kI0kLTx00
Starbucks logoPhoto byCharles Krupa/AP

A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4oT1_0kI0kLTx00
@mariah7166 on TikTokPhoto byScreenshot of @mariah7166 by the author

After stopping at Starbucks, Mariah ordered her coffee and asked the barista for "light ice" in her drink. Her TikTok states "After my small little Target trip had to finish off with some Starbucks asked for light ice and now they're charging for light ice which makes no sense what is this!!!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3FB7_0kI0kLTx00
@mariah7166 on TikTokPhoto byScreenshot of @mariah7166 by the author

Starbucks has been accused of this tactic before, but it appears that the policy has been implemented inconsistently. One person in the comments said that their local Starbucks used to charge them for light ice and then stopped, suggesting that it may vary from location to location.

Another commenter noted that they had asked for light ice before and was told that they would only receive a drink that was 3/4 full. A commenter with the name abisims2018 said "Starbucks barista of 5 years-if you're getting charged it is wrong. You shouldn't be getting charged extra. Ever." Yet another commenter believes it is a Target policy, not a Starbucks policy.

In 2016, an Illinois woman named Stacy Pincus sued Starbucks for $5 million over the amount of ice they put in their drinks. She accused Starbucks of filling half of their cold beverages with ice to lessen the amount of ingredients being used.

For example, a "Venti" drink is 24 ounces, but Pincus claimed that 10 ounces of a Venti would be made up of ice, leaving only the remaining 14 ounces for the coffee. She also complained that hot drinks are typically cheaper than cold drinks, even though hot drinks contain more coffee.

Pincus's lawsuit accuses Starbucks of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. A Starbucks representative denied any wrongdoing on the part of the company and said this in an email to the Huffington Post:

"Our customers understand and expect that ice is an essential component of any 'iced' beverage.” They also noted that it is Starbucks' policy to remake any drink with which the customer is unsatisfied.

In a similar lawsuit from June of 2016, a man from California named Alexander Forouzesh sued Starbucks in a class-action lawsuit that argued that cold drinks did not contain as much liquid as advertised and that ice could take up to 10 ounces of space in a 24-ounce Venti-sized cup.

U.S. District Court Judge Percy Anderson sided with Starbucks and wrote this in his opinion:

If children have figured out that including ice in a cold beverage decreases the amount of liquid they will receive, the Court has no difficulty concluding that a reasonable consumer would not be deceived into thinking that when they order an iced tea, that the drink they receive will include both ice and tea and that for a given size cup, some portion of the drink will be ice rather than whatever liquid beverage the consumer ordered.

He also noted that Starbucks cold drink cups are clear, allowing the customer to see how much ice is in the drink at the time it's made.

Starbucks weighed in on the issue in a tweet from 2015, and there doesn't appear to be a change in policy since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHzdo_0kI0kLTx00
Starbucks tweet from 2015Photo byScreenshot by the author/Starbucks on Twitter

However, within the comment section of this tweet someone asked in 2018 if Starbucks charged for light ice, and the response received from @StarbucksCare didn't directly answer the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vb75Y_0kI0kLTx00
Starbucks comments from 2018 on TwitterPhoto byScreenshot by the author/Starbucks on Twitter

What I derived from these tweets is that it's not Starbucks policy to charge for light ice, but this may vary from store to store, especially in the Starbucks stores that are operating within other stores, such as Target, Giant grocery store, or Barnes & Noble bookstore.

As a frequent Starbucks customer, I've found that if you're unhappy with your drink, no matter what the problem may be, the baristas will happily remake it for you until you are satisfied. Whether Starbucks is appropriately priced is a story for another day!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Money# Starbucks# TikTok# Lawsuits

Comments / 51

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
816 followers

More from Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.

Read full story
235 comments
Norristown, PA

New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users

An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Read full story
23 comments
Pennsylvania State

Popular Grocery Chain Partners with Instacart for Quick Shopping and Delivery

Shoppers can now rely on Instacart services when they don't feel like going to the grocery store at this chain. People who shop at Weis Markets, Inc. are about to have another convenient option for grocery shopping while they wait conveniently at home. Weis just announced that they will be partnering with the personal shopper and delivery service, Instacart, to provide their customers with more options for accessibility.

Read full story

You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook

Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans

Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space. For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Read full story
17 comments
Berks County, PA

Berks County, PA Schools Are Championing Girls' Wrestling

A number of schools in Berks County are pushing to have girls' wrestling officiated as a PIAA sanctioned sport. Girls and women are constantly breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings. In Berks County, Pennsylvania, school districts are affording their female students the opportunity to do just that by playing a sport that's been exclusive to boys and men since its inception.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Outed as a Convicted Pedophile

Sometimes people project what they’re ashamed of onto other people. I’m always a fan of a good documentary, and if it’s a political documentary, you have my undivided attention. So, when I was scrolling through Instagram today and saw a clip from a new documentary by Andrew Callaghan called “This Place Rules,” I knew I had to watch.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close

This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently. Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child

His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon. What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

Read full story
22 comments
Berks County, PA

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.

Read full story
34 comments

Game Maker Getting Sued Because Kids Show Signs of Addiction: Won't Eat or Shower (Opinion)

Epic Games was compared to a tobacco manufacturer in a Canadian lawsuit. Epic Games' popular game FortnitePhoto byShutterstock. Epic Games, the maker of the 2017 hit game, Fortnite, is being sued by parents in a Canadian court. Ever since its inception, Fortnite has been widely received and loved by kids all around the world. The simple Battle Royale concept places 100 players on an island, and the winner is the last one standing.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Teases a "Major Announcement": Disappoints Fans & Supporters

Loyal MAGA fans disparaged Trump over his underwhelming surprise. New official Donald Trump Digital Trading CardPhoto byDonald Trump/Truth Social. After a particularly difficult couple of weeks, it appeared that former President Donald Trump was trying to excite his base about the future of his 2024 presidential run, while possibly distracting them from a few polls that made him look like he was losing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race at this point.

Read full story
26 comments
Wyomissing, PA

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Impeach President Biden Again

The newly reelected Georgia Representative should not be trusted with impeachment powers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byRolling Stone. It was long overdue that President Joe Biden took action to free WNBA player, Brittney Griner, from the Russian prison she’s been languishing in for ten months. Griner was imprisoned while in Russia to play basketball in the offseason, as women in the WNBA don’t make anywhere near what their male counterparts do in the NBA. Griner has played the last seven offseasons with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Read full story
92 comments

Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Let Felons VOTE!

They've done their time and paid their dues. Stop disenfranchising American citizens. In August of 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the work of his newest project, the Office of Election Crimes and Security. He announced that the state of Florida was in the process of arresting twenty ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 Election. This will be the first wave of arrests related to voter fraud.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy