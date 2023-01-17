Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target

One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip.

A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.

After stopping at Starbucks, Mariah ordered her coffee and asked the barista for "light ice" in her drink. Her TikTok states "After my small little Target trip had to finish off with some Starbucks asked for light ice and now they're charging for light ice which makes no sense what is this!!!"

Starbucks has been accused of this tactic before, but it appears that the policy has been implemented inconsistently. One person in the comments said that their local Starbucks used to charge them for light ice and then stopped, suggesting that it may vary from location to location.

Another commenter noted that they had asked for light ice before and was told that they would only receive a drink that was 3/4 full. A commenter with the name abisims2018 said "Starbucks barista of 5 years-if you're getting charged it is wrong. You shouldn't be getting charged extra. Ever." Yet another commenter believes it is a Target policy, not a Starbucks policy.

In 2016, an Illinois woman named Stacy Pincus sued Starbucks for $5 million over the amount of ice they put in their drinks. She accused Starbucks of filling half of their cold beverages with ice to lessen the amount of ingredients being used.

For example, a "Venti" drink is 24 ounces, but Pincus claimed that 10 ounces of a Venti would be made up of ice, leaving only the remaining 14 ounces for the coffee. She also complained that hot drinks are typically cheaper than cold drinks, even though hot drinks contain more coffee.

Pincus's lawsuit accuses Starbucks of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. A Starbucks representative denied any wrongdoing on the part of the company and said this in an email to the Huffington Post:

"Our customers understand and expect that ice is an essential component of any 'iced' beverage.” They also noted that it is Starbucks' policy to remake any drink with which the customer is unsatisfied.

In a similar lawsuit from June of 2016, a man from California named Alexander Forouzesh sued Starbucks in a class-action lawsuit that argued that cold drinks did not contain as much liquid as advertised and that ice could take up to 10 ounces of space in a 24-ounce Venti-sized cup.

U.S. District Court Judge Percy Anderson sided with Starbucks and wrote this in his opinion:

If children have figured out that including ice in a cold beverage decreases the amount of liquid they will receive, the Court has no difficulty concluding that a reasonable consumer would not be deceived into thinking that when they order an iced tea, that the drink they receive will include both ice and tea and that for a given size cup, some portion of the drink will be ice rather than whatever liquid beverage the consumer ordered.

He also noted that Starbucks cold drink cups are clear, allowing the customer to see how much ice is in the drink at the time it's made.

Starbucks weighed in on the issue in a tweet from 2015, and there doesn't appear to be a change in policy since then.

However, within the comment section of this tweet someone asked in 2018 if Starbucks charged for light ice, and the response received from @StarbucksCare didn't directly answer the question.

What I derived from these tweets is that it's not Starbucks policy to charge for light ice, but this may vary from store to store, especially in the Starbucks stores that are operating within other stores, such as Target, Giant grocery store, or Barnes & Noble bookstore.

As a frequent Starbucks customer, I've found that if you're unhappy with your drink, no matter what the problem may be, the baristas will happily remake it for you until you are satisfied. Whether Starbucks is appropriately priced is a story for another day!