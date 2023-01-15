Popular Grocery Chain Partners with Instacart for Quick Shopping and Delivery

Shoppers can now rely on Instacart services when they don't feel like going to the grocery store at this chain.

Instacart in the Apple App Store Photo by Screenshot by the author

People who shop at Weis Markets, Inc. are about to have another convenient option for grocery shopping while they wait conveniently at home. Weis just announced that they will be partnering with the personal shopper and delivery service, Instacart, to provide their customers with more options for accessibility.

Customers will be able to use Instacart at one of 133 Weis stores in Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware for same-day delivery. The new service is now up and running and available for shoppers at the mid-Atlantic grocery store immediately.

Instacart is a grocery shopping and delivery service, in which fresh groceries, hygiene products, and daily essentials are picked by personal shoppers according to the customer's list. The groceries are then delivered within the same day and sometimes in as little as an hour, to the customer's place of residence. They deliver from 75,000 stores across 13,000 cities.

Instacart's delivery fees start at $3.99 for same-day orders of more than $35, according to Instacart. Service fees may vary based on your location, the amount of groceries in your order, and orders with alcohol carry a separate service fee. Customer can get $0 delivery fees on orders over $35, plus lower service fees, by enrolling in Instacart Express.

According to the Reading Eagle, "We are committed to offering our customers more convenient grocery options, from in-store shopping to online ordering with pick-up or delivery,” Maria Rizzo, Weis Markets vice president of marketing and advertising, said in a statement. She added that the partnership “unlocks new ways” for customers to shop online.

Weis customers can simply place their orders through the Instacart marketplace or by using the Instacart app. Instacart employs personal shoppers to fill the orders and deliver them within as soon as an hour. There's also a "leave it at my door" option for those customers who prefer a contactless delivery.

Instacart users in Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware will now see Weis Markets as an option to choose from in their personal Instacart accounts. In total, Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. A list of particular stores that will or will not be offering Instacart services was not immediately available.

Along with the new partnership with Instacart, Weis Markets will still offer grocery shopping and delivery services through three other programs in certain stores. These include Weis 2 Go, DoorDash and Shipt. Check with your local Weis Markets to see what's available at your nearest location.