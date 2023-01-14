You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook

Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple.

Apple laptop Photo by Maxim Hopman/Unsplash on Unsplash

If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.

In 2015, Apple had redesigned their MacBooks to be thinner and lighter. The announcement of this generation of MacBooks noted that such a thin MacBook design meant "completely re-engineering how a notebook keyboard works."

Apple said that the "butterfly keyboard" was 40% thinner and four times more stable than its predecessors.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of selling MacBooks with malfunctioning butterfly keyboards, which prevented users from being able to type. These keyboards were exclusively sold from 2015 to 2019.

“When the MacBook’s butterfly keyboard fails, the keys stick, register multiple key strikes when a key is pressed only once, or stop registering keystrokes ...,” plaintiffs said in the 101-page complaint. “Because of the defect, at least thousands of consumers who purchased a MacBook have had keys become non-responsive or fail entirely.”

Plaintiffs argued that Apple knew that the keyboards were susceptible to having technical problems and that they tried to hide this information from customers. Apple consented to pay $50 million for the class-action settlement, despite denying the claims of the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs complained that the MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro keyboards often had sticky or unresponsive keys and that the tiniest amount of dust or dirt could render the keyboard unusable.

Customers were also unsatisfied with Apple's service repair department, as they would often respond to grievances of defective keyboards by sending replacement keyboards that had the same problems as the originals.

Initially, the settlement was only available to eligible customers in eight states where the lawsuit was originally filed. But in November 2022, a District Court judge from California ruled that consumers nationwide who bought the specific MacBooks could partake in the settlement.

Not all MacBook users will qualify for the settlement and the amounts of money awarded will vary based on your experience with the keyboard. The maximum payout of $395 is expected to be given to those who went through multiple keyboards. $125 is likely to be the payout for those who replaced one keyboard. $50 is likely to be the payout for those who replaced key caps.

MacBooks Covered in the Settlement

Those who purchased one or more of the following MacBooks and needed repairs are eligible to participate in the settlement.

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, 2017)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

You can determine the make and model of your MacBook by clicking this link. You can also call the Claims Administrator at 1-855-579-1311 for more information.

How to Submit a Claim

Owners of the eligible MacBooks must submit a claim and may do so by clicking this link. They must also provide proof of purchase and repair and have the serial number of their MacBook, according to the settlement website.

The deadline for submission of all claims is March 6, 2023.