Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium Plans

Monica Leigh French

Chinatown residents fear that the new stadium will take away from their safe space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auvV6_0kBSfB5k00
Chinatown in Philadelphia, PAPhoto byMatt Rourke/AP

For many Chinese immigrants to America, Chinatown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been a haven from racism, violence, hate crimes, and anti-immigrant sentiments.

According to Xu Lin, a restaurant owner in Chinatown who immigrated to the United States as a teenager with his family, "there was a lot of racism. There was a lot of violence. But we know that Chinatown is a home, somewhere that’s safe. We can be who we are. I can be who I am. I can speak the language. I can look how I look and be OK.”

Unfortunately, there may be some changes in Chinatown if a proposed movement of a basketball stadium goes through as planned.

The Philadelphia 76ers basketball team has a lease at Wells Fargo Center that expires in 2031. Looking ahead, they're planning to erect a new stadium in Center City, moving from South Philadelphia into the Fashion District.

The stadium would be called 76 Place at Market East. You can read about the proposal at 76place.com.

According to the organizers of this endeavor, Wells Fargo Center is one of the oldest basketball arenas in the NBA and by the time their lease expires in 2031, the stadium will be 35 years old. "Considering most arenas only remain in service for 30-40 years, the current location is not conducive to our vision of building a championship-level franchise for decades to come," the organizers say.

Community members in Chinatown are upset that no one came to speak with them about the arena project before they started planning. Those critical of the new basketball arena are afraid that gentrification will occur, and small businesses and family homes will be displaced.

The area is already under economic pressures due to the residual effects of the pandemic and the rise of inflation under a stalling economy. Also, members of Chinatown say that this isn't the first time people have planned to expand business in the area, without taking into account the thoughts and feelings of those who live and work there.

As a result, community members, business owners, and organizations of Chinatown have banded together in a group to put a stop to the construction of the new stadium. It's called the Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena. They also have the support of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Chinatown is home to over 120 businesses. Recently coalition members have gone from business to business, asking owners to sign petitions to garner support for stopping the $1.3 billion stadium proposal. If it goes through as planned, the back of the arena building would sit about ten feet from Chinatown. About 90 business owners have signed the petition that suggests that Chinatown would be "destroyed" by the new project.

The concerns raised by petition-signers range from parking to traffic to public safety. They fear that their space won't be respected, and they're worried about congested traffic going toward the stadium. They're afraid of having to deal with rowdy drunken hoodlums coming from the game into their town. Those who are against the arena think that people will start to avoid Chinatown when the 76ers have games due to traffic and parking issues. They also don't believe that game-goers will patronize Chinatown restaurants, instead purchasing food and drink from the stadium's restaurants and concession stands.

Opponents of the arena are also worried that the new project would cause real estate taxes to rise, which could decimate businesses and residents.

An earlier proposal to build an arena near Chinatown failed in 2000. A 2008 bid to build a casino at the proposed basketball arena site also failed.

“If the culture disappears … their children and their grandchildren won’t be able to see it again,” said Wei Chen, a member of Asian Americans United.

According to WHYY PBS, a statement was released, and a spokesperson said the Sixers will “continue to meet with community stakeholders to discuss the facts surrounding the proposed arena and how it will positively impact the area around Market East in Center City and across Greater Philadelphia.”

Since plans for this project commenced, the 76ers development team has met with Chinatown groups to attempt to come to a resolution over 30 times.

The community members opposed to the new arena also looked at other Chinatowns across the U.S. According to NBC News, a similar situation occurred in Washington, D.C. In 1997, a basketball arena, now called the Capitol One Arena, moved nearby Washington D.C.'s Chinatown. Gentrification was a huge force in diminishing Chinatown's population of 3,000 down to 300.

“The 76ers should learn about the community in which they want to be a part of,” City Council member Helen Gym said. “We’re very clear that they should start by listening to what the community’s plans are for growth, for development and expansion and its concerns around affordability and housing.”

