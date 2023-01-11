Berks County, PA Schools Are Championing Girls' Wrestling

Monica Leigh French

A number of schools in Berks County are pushing to have girls' wrestling officiated as a PIAA sanctioned sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dy5k5_0kADVOH300
Girls' wrestling match in Berks County, PAPhoto byGovernor Mifflin Girls' Wrestling/Facebook

Girls and women are constantly breaking stereotypes and shattering glass ceilings. In Berks County, Pennsylvania, school districts are affording their female students the opportunity to do just that by playing a sport that's been exclusive to boys and men since its inception.

There are currently 90 school districts in Pennsylvania, 10 of them being in Berks County and 10 in nearby Lancaster County, that have school-sponsored wrestling programs for girls.

Governor Mifflin, Brandywine Heights, Exeter, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing, Boyertown, Reading High, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley, and Wilson are the Berks County school districts that are facilitating programs for girls' wrestling.

In order to be considered for PIAA status, there needs to be 100 school districts in Pennsylvania offering sanctioned girls' wrestling programs. Once that happens, the PIAA can be petitioned to officiate girls' wrestling as a high school sport with a state championship.

Over the last few years, the popularity of girls' wrestling has soared to unprecedented heights. According to the Reading Eagle, in 2020, there were nine sanctioned girls' wrestling teams in all of Pennsylvania. In 2021, there were 31 schools offering wrestling programs for girls. In 2022, the number of teams tripled, with over 1,000 girls competing in wrestling in high school grades 9-12 in PIAA high schools.

In December of 2022, Governor Mifflin High School's girls' wrestling program sponsored an all-girls holiday wrestling tournament at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. The tournament hosted over 247 girls from 27 competing teams. It was the largest girls-only tournament in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to date.

The 2020 holiday wrestling tournament for girls only had 38 participants and nine different teams. The following year, there were 128 female wrestlers competing in the tournament. This year blew those numbers out of the water.

“I think it’s exploding all around the state and the popularity of it is growing with exposure,” said Frank Ferrandino, who coaches the Wyomissing Spartans boys and girls. “I think it’s one of those scenarios that when a young lady gets in an environment where she can watch it and see it, whether it’s at a practice or a competition, it’s something that they would like to try and get involved in."

It's also been reported by the Reading Eagle that high school girls aren't the only ones who are getting into wrestling. Governor Mifflin School District's girls' wrestling coach, Kevin Ochs, said that he's seeing an enormous increase in interest in wrestling from middle school and elementary aged girls.

According to Ochs, in 2020, Governor Mifflin saw 11 middle-schoolers sign up for girls' wrestling. In 2021, they had 19 girls, and in 2022, 25 girls committed to girls' wrestling. Since last year, middle school girls are being counted with the rest of the high school team.

For elementary school girls, the number of participants has jumped from five to 12 since last year. According to the coach, this gives the older girls a chance to mentor and teach the younger girls, as they occasionally have workouts that include all three age groups.

Ochs said, “all of our girls from elementary, junior high and senior high get together for a workout and it’s a nice thing for the elementary girls to look up to the junior high and high school girls. It’s a really fun time and the little girls love it too; they have a big sister for the night.”

Before the girls' wrestling program commenced at Governor Mifflin High School, there was one girl, Jayleah Pletz, who wrestled with the boys' team for a period of time. Since she started wrestling with the girls, she has won two (non-official) state championships in the 101-pound weight class.

Giving the girls an opportunity to play this sport and have their own league is a sign of good things to come. For many young women, sports are an outlet that empowers them and help with self-confidence, good sportsmanship, teamwork, and body image. If the last three years are any indication, it's safe to say that girls' wrestling will soon be a mainstay in Pennsylvania.

