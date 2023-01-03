Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close

This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently.

Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA Photo by Google Maps

The popular chain department store, Marshalls, announced that it would close its doors at its Center City Philadelphia, PA location in January of 2023. The East Market Street store is just one of many retail closings recently experienced along one of Philadelphia's busiest areas.

The clothing and home furnishings store has been at its current location since 2012 and will permanently close on January 14, 2023.

It is unclear why the store's parent company, TJX, has opted to close the East Market location, when there are three other Marshalls stores in Philadelphia, along with four T.J. Maxx stores, which are also part of the TJX brand.

A spokesperson for TJX has said that all managers and associates affected by the closing are being offered jobs at other locations.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," a spokesperson for TJX said in a written statement. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls on South Swanson Street and the T.J. Maxx on Market St."

Shoppers can find the nearest Marshalls or T.J. Maxx locations in Philadelphia by using this online store locator website.

As mentioned earlier, Marshalls is not the only store to shutter its doors recently in Center City Philadelphia. It seems as though the rise in crime and homicide cases last year have affected business in the city. As announced earlier in 2022, Wawa made its intentions to close known to the public. Three locations, one on Market Street, one on 12th Street, and the last on 19th Street were shut down due to "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement by Wawa.

Employees of the shuttered Wawas were offered employment at other locations. There are still 38 different Wawa service stations across the Philadelphia area.

Two different pharmacies have also closed. The Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut Street closed in August of last year and the Walgreens at Broad and Chestnut Street closed earlier in 2022.

Numerous restaurants, some historic in Philadelphia are also now gone for good. Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue shut its doors after seven decades of service.

Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop at Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia Photo by Google Maps

People in Philadelphia are bracing for more closures as the city grapples with a higher-than-average crime wave and slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.