Philadelphia, PA

Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close

Monica Leigh French

This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozVn4_0k1MOP3E00
Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps

The popular chain department store, Marshalls, announced that it would close its doors at its Center City Philadelphia, PA location in January of 2023. The East Market Street store is just one of many retail closings recently experienced along one of Philadelphia's busiest areas.

The clothing and home furnishings store has been at its current location since 2012 and will permanently close on January 14, 2023.

It is unclear why the store's parent company, TJX, has opted to close the East Market location, when there are three other Marshalls stores in Philadelphia, along with four T.J. Maxx stores, which are also part of the TJX brand.

A spokesperson for TJX has said that all managers and associates affected by the closing are being offered jobs at other locations.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," a spokesperson for TJX said in a written statement. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls on South Swanson Street and the T.J. Maxx on Market St." 

Shoppers can find the nearest Marshalls or T.J. Maxx locations in Philadelphia by using this online store locator website.

As mentioned earlier, Marshalls is not the only store to shutter its doors recently in Center City Philadelphia. It seems as though the rise in crime and homicide cases last year have affected business in the city. As announced earlier in 2022, Wawa made its intentions to close known to the public. Three locations, one on Market Street, one on 12th Street, and the last on 19th Street were shut down due to "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement by Wawa.

Employees of the shuttered Wawas were offered employment at other locations. There are still 38 different Wawa service stations across the Philadelphia area.

Two different pharmacies have also closed. The Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut Street closed in August of last year and the Walgreens at Broad and Chestnut Street closed earlier in 2022.

Numerous restaurants, some historic in Philadelphia are also now gone for good. Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue shut its doors after seven decades of service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8bT1_0k1MOP3E00
Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop at Torresdale Avenue in PhiladelphiaPhoto byGoogle Maps

People in Philadelphia are bracing for more closures as the city grapples with a higher-than-average crime wave and slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Closings# Chain Stores# Philadelphia# Money

Comments / 2

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
365 followers

More from Monica Leigh French

Ohio State

Abortion Pills Can Now Be Purchased at Retail Pharmacies

The Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of abortion pills which will increase access to reproductive health services to women in need. For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to retail pharmacies like CVS and Rite Aid to sell abortion pills to the public.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Outed as a Convicted Pedophile

Sometimes people project what they’re ashamed of onto other people. I’m always a fan of a good documentary, and if it’s a political documentary, you have my undivided attention. So, when I was scrolling through Instagram today and saw a clip from a new documentary by Andrew Callaghan called “This Place Rules,” I knew I had to watch.

Read full story

Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child

His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon. What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in Texas

The news has been met with criticism and curiosity. For decades, people all across the world have memories of visiting their local McDonald's Restaurant and being greeted with a smile by an employee who would help them place their order. People are wondering if that friendly customer service may become a relic of the past with the news of an almost fully automated McDonald's emerging just outside of Fort Worth, Texas.

Read full story
21 comments
Berks County, PA

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.

Read full story
34 comments

Game Maker Getting Sued Because Kids Show Signs of Addiction: Won't Eat or Shower (Opinion)

Epic Games was compared to a tobacco manufacturer in a Canadian lawsuit. Epic Games' popular game FortnitePhoto byShutterstock. Epic Games, the maker of the 2017 hit game, Fortnite, is being sued by parents in a Canadian court. Ever since its inception, Fortnite has been widely received and loved by kids all around the world. The simple Battle Royale concept places 100 players on an island, and the winner is the last one standing.

Read full story
2 comments

Trump Teases a "Major Announcement": Disappoints Fans & Supporters

Loyal MAGA fans disparaged Trump over his underwhelming surprise. New official Donald Trump Digital Trading CardPhoto byDonald Trump/Truth Social. After a particularly difficult couple of weeks, it appeared that former President Donald Trump was trying to excite his base about the future of his 2024 presidential run, while possibly distracting them from a few polls that made him look like he was losing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race at this point.

Read full story
26 comments
Wyomissing, PA

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Impeach President Biden Again

The newly reelected Georgia Representative should not be trusted with impeachment powers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byRolling Stone. It was long overdue that President Joe Biden took action to free WNBA player, Brittney Griner, from the Russian prison she’s been languishing in for ten months. Griner was imprisoned while in Russia to play basketball in the offseason, as women in the WNBA don’t make anywhere near what their male counterparts do in the NBA. Griner has played the last seven offseasons with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Read full story
92 comments

Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Let Felons VOTE!

They've done their time and paid their dues. Stop disenfranchising American citizens. In August of 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the work of his newest project, the Office of Election Crimes and Security. He announced that the state of Florida was in the process of arresting twenty ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 Election. This will be the first wave of arrests related to voter fraud.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
55 comments
Arizona State

Give it Up, Kari Lake: It's Time to Concede

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been projected to win the race for Arizona Governor. We all knew this was coming. Kari Lake, ex-TV journalist who ran in Arizona’s gubernatorial race against Democrat, Katie Hobbs, didn’t mince words when asked by Dana Bash from CNN whether she would accept the results of the election no matter what. Kari’s response? “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.” When pressed one more time by Bash about whether or not she will accept election results, she repeated, “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.”

Read full story
49 comments

Five Questionable Psychiatric Treatments in Human History

The medical profession is one that evolves almost every day. Science is an ever-changing phenomenon that guides our treatment of physical and mental ailments. Recently, mental health awareness has become extremely visible and celebrated, as people with mental health illnesses throughout history were either forced to suffer in silence or risk being labeled a lunatic or worse.

Read full story
Florida State

Donald Trump is Disgruntled Over Governor Ron DeSantis

Trump is weary of having competition for the 2024 Republican nomination for President. Donald Trump was never known for his subtlety or his ability to keep his composure. It appears that there is some tension building between the top two conservative men who are assumed to be frontrunners in a 2024 Republican presidential election primary. Despite his affinity for everything MAGA, it looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be stepping on someone’s toes.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: How Much is Democracy Worth to You?

The midterm elections are monumentally important to preserving our way of life. I’m not going to mince words tonight. This is a fairly spontaneous piece that I decided to write in the hopes that it would reach at least one person who doesn't want to go vote tomorrow. I don’t mean for it to be a lecture. I want it to be a plea from one American to another.

Read full story
2 comments
Berks County, PA

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.

Read full story
22 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate Was a Trainwreck: What's at Stake?

October 25, 2022, was a highly anticipated night for the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was the night PA’s U.S. Senate candidates would finally meet face to face. The candidates are Democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican and former daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Does Loneliness Affect Your Health?

There are millions of Americans suffering in silence. When is the last time you felt lonely? I’d be willing to bet that it wasn’t that long ago. Millions of Americans suffer from a disconnection from other people, which can affect their overall health and well-being. As a society, we are beginning to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy