Opinion: Elon Musk is a Man Child

His handling of Twitter tells you everything you need to know about Elon.

Elon Musk Photo by Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

What would you do if you were the richest person on Earth? I cannot imagine being in that situation; however, if I was, I’d like to think that I’d spend more than half of my fortune helping with humanitarian efforts in America and worldwide. There would still be more than enough money that my family and I could ever need.

Elon Musk is a different kind of animal. This billionaire decided to purchase Twitter, a social media platform, for $44 billion. On a good day, Twitter is a multi-faceted network that connects millions of people around the globe and disseminates information and ideas that can shape public discourse. Twitter was so important during the Trump Administration that journalists were assigned to monitor the President’s tweets for news on new policies, hirings and firings, and sometimes a madman’s ramblings.

Twitter can devolve into a hellscape of hate, division, and intimidation on a bad day. There were problems on Twitter before Elon came, and I don’t expect them to be resolved overnight. However, Elon has made many moves in the name of “free speech” and with his employees that I find to be morally bankrupt.

Let’s look first at Elon’s revival of many banned accounts that peddled misinformation or incited violence. Former President Donald Trump is at the top of the list. After taking an impromptu poll on his Twitter page, Elon decided to reinstate Trump’s account, which was permanently banned after the events of January 6, 2021. Trump’s lies about the 2020 Election being stolen resulted in massive chaos and a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Elon Musk's Twitter Poll Photo by Screenshot by author

After the results of the shoddy poll, Musk exclaimed that the people had spoken and therefore, Trump’s account ban would be lifted. It was a huge victory for right-wing and free-speech advocates everywhere. I am also a proponent of free speech in America. In fact, I support the actions taken by the ACLU to defend everyone’s right to speak free from government interference.

In 1978, the ACLU defended a neo-Nazi group that wanted to march through the Chicago suburb of Skokie, where many Holocaust survivors lived. Although the ACLU abhorred what the neo-Nazis stood for, they committed to the principle and argued using the same laws that they used to protect civil rights groups marching in Southern areas where they were not wanted.

In the end, the neo-Nazis did not march through Skokie, even though the ACLU prevailed. Instead, they agreed to facilitate a rally at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago.

The ACLU defends people with unpopular or loathsome views because they believe that the principles held up in the Constitution about freedom of speech and freedom of the press would be meaningless if the government could pick and choose who can share their beliefs and who can’t. That would start a very slippery slope of what’s considered acceptable in modern society.

We already see a trend of people being “canceled” for saying the wrong thing or making an off-color remark. People have also been punished and ostracized for things they’ve said in the past when they didn’t know any better because society had yet to evolve in the direction of equality.

But we also must remember that while anyone in America is free to speak their mind, they are not guaranteed to be shielded from the consequences of their speech. I think some people have trouble reconciling with this.

The right to free speech does not give you a pass to spew hateful or harmful ideas without experiencing backlash from those who don’t agree with the same concepts or may be harmed by such ideas.

Another part of this argument concerns the fact that Twitter is not the government. Twitter can censor or ban users who violate their guidelines with what they post without infringing upon their 1st Amendment rights because Twitter is a private company with no ties to any governmental institution. If they don’t like how their brand is being represented because of malicious hate speech or discrimination or even misinformation, they have every right to censor or ban the accounts responsible.

In this case, I do support a Twitter ban for Donald Trump because he’s proven that he cannot be trusted with the responsibility that comes along with having a mega platform of over 80 million people reading his tweets. He used Twitter to plan January 6th, to spread misinformation and lies daily, and to attack his enemies who were at times, civilians.

He continues to lie, spread misinformation, and attack his political opponents on Truth Social, his attempt at social media. He doesn’t have as large of an audience there and that’s probably good for democracy. The only people he’s speaking to are the ones that really want to follow him and hear what he has to say, instead of millions of impressionable people that may have the propensity to swing right but aren’t complete MAGA-loyalists.

Donald Trump isn’t the only controversial figure whose Twitter account has been reinstated since Elon took the reins. Musk has brought back many people, but they’re mostly right-wing personalities. Here are some of the unbanned accounts:

The Babylon Bee

The Babylon Bee (TBB) is a conservative-leaning twist on The Onion. They basically write satirical news articles that lean to the right.

Their account was never permanently banned by Twitter. They tweeted something that Twitter deemed to be a violation of their policies. Twitter asked TBB to delete the tweet and they declined to do so. As a result, their Twitter account was temporarily banned in March of 2022.

The tweet that violated Twitter’s content policies intentionally misgendered the United States Assistant Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman.

Apparently, Elon may have had a personal motivation to reinstate the account of TBB. Some of Elon’s private text messages were revealed as a part of the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk when he tried to back out of the deal to purchase the social media platform.

It was shown that his ex-wife, actress Talulah Riley, complained to Musk over text messages about the temporary ban of TBB, calling it “crazy.” She then asked him to buy it (Twitter) and “delete it.” “Maybe buy it and change it to properly support free speech,” Musk replied .

Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson is a Canadian academic and writer who also hosts a show on the right-wing website, Daily Wire. He was banned from Twitter in June of 2022 when he purposefully misgendered actor Elliot Page, a transgender man, and called him by his previous name.

Twitter gave him the option to delete the tweet. Peterson said he would “rather die” than comply with that request, although he came around in August 2022 and eliminated it from his timeline. However, as soon as he returned to Twitter, he posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet about Page, again resulting in the suspension of his account.

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account was banned after Elon Musk took charge of the platform. She was suspended on November 6, 2022, after she used her Twitter account to impersonate Elon Musk without marking it as a parody. She changed her name and profile picture to that of Musk’s in protest of the new Twitter Blue feature, which gives a formerly coveted blue checkmark to anyone who pays $8/month.

Griffin and other celebrities wanted to show that fake accounts with blue checkmarks were harming the authentic account users. There were multiple reports of people signing up for Twitter Blue under prominent names and making major announcements that were false.

Griffin’s account was soon reinstated; however, she has indicated that she has no desire to return to Twitter.

Kathy Griffin's Post Photo by Mashable

Andrew Tate

Former kickboxer, Andrew Tate, was suspended from every major social media platform earlier this year when he broke their content policies with his misogynistic speech.

Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017 during the #MeToo movement when he tweeted that rape victims “bear some responsibility” for their assault.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account was banned in January of 2022 due to her numerous tweets containing Covid-19 misinformation. She was still on Twitter, due to having access to her official government account.

She was grateful to Elon for reinstating her account.

Various Right-Wing Figures

There are a number of hard right , lesser-known entities that were granted a reinstation of their Twitter accounts, such as Project Veritas, James Lindsay, and Meghan Murphy. They all violated Twitter content policies, with Project Veritas released peoples’ private information and Lindsay and Murphy harassed the LGBT community.

Conclusion

We now know what to expect on Twitter from Elon Musk. He’s willing to allow Twitter to turn into a bastion of hate with no accountability from those in charge.

Elon has been hypocritical in his reasoning for banning some accounts and reinstating others. For example, Musk said that in the name of free speech and transparency, he would allow an account that gave updates of the whereabouts of his private jet (@ElonJet).

Yet in a stunning change of heart, he recently banned the account , calling it a “direct personal safety risk.”

In December of 2022, Musk banned the Twitter accounts of prominent journalists from CNN, The Washington Post, and New York Times for “expressing legal speech.”

Musk said that the reason for the ban was that they violated a new policy on doxing, which he had instituted just a day before. He claimed that the journalists had linked to banned jet tracking sites, such as the one he banned for reporting his location.

It appeared as though the journalists were simply reporting on Musk’s new policy, not deliberately attempting to draw attention to the jet account.

Musk’s completely arbitrary actions seem to come and go as his mood changes. Although it seems he is moving away from the idea of having Twitter facilitate totally unregulated speech, he is making up rules as he pleases based on who or what he approves or disapproves.

His leadership on Twitter is as chaotic as Donald Trump’s leadership as President and he often goes back on his word. No one knows the future of Twitter, but it would be nice to see it in the hands of someone who doesn’t weaponize it based on personal grudges. As a result, people are moving off of Twitter due to Elon’s somewhat despotic rule over the social media platform.