Game Maker Getting Sued Because Kids Show Signs of Addiction: Won't Eat or Shower (Opinion)

Epic Games, the maker of the 2017 hit game, Fortnite, is being sued by parents in a Canadian court. Ever since its inception, Fortnite has been widely received and loved by kids all around the world. The simple Battle Royale concept places 100 players on an island, and the winner is the last one standing.

Players can loot from treasure chests found in houses and buildings all over the map to find guns and medicine to heal themselves. Once properly equipped, players must take out one another while avoiding “the storm” which pushes them into a smaller circle toward the middle of the map, causing them to slowly lose their health if they don’t get to the circle in time. One can play solo, or friends can team up and play together in duos, trios, or squads.

Unlike many popular shooter games such as Call of Duty or Valorant, Fortnite is a third-person shooter game, meaning the player can see their characters on the screen. First-person shooter games are much more realistic, as the player takes on the perspective of the character. There is also no blood or gore in Fortnite.

A Canadian Supreme Court judge has just authorized a lawsuit against Epic Games to go forward. The suit was brought by three sets of parents who feel like their children are addicted to Fortnite.

In July, the parents told a judge that their children were exhibiting signs of extreme addiction and were refusing to eat, shower, or sleep to spend more time playing Fortnite. One of the children cited in the lawsuit was reported to have played over 7,700 hours of Fortnite in less than two years. In the court filings, it is noted that the World Health Organization recognized video game addiction as an issue in 2018.

The parents of the children playing Fortnite believe that Epic Games purposely made the game as addictive as possible. The judge in this case dismissed the idea that Epic Games intentionally caused harm to its users. However, he added, “This does not exclude the possibility that the game is in fact addictive and that its designer and distributor are presumed to know it.”

Epic Games vehemently denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. “We plan to fight this in court. We believe the evidence will show that this case is meritless,” Epic Games said in a statement.

Epic Games said it has “industry-leading parental controls that empower parents to supervise their child’s digital experience.” Parents are able to receive weekly reports that show how much time their children are spending on Fortnite, and they must have parental permission to make in-game purchases.

Fortnite has amassed over 350 million players from around the world, with about 80 million active players each month. The game is free to play, but there are cosmetic items in the game that players can purchase, such as “skins” and an array of themed pickaxes and gliders for their character to use. The game has reportedly earned over $9 billion.

Fortnite offers daily and weekly rewards for quests that incentivize constant play. When players complete special quests, they are compensated with in-game items and currency, as well as XP, which levels them up faster in the game, allowing them to claim more prizes from the Battle Pass.

A new Battle Pass is offered every season. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, the game’s currency. 950 V-Bucks can be purchased for $7.99. There are 1500 V-Bucks up for grabs in the Battle Pass. The player has to level up and collect Battle Stars by earning XP and playing Fortnite as much as possible. If one reaches level 100 in the Battle Pass, they will have received 1500 V-Bucks back.

In regard to the rewards, this lawsuit states that “The defendants used the same tactics as the creators of slot machines, i.e. variable reward programs, to ensure the addiction of its users, the brain being manipulated to always desire more.”

The lawsuit asserts that children are particularly susceptible to this type of “manipulation” because their brains haven’t fully formed yet. “Fortnite has created, through its marketing, a vicious circle in which children must buy to feel accomplished and accepted by their peers, thus taking advantage of their vulnerable position,” according to the lawsuit. “Defendants nurture a dream in children by dangling prizes and the prestige of winning in global competitions organized by Epic, including the Fortnite World Cup which offers over $30 million in prizes.”

The Fortnite World Cup took place on July 26-July 28, 2019. It enticed thousands of players with extremely lucrative prizes. The ultimate winner of the solo competition was a 16-year-old Pennsylvania native named Kyle Giersdorf, better known to the Fortnite community as Bugha. He took home an insane prize of $3,000,000.

The thought of becoming a professional gamer or a YouTube phenomenon entices many Generation Z kids to get as good at Fortnite as possible. For some, it becomes an obsession that fills their every waking moment with thoughts of playing the game and honing their skills.

Video game addiction is real, and it can compare to being addicted to an actual drug. It doesn’t help that many kids in 2022 aspire to be social media influencers or YouTube stars. They see the enormous amounts of money some lucky few are making, and they think they can easily replicate the results of the people they watch on YouTube.

But I have to stick up for Epic Games and video game playing in general. Gaming is a hobby, a release, and mental stimulation for many people, including myself and my two sons. When you play video games, almost every part of your brain is working in tandem to assist you in achieving higher-level thinking. Depending on the type of game you play, you may have to strategize, analyze, and depend on your memory in quick, high-pressure situations.

A new study has found that video gaming can stimulate neurogenesis (growth of new neurons) and connectivity in the brain regions responsible for spatial orientation, memory, strategic planning, and fine motor skills.

Just like anything else in life, gaming is healthy when played in moderation. We need a healthy balance of work, play, and sleep to be successful and well-rounded. The kids mentioned in these lawsuits didn’t become addicted overnight. Why didn’t the parents step in sooner to place limits on their gaming habits?

I started playing video games with my sons when they were very little as a way of bonding with them, just as my father did with me. I can remember playing Nintendo and Atari when I was just three years old.

There was a point in time when I was worried about my youngest son because he went through a period in which he would get extremely angry at his games when he wasn’t winning. He was never violent, and he never broke anything, as I know many kids do. But he would slam his fist on his desk and sometimes give me an attitude when I asked him to cool off.

We eventually agreed that if he was going to act up while gaming, he wasn’t going to be allowed to play. Now, at twelve years old, I rarely hear a sound from him while he’s gaming. I don’t put many limits on his gaming right now because he’s excelling in other areas. He’s doing excellent in school and he’s respectful and helpful at home.

I do worry sometimes about his social life because he and his friends spend most of their time together playing video games online. He sees them at school and comes home and talks to them on Discord, a social media platform that’s popular with gamers. Again, I think this is a larger problem with Gen Z kids. My sons are having completely different experiences with their friends than I had with mine at their age.

As technology grows, we need to learn to adapt and put it in its place so that it doesn’t take over. Kids need to have limits set and if they can’t follow directions in other areas of their lives, they shouldn’t be able to play games freely. When they show that they’re learning how to make good decisions for themselves, they can start to have more control over their virtual lives.

Most people in this world can play video games in moderation and never have a problem. There are some who are more susceptible to addiction than others and cannot handle the responsibility of policing the amount of time they spend gaming. It’s senseless to punish everyone who plays or to blame the maker of a compelling game because there are kids out there who need additional restrictions.