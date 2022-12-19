Game Maker Getting Sued Because Kids Show Signs of Addiction: Won't Eat or Shower (Opinion)

Monica Leigh French

Epic Games was compared to a tobacco manufacturer in a Canadian lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiC48_0jn5uCdR00
Epic Games' popular game FortnitePhoto byShutterstock

Epic Games, the maker of the 2017 hit game, Fortnite, is being sued by parents in a Canadian court. Ever since its inception, Fortnite has been widely received and loved by kids all around the world. The simple Battle Royale concept places 100 players on an island, and the winner is the last one standing.

Players can loot from treasure chests found in houses and buildings all over the map to find guns and medicine to heal themselves. Once properly equipped, players must take out one another while avoiding “the storm” which pushes them into a smaller circle toward the middle of the map, causing them to slowly lose their health if they don’t get to the circle in time. One can play solo, or friends can team up and play together in duos, trios, or squads.

Unlike many popular shooter games such as Call of Duty or Valorant, Fortnite is a third-person shooter game, meaning the player can see their characters on the screen. First-person shooter games are much more realistic, as the player takes on the perspective of the character. There is also no blood or gore in Fortnite.

A Canadian Supreme Court judge has just authorized a lawsuit against Epic Games to go forward. The suit was brought by three sets of parents who feel like their children are addicted to Fortnite.

In July, the parents told a judge that their children were exhibiting signs of extreme addiction and were refusing to eat, shower, or sleep to spend more time playing Fortnite. One of the children cited in the lawsuit was reported to have played over 7,700 hours of Fortnite in less than two years. In the court filings, it is noted that the World Health Organization recognized video game addiction as an issue in 2018.

The parents of the children playing Fortnite believe that Epic Games purposely made the game as addictive as possible. The judge in this case dismissed the idea that Epic Games intentionally caused harm to its users. However, he added, “This does not exclude the possibility that the game is in fact addictive and that its designer and distributor are presumed to know it.”

Epic Games vehemently denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. “We plan to fight this in court. We believe the evidence will show that this case is meritless,” Epic Games said in a statement.

Epic Games said it has “industry-leading parental controls that empower parents to supervise their child’s digital experience.” Parents are able to receive weekly reports that show how much time their children are spending on Fortnite, and they must have parental permission to make in-game purchases.

Fortnite has amassed over 350 million players from around the world, with about 80 million active players each month. The game is free to play, but there are cosmetic items in the game that players can purchase, such as “skins” and an array of themed pickaxes and gliders for their character to use. The game has reportedly earned over $9 billion.

Fortnite offers daily and weekly rewards for quests that incentivize constant play. When players complete special quests, they are compensated with in-game items and currency, as well as XP, which levels them up faster in the game, allowing them to claim more prizes from the Battle Pass.

A new Battle Pass is offered every season. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, the game’s currency. 950 V-Bucks can be purchased for $7.99. There are 1500 V-Bucks up for grabs in the Battle Pass. The player has to level up and collect Battle Stars by earning XP and playing Fortnite as much as possible. If one reaches level 100 in the Battle Pass, they will have received 1500 V-Bucks back.

In regard to the rewards, this lawsuit states that “The defendants used the same tactics as the creators of slot machines, i.e. variable reward programs, to ensure the addiction of its users, the brain being manipulated to always desire more.” 

The lawsuit asserts that children are particularly susceptible to this type of “manipulation” because their brains haven’t fully formed yet. “Fortnite has created, through its marketing, a vicious circle in which children must buy to feel accomplished and accepted by their peers, thus taking advantage of their vulnerable position,” according to the lawsuit. “Defendants nurture a dream in children by dangling prizes and the prestige of winning in global competitions organized by Epic, including the Fortnite World Cup which offers over $30 million in prizes.”

The Fortnite World Cup took place on July 26-July 28, 2019. It enticed thousands of players with extremely lucrative prizes. The ultimate winner of the solo competition was a 16-year-old Pennsylvania native named Kyle Giersdorf, better known to the Fortnite community as Bugha. He took home an insane prize of $3,000,000.

The thought of becoming a professional gamer or a YouTube phenomenon entices many Generation Z kids to get as good at Fortnite as possible. For some, it becomes an obsession that fills their every waking moment with thoughts of playing the game and honing their skills.

Video game addiction is real, and it can compare to being addicted to an actual drug. It doesn’t help that many kids in 2022 aspire to be social media influencers or YouTube stars. They see the enormous amounts of money some lucky few are making, and they think they can easily replicate the results of the people they watch on YouTube.

But I have to stick up for Epic Games and video game playing in general. Gaming is a hobby, a release, and mental stimulation for many people, including myself and my two sons. When you play video games, almost every part of your brain is working in tandem to assist you in achieving higher-level thinking. Depending on the type of game you play, you may have to strategize, analyze, and depend on your memory in quick, high-pressure situations.

A new study has found that video gaming can stimulate neurogenesis (growth of new neurons) and connectivity in the brain regions responsible for spatial orientation, memory, strategic planning, and fine motor skills.

Just like anything else in life, gaming is healthy when played in moderation. We need a healthy balance of work, play, and sleep to be successful and well-rounded. The kids mentioned in these lawsuits didn’t become addicted overnight. Why didn’t the parents step in sooner to place limits on their gaming habits?

I started playing video games with my sons when they were very little as a way of bonding with them, just as my father did with me. I can remember playing Nintendo and Atari when I was just three years old. 

There was a point in time when I was worried about my youngest son because he went through a period in which he would get extremely angry at his games when he wasn’t winning. He was never violent, and he never broke anything, as I know many kids do. But he would slam his fist on his desk and sometimes give me an attitude when I asked him to cool off.

We eventually agreed that if he was going to act up while gaming, he wasn’t going to be allowed to play. Now, at twelve years old, I rarely hear a sound from him while he’s gaming. I don’t put many limits on his gaming right now because he’s excelling in other areas. He’s doing excellent in school and he’s respectful and helpful at home.

I do worry sometimes about his social life because he and his friends spend most of their time together playing video games online. He sees them at school and comes home and talks to them on Discord, a social media platform that’s popular with gamers. Again, I think this is a larger problem with Gen Z kids. My sons are having completely different experiences with their friends than I had with mine at their age.

As technology grows, we need to learn to adapt and put it in its place so that it doesn’t take over. Kids need to have limits set and if they can’t follow directions in other areas of their lives, they shouldn’t be able to play games freely. When they show that they’re learning how to make good decisions for themselves, they can start to have more control over their virtual lives.

Most people in this world can play video games in moderation and never have a problem. There are some who are more susceptible to addiction than others and cannot handle the responsibility of policing the amount of time they spend gaming. It’s senseless to punish everyone who plays or to blame the maker of a compelling game because there are kids out there who need additional restrictions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Gaming# Fortnite# Lawsuit# Parenting

Comments / 2

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
321 followers

More from Monica Leigh French

Trump Teases a "Major Announcement": Disappoints Fans & Supporters

Loyal MAGA fans disparaged Trump over his underwhelming surprise. New official Donald Trump Digital Trading CardPhoto byDonald Trump/Truth Social. After a particularly difficult couple of weeks, it appeared that former President Donald Trump was trying to excite his base about the future of his 2024 presidential run, while possibly distracting them from a few polls that made him look like he was losing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race at this point.

Read full story
26 comments
Wyomissing, PA

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Read full story
41 comments

Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Impeach President Biden Again

The newly reelected Georgia Representative should not be trusted with impeachment powers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byRolling Stone. It was long overdue that President Joe Biden took action to free WNBA player, Brittney Griner, from the Russian prison she’s been languishing in for ten months. Griner was imprisoned while in Russia to play basketball in the offseason, as women in the WNBA don’t make anywhere near what their male counterparts do in the NBA. Griner has played the last seven offseasons with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Read full story
92 comments

Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Let Felons VOTE!

They've done their time and paid their dues. Stop disenfranchising American citizens. In August of 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the work of his newest project, the Office of Election Crimes and Security. He announced that the state of Florida was in the process of arresting twenty ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 Election. This will be the first wave of arrests related to voter fraud.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
55 comments
Arizona State

Give it Up, Kari Lake: It's Time to Concede

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been projected to win the race for Arizona Governor. We all knew this was coming. Kari Lake, ex-TV journalist who ran in Arizona’s gubernatorial race against Democrat, Katie Hobbs, didn’t mince words when asked by Dana Bash from CNN whether she would accept the results of the election no matter what. Kari’s response? “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.” When pressed one more time by Bash about whether or not she will accept election results, she repeated, “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.”

Read full story
49 comments

Five Questionable Psychiatric Treatments in Human History

The medical profession is one that evolves almost every day. Science is an ever-changing phenomenon that guides our treatment of physical and mental ailments. Recently, mental health awareness has become extremely visible and celebrated, as people with mental health illnesses throughout history were either forced to suffer in silence or risk being labeled a lunatic or worse.

Read full story
Florida State

Donald Trump is Disgruntled Over Governor Ron DeSantis

Trump is weary of having competition for the 2024 Republican nomination for President. Donald Trump was never known for his subtlety or his ability to keep his composure. It appears that there is some tension building between the top two conservative men who are assumed to be frontrunners in a 2024 Republican presidential election primary. Despite his affinity for everything MAGA, it looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be stepping on someone’s toes.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: How Much is Democracy Worth to You?

The midterm elections are monumentally important to preserving our way of life. I’m not going to mince words tonight. This is a fairly spontaneous piece that I decided to write in the hopes that it would reach at least one person who doesn't want to go vote tomorrow. I don’t mean for it to be a lecture. I want it to be a plea from one American to another.

Read full story
2 comments
Berks County, PA

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.

Read full story
22 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate Was a Trainwreck: What's at Stake?

October 25, 2022, was a highly anticipated night for the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was the night PA’s U.S. Senate candidates would finally meet face to face. The candidates are Democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican and former daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Does Loneliness Affect Your Health?

There are millions of Americans suffering in silence. When is the last time you felt lonely? I’d be willing to bet that it wasn’t that long ago. Millions of Americans suffer from a disconnection from other people, which can affect their overall health and well-being. As a society, we are beginning to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Read full story

Opinion: Do Mental Health Disorders Belong on TikTok?

The extremes that young people will go to for attention seem to grow more and more outrageous. TikTok is one of the most popular social media sites, used primarily by Millennials and Gen Z kids. It blew up during the pandemic and is known for dancing, makeup reviews, and stunts shot on short videos that usually last less than a minute or two.

Read full story

Opinion: Is America Ready for a Third Major Political Party?

Most Americans are fed up with Republicans and Democrats. “We need a third party in this country!” is an ever-growing narrative in America. This occurs for a few reasons. First of all, we have an extremely dysfunctional two-party system. There used to be the left and right, and between both sides, there was a middle ground in which compromises could be made and deals could be struck.

Read full story
Berks County, PA

Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A 55-year-old man attacked police officers and a reporter at the Capitol. Alan Byerly (center) attacks an Associated Press photographer on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. CapitolJulio Cortez/Associated Press.

Read full story
19 comments
Pennsylvania State

MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event

Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.

Read full story
68 comments

Opinion: Legal Cannabis is on the Horizon

President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.

Read full story
170 comments
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano & the State of Christian Nationalism

What is Christian Nationalism and how has it affected this candidate for the Governor of Pennsylvania?. Pennsylvania has two very important political races coming up in November of 2022. One is a race between Democrat and Lt. Governor, John Fetterman and former daytime TV star, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican from New Jersey (he moved in with his mother-in-law in PA to run for office) for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Read full story
148 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy