Wyomissing, PA

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

Monica Leigh French

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126cWC_0jhUzFjz00
Chick-fil-A RestaurantPhoto byBerks WFMZ

Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Chick-fil-A's Instagram post about the closure reads "It truly has been a pleasure to serve this community over the last 32 years. We hope you come visit us at our nearby locations at Broadcasting Square, Exeter Plaza, and 5th Street Highway."

Chick-fil-A, based out of Atlanta, GA, was founded in 1967. It has grown to over 2,700 locations in 47 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Chick-fil-A's business model was largely rooted in the founder's devout Baptist religious beliefs. S. Truett Cathy, made the decision to close the restaurant at all locations on Sundays so that his employees could rest and have a day of worship. The chain has remained under his family's ownership all these years.

Chick-fil-A is also known for its controversies. It's well known that the restaurant has taken a contentious stance on social justice issues in the past. Despite the executives claiming that they align with no political affiliation, agenda, or group, the restaurant, through its foundation, has made numerous charitable donations to anti-LGBT groups.

In 2017, The Chick-fil-A Foundation gave $1.8 million to three organizations with a history of discrimination against the LGBT population. They gave $1,653,416 to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a strict religious organization that demands its employees refrain from homosexual activity. Next, they gave $150,000 to the Salvation Army, an organization that has been accused of anti-LGBT discrimination and advocacy for years. The Salvation Army also has a media relations director who once said that homosexuals "deserve death." They also gave $6,000 to the Paul Anderson Youth Home. This is a residential program for teenage boys that teaches them that homosexual activities are "a rage against Jesus Christ and His values."

All of these donations were made five years after Chick-fil-A CEO, Dan Cathy, said that the U.S. was “inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him, and we say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.” Cathy's comments sparked outrage across the country and initiated a Chick-fil-A boycott. Then Fox News contributor and former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, started a counter-boycott and proposed "Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day."

Eventually, Chick-fil-A apologized and said it would “leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and the political arena.” They even agreed to stop donating to anti-LGBT organizations.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A declined to confirm that they had stopped giving money to controversial groups. A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A claimed that “we have no agenda, policy, or position against anyone. We have a 65-year history of providing hospitality for all people and, as a dedicated family business, serving and valuing everyone regardless of their beliefs or opinions.”

There is no word of what restaurant may replace Chick-fil-A in the Berkshire Mall food court.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Restaurants# Business# Business Closing# Chick fil A

Comments / 41

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
320 followers

More from Monica Leigh French

Trump Teases a "Major Announcement": Disappoints Fans & Supporters

Loyal MAGA fans disparaged Trump over his underwhelming surprise. New official Donald Trump Digital Trading CardPhoto byDonald Trump/Truth Social. After a particularly difficult couple of weeks, it appeared that former President Donald Trump was trying to excite his base about the future of his 2024 presidential run, while possibly distracting them from a few polls that made him look like he was losing to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who hasn’t even entered the race at this point.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Impeach President Biden Again

The newly reelected Georgia Representative should not be trusted with impeachment powers. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto byRolling Stone. It was long overdue that President Joe Biden took action to free WNBA player, Brittney Griner, from the Russian prison she’s been languishing in for ten months. Griner was imprisoned while in Russia to play basketball in the offseason, as women in the WNBA don’t make anywhere near what their male counterparts do in the NBA. Griner has played the last seven offseasons with UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

Read full story
92 comments

Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

Read full story
Florida State

Opinion: Let Felons VOTE!

They've done their time and paid their dues. Stop disenfranchising American citizens. In August of 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled the work of his newest project, the Office of Election Crimes and Security. He announced that the state of Florida was in the process of arresting twenty ex-felons for voting illegally in the 2020 Election. This will be the first wave of arrests related to voter fraud.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
55 comments
Arizona State

Give it Up, Kari Lake: It's Time to Concede

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been projected to win the race for Arizona Governor. We all knew this was coming. Kari Lake, ex-TV journalist who ran in Arizona’s gubernatorial race against Democrat, Katie Hobbs, didn’t mince words when asked by Dana Bash from CNN whether she would accept the results of the election no matter what. Kari’s response? “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.” When pressed one more time by Bash about whether or not she will accept election results, she repeated, “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.”

Read full story
49 comments

Five Questionable Psychiatric Treatments in Human History

The medical profession is one that evolves almost every day. Science is an ever-changing phenomenon that guides our treatment of physical and mental ailments. Recently, mental health awareness has become extremely visible and celebrated, as people with mental health illnesses throughout history were either forced to suffer in silence or risk being labeled a lunatic or worse.

Read full story
Florida State

Donald Trump is Disgruntled Over Governor Ron DeSantis

Trump is weary of having competition for the 2024 Republican nomination for President. Donald Trump was never known for his subtlety or his ability to keep his composure. It appears that there is some tension building between the top two conservative men who are assumed to be frontrunners in a 2024 Republican presidential election primary. Despite his affinity for everything MAGA, it looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be stepping on someone’s toes.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: How Much is Democracy Worth to You?

The midterm elections are monumentally important to preserving our way of life. I’m not going to mince words tonight. This is a fairly spontaneous piece that I decided to write in the hopes that it would reach at least one person who doesn't want to go vote tomorrow. I don’t mean for it to be a lecture. I want it to be a plea from one American to another.

Read full story
2 comments
Berks County, PA

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.

Read full story
23 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate Was a Trainwreck: What's at Stake?

October 25, 2022, was a highly anticipated night for the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was the night PA’s U.S. Senate candidates would finally meet face to face. The candidates are Democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican and former daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Does Loneliness Affect Your Health?

There are millions of Americans suffering in silence. When is the last time you felt lonely? I’d be willing to bet that it wasn’t that long ago. Millions of Americans suffer from a disconnection from other people, which can affect their overall health and well-being. As a society, we are beginning to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Read full story

Opinion: Do Mental Health Disorders Belong on TikTok?

The extremes that young people will go to for attention seem to grow more and more outrageous. TikTok is one of the most popular social media sites, used primarily by Millennials and Gen Z kids. It blew up during the pandemic and is known for dancing, makeup reviews, and stunts shot on short videos that usually last less than a minute or two.

Read full story

Opinion: Is America Ready for a Third Major Political Party?

Most Americans are fed up with Republicans and Democrats. “We need a third party in this country!” is an ever-growing narrative in America. This occurs for a few reasons. First of all, we have an extremely dysfunctional two-party system. There used to be the left and right, and between both sides, there was a middle ground in which compromises could be made and deals could be struck.

Read full story
Berks County, PA

Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A 55-year-old man attacked police officers and a reporter at the Capitol. Alan Byerly (center) attacks an Associated Press photographer on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. CapitolJulio Cortez/Associated Press.

Read full story
19 comments
Pennsylvania State

MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event

Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.

Read full story
68 comments

Opinion: Legal Cannabis is on the Horizon

President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.

Read full story
170 comments
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano & the State of Christian Nationalism

What is Christian Nationalism and how has it affected this candidate for the Governor of Pennsylvania?. Pennsylvania has two very important political races coming up in November of 2022. One is a race between Democrat and Lt. Governor, John Fetterman and former daytime TV star, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican from New Jersey (he moved in with his mother-in-law in PA to run for office) for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Read full story
148 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy