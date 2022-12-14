Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors

Chick-fil-A Restaurant Photo by Berks WFMZ

Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.

Chick-fil-A's Instagram post about the closure reads "It truly has been a pleasure to serve this community over the last 32 years. We hope you come visit us at our nearby locations at Broadcasting Square, Exeter Plaza, and 5th Street Highway."

Chick-fil-A, based out of Atlanta, GA, was founded in 1967. It has grown to over 2,700 locations in 47 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Chick-fil-A's business model was largely rooted in the founder's devout Baptist religious beliefs. S. Truett Cathy, made the decision to close the restaurant at all locations on Sundays so that his employees could rest and have a day of worship. The chain has remained under his family's ownership all these years.

Chick-fil-A is also known for its controversies. It's well known that the restaurant has taken a contentious stance on social justice issues in the past. Despite the executives claiming that they align with no political affiliation, agenda, or group, the restaurant, through its foundation, has made numerous charitable donations to anti-LGBT groups.

In 2017, The Chick-fil-A Foundation gave $1.8 million to three organizations with a history of discrimination against the LGBT population. They gave $1,653,416 to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a strict religious organization that demands its employees refrain from homosexual activity. Next, they gave $150,000 to the Salvation Army, an organization that has been accused of anti-LGBT discrimination and advocacy for years. The Salvation Army also has a media relations director who once said that homosexuals "deserve death." They also gave $6,000 to the Paul Anderson Youth Home. This is a residential program for teenage boys that teaches them that homosexual activities are "a rage against Jesus Christ and His values."

All of these donations were made five years after Chick-fil-A CEO, Dan Cathy, said that the U.S. was “inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at Him, and we say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage.” Cathy's comments sparked outrage across the country and initiated a Chick-fil-A boycott. Then Fox News contributor and former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, started a counter-boycott and proposed "Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day."

Eventually, Chick-fil-A apologized and said it would “leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and the political arena.” They even agreed to stop donating to anti-LGBT organizations.

In 2012, Chick-fil-A declined to confirm that they had stopped giving money to controversial groups. A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A claimed that “we have no agenda, policy, or position against anyone. We have a 65-year history of providing hospitality for all people and, as a dedicated family business, serving and valuing everyone regardless of their beliefs or opinions.”

There is no word of what restaurant may replace Chick-fil-A in the Berkshire Mall food court.