Sheetz Gas Station Lowers Gas Prices for Thanksgiving Travel

CEO and President of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, wanted to give customers some relief for the holidays

Sheetz Gas Prices Photo by Courtesy of Sheetz

The Thanksgiving holiday means people are traveling throughout America to see friends and family. With gas prices soaring, that could mean a costly trip for some. But in light of the holiday, Sheetz CEO and President, Travis Sheetz, has announced that gas prices will be reduced at hundreds of Sheetz gas stations.

The price will go down to $1.99 per gallon. This only applies to the sales of Unleaded 88, so the promotion will only be available at the 368 Sheetz gas stations that sell that particular type of fuel. Unleaded 88, which is also known as E15, is for use in vehicles from 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and fuel-flex vehicles, according to Sheetz.

The only difference between Unleaded 88 and Unleaded 87 is that 88 contains 5% more ethanol. Also, Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and is better for car engines.

The sale commences at 3 am on Monday, November 21st, 2022, and will cease on Monday, November 28th, 2022.

Sheetz also labels itself as a convenience store and a restaurant and has more than 600 locations in the following six states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina.

For further savings, customers can sign up on the Sheetz app to become a My Sheetz Rewardz member using the code FUELUP88 during the promotion. Those who do will receive 500 points if they purchase gas within 24 hours of the promotion's end on November 28th.

"Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in," said Travis Sheetz in a press release. "We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday."

Check the Sheetz app or website to see if this promotion is available in your area.