Give it Up, Kari Lake: It's Time to Concede

Monica Leigh French

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been projected to win the race for Arizona Governor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3Pv6_0jCGXugd00
Kari LakeE.J. Montini - The Arizona Republic

We all knew this was coming. Kari Lake, ex-TV journalist who ran in Arizona’s gubernatorial race against Democrat, Katie Hobbs, didn’t mince words when asked by Dana Bash from CNN whether she would accept the results of the election no matter what. Kari’s response? “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.” When pressed one more time by Bash about whether or not she will accept election results, she repeated, “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.”

You can see that clip in this interview above. If you don’t want to watch the entire interview, skip to 10:48–11:04.

Kari Lake, who has referred to herself as “Trump in a dress,” is surely following in her idol’s footsteps. She’s refusing to concede in the race that she just lost by very narrow margins to Democrat Katie Hobbs. On Twitter, she’s casting doubt on the veracity of the Arizona Election. Her main account, @KariLake, is tweeting out information for her voters to make sure their vote was counted. Her most recent tweet:

She’s also encouraging voters who have experienced problems on Election Day, including undefined “irregularities.”

Kari’s also retweeting many other people’s tweets casting doubt on the election from her official campaign Twitter account, @KariLakeWarRoom.

Some people were questioning the vote tally in the gubernatorial race because a Republican won the State Treasurer with a record number of votes, while Lake lost. There were a lot of complaints about certain down ballot races being won by Republicans, but not the Governorship. The voters of Arizona could have been turned off by Lake’s far-right rhetoric, her denial of the security of American elections, or her ties to Donald Trump, who was the big loser of the 2022 Midterms due to having many endorsed candidates lose their elections. Others are focusing their outrage on Maricopa County for “disenfranchising Kari Lake supporters.”

Kari Lake supporters also brought up the point that Katie Hobbs ran a very low key, quiet campaign and refused to debate Lake. Hobbs said that this was because she didn’t want to give a public platform to a liar and an election denier. Others were suspicious because Katie Hobbs was the Arizona Secretary of State, meaning she was overseeing the elections while she was running.

Democrats had similar complaints about this situation four years ago when Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp were both vying for the Governor’s seat in Georgia. At that time, Brian Kemp was Georgia’s Secretary of State and many wondered how he could possibly run in a fair election while holding that position.

The conclusion is that elections are the foundation of our democracy. There’s no problem with making sure that every vote is counted and that elections were run with integrity. The problem lies in the fact that Kari Lake told us from Day One that she would only be accepting the election results if she won.

We need adults running for these crucial positions in American government. Taking a page out of Donald Trump’s book is a recipe for a constitutional crisis of the likes we’ve never seen. The peaceful transfer of power is what separates us from nations like Russia, whose elections are only symbolic and have no meaning. At this point, if Kari Lake wants to help Arizona and America, she will stand up and concede to her opponent.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Voting# Kari Lake# 2022 Elections# Arizona

Comments / 46

Published by

I have been studying political science for 12+ years. I enjoy writing about current events, politics, mental health, addiction, and local news. I lean to the left politically, but I try my best to be objective when covering political topics. I also write on Medium, Substack, and Vocal.

Reading, PA
264 followers

More from Monica Leigh French

Opinion: Donald Trump: A Man of Many Crimes

How many times has he allegedly broken the law? The answer may astound you. Donald Trump's Permanently Banned Twitter AccountJohn Cameron. Is former President Donald J. Trump guilty of committing a crime? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
47 comments

Five Questionable Psychiatric Treatments in Human History

The medical profession is one that evolves almost every day. Science is an ever-changing phenomenon that guides our treatment of physical and mental ailments. Recently, mental health awareness has become extremely visible and celebrated, as people with mental health illnesses throughout history were either forced to suffer in silence or risk being labeled a lunatic or worse.

Read full story
Florida State

Donald Trump is Disgruntled Over Governor Ron DeSantis

Trump is weary of having competition for the 2024 Republican nomination for President. Donald Trump was never known for his subtlety or his ability to keep his composure. It appears that there is some tension building between the top two conservative men who are assumed to be frontrunners in a 2024 Republican presidential election primary. Despite his affinity for everything MAGA, it looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be stepping on someone’s toes.

Read full story
43 comments

Opinion: How Much is Democracy Worth to You?

The midterm elections are monumentally important to preserving our way of life. I’m not going to mince words tonight. This is a fairly spontaneous piece that I decided to write in the hopes that it would reach at least one person who doesn't want to go vote tomorrow. I don’t mean for it to be a lecture. I want it to be a plea from one American to another.

Read full story
2 comments
Berks County, PA

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.

Read full story
22 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate Was a Trainwreck: What's at Stake?

October 25, 2022, was a highly anticipated night for the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was the night PA’s U.S. Senate candidates would finally meet face to face. The candidates are Democrat and Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Republican and former daytime TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Does Loneliness Affect Your Health?

There are millions of Americans suffering in silence. When is the last time you felt lonely? I’d be willing to bet that it wasn’t that long ago. Millions of Americans suffer from a disconnection from other people, which can affect their overall health and well-being. As a society, we are beginning to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Read full story

Opinion: Do Mental Health Disorders Belong on TikTok?

The extremes that young people will go to for attention seem to grow more and more outrageous. TikTok is one of the most popular social media sites, used primarily by Millennials and Gen Z kids. It blew up during the pandemic and is known for dancing, makeup reviews, and stunts shot on short videos that usually last less than a minute or two.

Read full story

Opinion: Is America Ready for a Third Major Political Party?

Most Americans are fed up with Republicans and Democrats. “We need a third party in this country!” is an ever-growing narrative in America. This occurs for a few reasons. First of all, we have an extremely dysfunctional two-party system. There used to be the left and right, and between both sides, there was a middle ground in which compromises could be made and deals could be struck.

Read full story
Berks County, PA

Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A 55-year-old man attacked police officers and a reporter at the Capitol. Alan Byerly (center) attacks an Associated Press photographer on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. CapitolJulio Cortez/Associated Press.

Read full story
15 comments
Pennsylvania State

MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event

Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.

Read full story
68 comments

Opinion: Legal Cannabis is on the Horizon

President Biden is taking a stand against the failed War on Drugs. We’ve all made mistakes in life. Some more than others. But imagine having the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past. That’s the gift President Biden gave thousands of people on October 5th when he pardoned Americans convicted of possessing marijuana under federal law. This will clear everyone convicted of simple possession on the federal level since 1970 when it became a crime.

Read full story
168 comments
Pennsylvania State

Doug Mastriano & the State of Christian Nationalism

What is Christian Nationalism and how has it affected this candidate for the Governor of Pennsylvania?. Pennsylvania has two very important political races coming up in November of 2022. One is a race between Democrat and Lt. Governor, John Fetterman and former daytime TV star, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican from New Jersey (he moved in with his mother-in-law in PA to run for office) for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Read full story
146 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy