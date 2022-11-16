Give it Up, Kari Lake: It's Time to Concede

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been projected to win the race for Arizona Governor

We all knew this was coming. Kari Lake, ex-TV journalist who ran in Arizona’s gubernatorial race against Democrat, Katie Hobbs, didn’t mince words when asked by Dana Bash from CNN whether she would accept the results of the election no matter what. Kari’s response? “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.” When pressed one more time by Bash about whether or not she will accept election results, she repeated, “I’m going to win the election and I will accept that result.”

You can see that clip in this interview above. If you don’t want to watch the entire interview, skip to 10:48–11:04.

Kari Lake, who has referred to herself as “Trump in a dress,” is surely following in her idol’s footsteps. She’s refusing to concede in the race that she just lost by very narrow margins to Democrat Katie Hobbs. On Twitter, she’s casting doubt on the veracity of the Arizona Election. Her main account, @KariLake, is tweeting out information for her voters to make sure their vote was counted. Her most recent tweet:

She’s also encouraging voters who have experienced problems on Election Day, including undefined “irregularities.”

Kari’s also retweeting many other people’s tweets casting doubt on the election from her official campaign Twitter account, @KariLakeWarRoom.

Some people were questioning the vote tally in the gubernatorial race because a Republican won the State Treasurer with a record number of votes, while Lake lost. There were a lot of complaints about certain down ballot races being won by Republicans, but not the Governorship. The voters of Arizona could have been turned off by Lake’s far-right rhetoric, her denial of the security of American elections, or her ties to Donald Trump, who was the big loser of the 2022 Midterms due to having many endorsed candidates lose their elections. Others are focusing their outrage on Maricopa County for “disenfranchising Kari Lake supporters.”

Kari Lake supporters also brought up the point that Katie Hobbs ran a very low key, quiet campaign and refused to debate Lake. Hobbs said that this was because she didn’t want to give a public platform to a liar and an election denier. Others were suspicious because Katie Hobbs was the Arizona Secretary of State, meaning she was overseeing the elections while she was running.

Democrats had similar complaints about this situation four years ago when Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp were both vying for the Governor’s seat in Georgia. At that time, Brian Kemp was Georgia’s Secretary of State and many wondered how he could possibly run in a fair election while holding that position.

The conclusion is that elections are the foundation of our democracy. There’s no problem with making sure that every vote is counted and that elections were run with integrity. The problem lies in the fact that Kari Lake told us from Day One that she would only be accepting the election results if she won.

We need adults running for these crucial positions in American government. Taking a page out of Donald Trump’s book is a recipe for a constitutional crisis of the likes we’ve never seen. The peaceful transfer of power is what separates us from nations like Russia, whose elections are only symbolic and have no meaning. At this point, if Kari Lake wants to help Arizona and America, she will stand up and concede to her opponent.