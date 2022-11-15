Five Questionable Psychiatric Treatments in Human History

Monica Leigh French

The mental health profession has come a long way

Chemically-induced seizure

The medical profession is one that evolves almost every day. Science is an ever-changing phenomenon that guides our treatment of physical and mental ailments. Recently, mental health awareness has become extremely visible and celebrated, as people with mental health illnesses throughout history were either forced to suffer in silence or risk being labeled a lunatic or worse.

In the medieval ages, people with mental illness, especially women, were systematically murdered in a variety of gruesome ways or forced to go through arcane rituals, such as an exorcism because they were thought to be witches or vampires. During this time, the church had an oversized influence on people and informed their misguided thinking on mental health issues.

The church taught that the body was governed by the soul, and any negative activity could be attributed to the devil. Everyone believed that mental abnormalities were the result of demonic possession. When this was thought to have occurred, doctors would try to convince the demon to leave the body. If this didn’t work, they would try insulting the demon out of the body. If this effort failed, they would try to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the demon to remain in the body. This is what led to torturous treatments that would obviously fail to address the problem the patient was experiencing.

Even as people advanced and psychiatric medicine became more evolved, there were crazy methods used by doctors before mental health medications were introduced in 1948. Psychiatry became a medical specialty in the 1800s, but the field was mostly encompassed by people confined in mental hospitals, sanitariums, or asylums.

People who could function normally in their everyday lives but were still suffering from a mental health issue saw neurologists who used to cure “nervous disorders.” But before Sigmund Freud’s breakthrough in psychoanalysis, psychiatrists had to come up with unconventional ways to treat their patients.

Here are the top five most disturbing psychiatric treatments employed throughout history:

Dousing Therapy — Drowning as Psychiatric Treatment

Dousing therapy was created by Flemish physician Dr. Jan Baptista von Helmont. The practice arrived in the United States during the 19th Century and was sometimes practiced in asylums or mental hospitals.

Dousing therapy is the process of placing a restrained individual under water until bubbles stopped forming on the surface. At that point, they would pull the patient out of the water and hopefully, revive them.

The idea behind this heinous therapy was that the patient would experience a near-death encounter, prompting them to see the world differently and show gratitude for the life they almost lost. This procedure is actually reported to have positive outcomes for many people.

However, this treatment is no longer in use because the risk of dying outweighs any potential benefits.

Bleeding & Purging

Ancient Greek physician, Hippocrates, believed that all physical and mental diseases is due to an imbalance of fluids in the body. In the 1600s, English physician discovered a way to bring the fluids into a balance through the process of the patient bleeding, purging, or vomiting.

During the 18th and 19th Centuries, doctors would either cut a patient’s veins to allow for heavy blood loss or apply leeches to their skin. They also gave patients medications to induce vomiting and diarrhea. Mechanical swings were constructed to help force vomiting on patients. These tactics were supposed to calm patients when they were agitated. It was found that patients were less combative after these practices, likely due to feeling weak from dehydration or blood loss.

This practiced was discontinued as the medical field evolved.

Trepanation

Trepanation was one of the earliest methods for treating psychological problems. It was based on the idea that there were demons in the patient’s skull that needed to be released. This treatment involved puncturing the patient’s skull and creating a large hole for the demon to escape.

Archaeologists all across the world have found skulls with large holes in them. This was a popular method into the 20th Century and is still practiced in other parts of the world.

Psychosurgery — The Frontal Lobotomy

Dr. Egas Moniz developed the frontal lobotomy as a way to treat mental illness in 1935. It involves using a sharp surgical tool to sever the neural connections between the frontal lobe of the brain. The frontal lobe is responsible for higher cognitive functioning, such as memory, emotions, and problem-solving skills.

The earliest variation of this procedure consisted of the doctor drilling holes in the patient’s head to allow for an ethanol injection into the brain, which will destroy the nerve connections.

The prefrontal lobotomy and the transorbital lobotomy came later down the line. During the prefrontal lobotomy, the physician drills a hole in either side of the patient’s skull and uses an ice pick-like tool called a leucotome to manually sever the nerves between the frontal lobe and the rest of the brain.

The transorbital lobotomy works the same way. The only difference is that the physician goes through the patient’s eye sockets to reach the brain.

In the 1950s, Dr. Walter Freeman honed the procedure so that the patient would no longer need general anesthesia. His ice pick lobotomies were regularly performed in mental institutions throughout the 1950s.

Lobotomies fell out of favor once psychiatric medication became more prevalent and doctors learned that the pills could have the same effect, without the brain damage. Lobotomies are still legal in the United States but are no longer performed.

Clitoridectomy

This method involves surgically removing the clitoris from a female’s vagina. It was inspired by Victorian beliefs that masturbation and sexual urges caused mental illness and other physical diseases. Some doctors used this horrific procedure to treat women who were suffering from “hysteria,” masturbation, sexual promiscuity, and hyperactivity (over-excitability).

Sadly, this heinous practice still takes place in some African countries.

