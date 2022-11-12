Donald Trump is Disgruntled Over Governor Ron DeSantis

Trump is weary of having competition for the 2024 Republican nomination for President

Donald Trump was never known for his subtlety or his ability to keep his composure. It appears that there is some tension building between the top two conservative men who are assumed to be frontrunners in a 2024 Republican presidential election primary. Despite his affinity for everything MAGA, it looks like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may be stepping on someone’s toes.

It has been rumored for weeks that Trump will be announcing his 2024 candidacy before the holidays. But it’s not sitting well with him that another contender may throw his hat in the ring. Governor DeSantis has never come out and said that he has presidential aspirations. But actions speak louder than words. Many political pundits have also mused that he may be eyeing a run for the White House.

Ron DeSantis is a Trump-lover’s dream. He’s bold and brash, just like the former President; however, he doesn’t come with the Trump baggage, such as numerous criminal investigations, a failed 2021 coup, the crazy Tweets, or the inability to be stoic, no matter what the situation. It’s easy to understand why a Republican voter might be more attracted to DeSantis than Trump, especially after what happened during the midterms.

All the political pundits agreed that the big loser of the 2022 Election was Donald Trump. Historically, the sitting President’s party usually gets absolutely decimated in the midterms, and that didn’t happen this year. After several Trump-endorsed candidates lost key races, one must come to the conclusion that Donald Trump may be on the downslide of his political career.

The results of the midterms shows that there are a fair number of conservatives who are ready to move on from Donald Trump. It is very likely that his involvement in endorsing certain candidates prevented the GOP from having the red wave that was ubiquitously being predicted.

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s handpicked candidate , Dr. Mehmet Oz, conceded to Lt. Governor John Fetterman on Wednesday morning and his endorsed candidate for Governor, conspiracy theorist and state senator Doug Mastriano, was curb stomped by Democrat and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

In Michigan, incumbent Governor, Gretchen Whitmer , definitively defeated Trump-endorsed candidate, Tudor Dixon. Trump’s pick for the Michigan Secretary of State, the person who will oversee elections, also lost.

Then there is Governor Ron DeSantis , who had an overwhelming victory in his reelection bid in Florida and proved decisively that he can win elections, as he received almost 60% of the vote.

Ron DeSantis & Donald Trump @ Getty Images

Some people believe that Trump’s epic losses and DeSantis’s staggering victory will sway certain conservatives from backing another Trump presidential run in 2024. As stated above, Trump is an embattled candidate who comes with a lot of baggage. He was an unpopular, twice impeached, one term President whose bombastic and narcissistic personality got him in trouble. DeSantis is a much safer choice for Republicans in 2024 and he proved that not only can he win, but he can win big.

Trump isn’t taking this news with grace and civility. On brand, Trump took to Truth Social to call DeSantis an “average” governor who owes all his success to Trump. When DeSantis sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Trump was angry — not because he thought it was an abhorrent political stunt, but because he claimed it was his idea in the first place.

Even worse yet, Trump went on a massive rant on Truth Social on Thursday evening about Ron “DeSanctimonious,” as he recently nicknamed him at a rally. He was releasing his anger and frustration after DeSantis wouldn’t rule out running against him in a 2024 Republican Primary. He shot off a series of ten “truths” claiming that he is responsible for DeSantis’s 2018 election win.

“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen,” Trump wrote , referring to Ron DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial win.

“…I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat [Democrat Andrew] Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…” Trump wrote in another “truth.”

Andrew Weissman , the former General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, tweeted , “last I checked Trump’s sending in FBI and DOJ to interfere with election tabulation would be, well, fraud.” Journalist Marcy Wheeler tweets , “Trump APPEARS to claim that he used DOJ resources to help DeSantis win in 2018.”

Many people who are well-versed in election law are shocked by this new admission by Donald Trump. It also depicts how out-of-control these lies about voter fraud are becoming. Imagine a sitting President interfering with a Governor’s race because of delusions of non-existent fraud!

Trump’s ego has always been a major problem for him. His delusions of grandeur are arguably what’s put the country in this position where we have election-deniers on the ballot and half the country doesn’t believe that the current President is legitimate. Trump’s gargantuan lies about the existence of voter fraud in American elections has destabilized the nation. Getting him out of the picture would be a win for democracy, if only for this reason alone.

He has thrown the country into turmoil because he cannot accept that he lost an election. Because of his enormous grasp on the Republican Party, other politicians and candidates have felt the need to feed these lies to appease him. Apparently, it’s better to put the nation in a state of chaos than risk ridicule and a nickname like Ron “DeSanctimonious.”

Trump has teased a major announcement on Tuesday, November 15th and many are speculating that he will announce his campaign for president on that day. Although few will have the guts to challenge Trump, if there’s anyone in the political sphere that can beat him in a Republican Primary, it would be Ron DeSantis. His silence on his presidential aspirations speaks volumes.