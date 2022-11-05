Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie

Ballot Box Element5 Digital

Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.

The appearance of law enforcement and questioning at the ballot box seems to be inspired by the lie that the 2020 Election was rife with voter fraud, resulting in the wrong man being elected President. Everyone who has studied the 2020 Election has come to the conclusion that it was a free and fair election. Donald Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called it the “most secure election in American history.”

It has been litigated over and over. Joe Biden rightfully won the 2020 Election and voter fraud is a rare occurrence that does not amount to any meaningful change in the results. With that being said, there are still millions of people who think Trump won the election, and hundreds of candidates running on the 2020 Election being “fraudulent.”

Sheriffs have been monitoring ballot boxes since mail in voting commenced in Pennsylvania in 2020. But this time, voters who drop off their ballot at one of two ballot boxes in Berks County will be asked if the ballot they are submitting is their own.

State law doesn’t include any rules or regulations about the ballot boxes, so each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties is left to make up their own procedures surrounding mail in ballots. The State Department does recommend that the ballot boxes be monitored with surveillance cameras.

Some people in Berks County welcome the Sheriff deputies’ presence at the ballot boxes. They believe that officials are simply trying to ensure a fair and secure election.

Others in Berks County are alarmed by this change in protocol. They feel that the Sheriffs’ appearance is intimidating to some and that their questioning of voters is unnecessary and further spreads baseless conspiracy theories.

Acting Secretary of State, Leigh Chapman, sent a letter to Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht expressing her apprehension regarding the policy change to have Sheriffs question voters. She feels strongly that the Sheriffs’ questioning could drive some away from the polls, particularly in minority communities that have distrust for the police.

The scene playing out in Berks County is happening in other areas as well. Many efforts to police the vote are tied to a fringe group of Sheriffs across the country who were influenced by Donald Trump’s repeatedly debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election. These Sheriffs have plans to oversee the midterms, despite the fact that elections officials normally do that work.

These law enforcement officials are involved in “constitutional sheriffs” organizations that have made claims that their members have the right to ignore federal or state election laws that they believe to be unconstitutional and to intervene in any election that they believe is suspicious.

While these Sheriffs make up a small minority of law enforcement officials, they could play a role in undermining the results of certain elections, making it easier for partisan, election-denying officials to refuse to certify free and fair elections in November and in 2024.

One of these groups is called Protect America Now and was co-founded by Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona. He’s been one of the more vocal proponents of Sheriffs’ interventions in elections. His group claims to be fighting “a battle for the soul of America.” The group consists of about 70 sheriffs, including Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.

The group has advised Sheriffs across the nation on increasing activity around ballot box locations, engaging in video surveillance with “access points directly on Sheriff Department computers.”

Protect America Now has also called on “patriots” to use a special voter fraud hotline it is operating with the assistance of True the Vote, a Texas-based group that has raised money by pushing election conspiracy theories.

True the Vote has a negative reputation in most circles and they are known for supporting the thoroughly fact-checked disinformation movie by Dinesh D’Souza called “2000 Mules.” D’Souza was given a pardon by Donald Trump for 2014 charges of violating campaign finance laws.

True the Vote’s leaders, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips were found in contempt of court and jailed on Monday by a Texas federal judge for refusing to give up evidence supposedly backing their accusations against an elections-software company called Konnech. Konnech is suing them for defamation.

According to Reveal , an investigative journalism podcast and news agency, True the Vote has used its donations to “engage in a series of questionable transactions that has directed more than $1 million combined to its founder, a longtime board member and its general counsel.” Reveal highlights how pushing Trump’s election lies has become a flourishing economy.

Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht would not comment to CNN but said in a Facebook post that the Sheriff deputies were on site at ballot boxes “to ensure voting integrity.”

To prevent law enforcement intimidation, Pennsylvania law prevents police officials from coming within 100 feet of a polling place during an election. Many believe that the ballot boxes should be treated the same way.