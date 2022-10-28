Opinion: Do Mental Health Disorders Belong on TikTok?

Is mental illness becoming trendy online?

The extremes that young people will go to for attention seem to grow more and more outrageous. TikTok is one of the most popular social media sites, used primarily by Millennials and Gen Z kids. It blew up during the pandemic and is known for dancing, makeup reviews, and stunts shot on short videos that usually last less than a minute or two.

As it seems though everyone wants to be an “influencer” and have their 15 minutes of fame these days, I wasn’t shocked about this new trend of faking a mental illness to grow clout on TikTok. It saddens me that young people feel the need to be more and more scandalous and eccentric to attract the limelight. Especially when mental health awareness is starting to become more prominent in society, schools, and even the workplace.

There are many legitimate cases of people with mental illness and their stories deserve to be told. This encourages others to feel less alone or stigmatized if they’re experiencing mental health issues themselves. It also teaches those who don’t have mental afflictions to treat mental illness humanely and without reproach.

Maybe because society is just starting to applaud mental health awareness, some young people believe that it can provide them with an identity and clout. We seem to be simultaneously going through an episode in which the more labels you possess, the better.

Somewhere along the way, the oversharing that’s now common on social media met the idea that one’s mental illnesses were the most interesting thing about themselves, and faking symptoms of rare disorders evolved.

It’s almost like a victimhood contest. If you watch some TikTok videos, people will list off their calamities as a way of identifying and validating who they are or who they want to be. The person with the most hardship seems to “win” the purity test.

This new trend is called illness appropriation, and not only does it glamorize what it’s like to live with a mental illness, but it also trivializes what real sufferers deal with daily. It drowns out the voices of people who actually have a mental health disorder and can be a source of misinformation or stereotyping about mental illness.

According to an article I read, the most common disorders that are being faked on TikTok are Tourette’s Disorder, depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and dissociative identity disorder (DID).

If you open TikTok and scroll through the Discover tab, you will see different hashtags that are currently trending. The first one I found was #MentalHealthAwareness with over 10.4 billion views. This hashtag had relatively normal content that one would expect to encounter for mental health awareness.

I found that there are separate hashtags for different disorders. So, for example, those who post with DID are under the hashtag #didtok. Many accounts posted all about having DID and gave a short glance into their daily lives. While researching, I have to admit, it was difficult to discern between the real accounts and the parody accounts.

Dissociative identity disorder (DID) is a mental condition in which the individual has two or more separate and distinct personalities. Their thoughts and actions are controlled by the different personalities at random.

Each identity is like a different person, having its own likes, dislikes, feelings, and relationships. DID can also cause memory loss and hallucinations. It is believed that DID stems from severe trauma in one’s childhood and that at least 90% of cases can be attributed to trauma. DID is very rare and affects 0.01–1% of the population.

During my search, I was drawn to one particular account, in which the person claimed to have DID and a slew of other ailments. She had five different personalities, each with a different name, gender, pronouns, and sexualities. According to her, she had a boyfriend that was dating her and one other personality.

She made TikToks as different personalities, talking in a slightly different voice with each one. She also had a link tree set up with at least five different ways to donate money to her, or “us,” as she referred to her “system” of personalities. She also called her personalities “alters.”

One way to donate was a Patreon, which is common for podcasters or YouTubers to set up as a way of rewarding their fans with access to more content for compensating them for their work. She had different tier levels, which mainly offered more in-depth exposure to her disorder and what she goes through daily.

This monetization of her disorder caused me to pause. She stated that she was not on SSDI or SSI (Social Security Disability) and seemed like she was in a desperate state of mind. The current trend of people wanting to be content creators and putting their entire lives on social media for others to gawk at is increasing at a rapid rate.

I cannot judge her for trying to make money from her mental health, as I am also a content creator and I’ve made the decision to put my mental health and life out in the open for other people to read so I can earn money. I’ve also struggled for years with working and finding a stable job with mental illnesses, and I can understand the desperation that this may cause.

But in this particular situation, it’s hard to tell if she’s being truthful or not. If she is being honest about her DID, her case is very extreme and I’m not sure the notoriety of being on TikTok is the best course of action for her mental health.

Another TikToker who claimed to have DID depicted what it looks like when she transitions to a different personality. I had my doubts. She put her head down for a minute or so and when she lifted her head, dazed and almost confused, she said she had transformed into “Jonas” from “Iris.”

I also watched a YouTube video by a creator named Sydney Watson who stated that several mental health clinics across the country have noticed an increase in young people self-diagnosing for mental health disorders, with DID being the most popular among them. Because the disorder is so rare, the increase in reports of symptoms in young people doesn’t add up.

TikTok’s algorithm is designed to feed its viewer with more of the same content that they’ve already shown interest in and will flood their “For You” page with more and more mental health-related videos. This can lead to a trip down the rabbit hole of different disorders, in which the viewer may begin to identify with certain symptoms and question their own mental stability.

Another often faked disorder is Tourette’s Syndrome. There are some very popular accounts on TikTok that describe what it’s like to live with tics. One account that I was drawn to has over 5 million followers and she described how she was once accused of pretending to have Tourette’s. I found her story to be compelling and believable. But, again, there are some bad actors on TikTok that are faking having tics for attention, followers, and clout.

I watched a few videos from one girl who was quite obviously faking her “tics.” I watched a few YouTube videos that featured her account and called her out for pretending to have Tourette’s. According to those who have researched her further, her viewers dug up her previous social media history. They found her live streaming online and talking for hours without having any tics.

In the picture above, she was obviously pretending to have Tourette’s Syndrome. She fumbled clumsily with the packing envelopes, pretending to drop them and even putting one on her head. At one point during the video, she actually threw a burrito at the camera. She’s made many videos like this.

Psychologists have noticed that many young women are presenting as having disorders that don’t even typically occur within their demographic. An article I read in the New York Post suggests that two years of school closures and lockdowns have exacerbated loneliness in young people and increased their consumption of social media.

The more mental health content they watch, the more they are suggested the same topic. While it is important to have mental health awareness, some people are taking it to another level.

Merch for your mental illness? That’s a new one. It’s sending the wrong message to young people. While it’s important to be aware and supportive of mental health issues, it’s not healthy to allow a disorder to make up the entirety of one’s identity.

Whatever their intention is for mass manufacturing this content; whether it’s money, clout, attention, followers, or to express one’s inner self, there are healthier ways of dealing with mental health issues. These videos are out there online forever and could come back to haunt the creator. Many of these videos not only have negative repercussions for the creator, but also for the viewer.

Somehow, we went from posting about mental health to raise awareness, to self-diagnosing, prescribing treatment, having purity contests, and making a joke out of very serious disorders. I would urge any young people who suffer from mental illness to avoid making it into entertainment for the masses. While we’re all different and can express ourselves in various ways, TikTok is not equipped to handle this type of detrimental subject matter.