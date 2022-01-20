Paid for Grades, the Pinellas County Student Incentive Program, Looks Forward to a New School Year

Paid for Grades

The 2021-2022 school year has had more than its fair share of ups and downs so far. Between rolling closures, educator and student walkouts, and power struggles surrounding Covid response policies at the federal, state, and local level, this year might prove to be even more turbulent than last year.

It’s not all gloom and uncertainty, though. In fact, in at least one area, there have been smiles all around.

Paid for Grades , the Pinellas County student incentive program, is back. And, not only are the program administrators looking forward to helping another class of Bay Area high schoolers—they’re anticipating record enrollment through the end of the 2022 spring semester.

The Paid for Grades program was first envisioned by Monica Eaton-Cardone, Co-Founder and COO of financial technology company Chargebacks911 , back in 2013. The program’s concept is simple: participating students are challenged to improve their grades and reading ability over the course of the program semester. As the name implies, students who successfully complete the Paid for Grades program get a cash reward of $500…simple as that.

Paid for Grades has hit some promising strides since its inception. During the 2020-2021 school year, 91 students successfully completed the program, despite complicating factors like COVID-19 and the ingress of remote learning. Thus far this year, 451 students have qualified for the program. The schools participating this year include Boca Ciega High School, Hollins High School, and Lakewood High School.

By the end of the 1st academic quarter, 390 students were still eligible for the program. And, even more exciting, Paid for Grades are hoping to top 1000 enrollees for next year!

In honor of everyone’s hard work and achievements, Paid for Grades organizers are aiming for a celebration on May 20th, depending on the state of the pandemic at that time. The organization will send out advanced notice of any changes to scheduled physical or virtual events in advance of that date.